Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
After BLAST showing, ZywOo is keen to end Vitality’s ugly Katowice record
Vitality star Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut spoke with Dexerto about his goals for 2023 as the team prepares to play at IEM Katowice. ZywOo hopes that the fourth time will be the charm. IEM Katowice has always been a thorn in Vitality’s side. In 2019, 2020, and 2022, ZywOo...
dexerto.com
TSM respond after “unprofessional” LCS broadcast segment provokes backlash
On the February 3 LCS broadcast, a segment aired about Peter ‘Doublelift’ Peng’s history with TSM and the back and forth between him and TSM founder and CEO Andy ‘Reginald’ Dinh. TSM employees were “shocked and saddened” by how their org was represented.
dexerto.com
Important questions Astralis shareholders need to ask
Dexerto’s Richard Lewis takes a look at Astralis’ history and asks a set of questions that the organization’s shareholders should be asking right now to protect their investment. At the end of 2019, as they prepared to celebrate their fourth anniversary, Astralis were an esports organization like...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 player aims to disrupt the meta with underrated LMG
A YouTuber has found a new underrated LMG build in Warzone 2 that could dethrone the RPK as the new go-to meta weapon. Since the release of Warzone 2, many players have tested and tweaked many gun builds in order to find the best possible one. The most popular overall...
dexerto.com
Overwatch World Cup 2023 is letting OW2 players win their own custom in-game cosmetics
Blizzard has just announced a range of exclusive in-game cosmetics Overwatch 2 players can earn during the 2023 Overwatch World Cup, here is how to get them. Following Blizzard’s announcements of the fan-favorite Overwatch World Cup coming back for 2023, they have also announced exclusive in-game cosmetics players can earn during the event.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 is finally removing dreaded map pools
The unpopular addition to Overwatch 2, map pools are being removed at the start of Season 4. Although there were plenty of improvements that came with Overwatch 2’s launch, such as better role specialization and ult charge tuning, the increase in maps added with the name game led to the implementation of one of the game’s least-popular features.
dexerto.com
DMZ players bash “shameful” MW2 Season 2 paywall content
DMZ players criticized the developers for locking Season 2 content behind a purchase of MW2. On February 2, Infinity Ward released a blog detailing DMZ Season 2 content. A progress wipe resets contraband, key inventory, and Faction missions and mission progress. The new season also features three playable locations: Ashika Island, Building 21, and Al Mazrah.
dexerto.com
yay’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more
Cloud9 Valorant pro Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker is considered to be one of the best players in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about yay’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more. yay has put together an incredible Valorant career since his...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs planning return of “On Fire” system with new overhaul
Overwatch 2 devs have teased the return of a revamped “On Fire” system, previously missing from the game. When Overwatch 2 released, it was missing many quality-of-life features the first game had, such as end-game statistics displayed after a match, reputation levels no longer being displayed above a player’s name, and the On Fire system also nowhere to be seen.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players want Battle Hardened perk buffed
Modern Warfare 2 players have called for the Battle Hardened perk to be buffed, believing that it doesn’t do enough to quell the effects of tactical grenades in the game. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have been out for some time now, and while a number of issues in each have been both reported and resolved, there are still some things that players want to be changed or fixed.
Comments / 0