AEW star to undergo thyroid surgery

AEW star Maria Kanellis-Bennett revealed on Instagram Friday, that she will be undergoing thyroid surgery.
WWE SmackDown 2/3/23 Preliminary Ratings, Top 10 moments from the show

Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, drew an average of 2.263 million viewers, with a 0.55 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, per SpoilerTV. The first hour drew 2.288 million viewers with a 0.60 rating, while the second hour saw 2.239 million viewers with a 0.50 rating.
WWE CEO Nick Khan appears on CNBC, says WWE could be sold within three months

WWE CEO Nick Khan appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box show on Friday. Khan discussed Thursday’s earnings call. When asked about quickly a sale could take place, he said a deal could be done “within three months.”. Khan said they are still “bullish on Comcast being possible.” He...
Current card for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Championship Night episode

Below is the current card for this coming Wednesday’s AEW Championship Night episode, live on TBS. -Title Eliminator Match: AEW World Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita. -Title Eliminator Match: AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny. -AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite to defend against Top...
