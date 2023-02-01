According to F4WOnline, WWE has matches planned for Ronda Rousey and John Cena at WrestleMania 39, which takes place April 1 and 2 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The report notes that it is expected to be Cena vs. Austin Theory and Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kaifor the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

