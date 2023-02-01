Read full article on original website
AEW star to undergo thyroid surgery
AEW star Maria Kanellis-Bennett revealed on Instagram Friday, that she will be undergoing thyroid surgery.
WWE NXT enters into an agreement with…
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling announced on Twitter the promotion has entered into an agreement with WWE NXT.
WWE SmackDown 2/3/23 Preliminary Ratings, Top 10 moments from the show
Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, drew an average of 2.263 million viewers, with a 0.55 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, per SpoilerTV. The first hour drew 2.288 million viewers with a 0.60 rating, while the second hour saw 2.239 million viewers with a 0.50 rating.
NXT Vengeance Day Results – 2/4/23 (Tag Team Title Triple Threat, Steel Cage Match, more!)
*Live coverage of tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET.*. NXT presents Vengeance Day, live tonight on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. Tonight’s show will emanate from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below is the card for...
WWE CEO Nick Khan appears on CNBC, says WWE could be sold within three months
WWE CEO Nick Khan appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box show on Friday. Khan discussed Thursday’s earnings call. When asked about quickly a sale could take place, he said a deal could be done “within three months.”. Khan said they are still “bullish on Comcast being possible.” He...
Updates on John Cena and Ronda Rousey for WrestleMania 39; Royal Rumble behind the scenes
According to F4WOnline, WWE has matches planned for Ronda Rousey and John Cena at WrestleMania 39, which takes place April 1 and 2 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The report notes that it is expected to be Cena vs. Austin Theory and Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kaifor the Women’s Tag Team Titles.
Current card for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Championship Night episode
Below is the current card for this coming Wednesday’s AEW Championship Night episode, live on TBS. -Title Eliminator Match: AEW World Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita. -Title Eliminator Match: AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny. -AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite to defend against Top...
