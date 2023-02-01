Read full article on original website
Updates on John Cena and Ronda Rousey for WrestleMania 39; Royal Rumble behind the scenes
According to F4WOnline, WWE has matches planned for Ronda Rousey and John Cena at WrestleMania 39, which takes place April 1 and 2 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The report notes that it is expected to be Cena vs. Austin Theory and Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kaifor the Women’s Tag Team Titles.
NXT Vengeance Day Results – 2/4/23 (Tag Team Title Triple Threat, Steel Cage Match, more!)
*Live coverage of tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET.*. NXT presents Vengeance Day, live tonight on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. Tonight’s show will emanate from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below is the card for...
WWE issues a statement on the passing of Lanny Poffo
WWE issued the following statement on the passing of Lanny Poffo. WWE is saddened to learn that Lanny Poffo, best known to sports-entertainment fans as The Genius, passed away at 68 years of age. The son of Angelo Poffo and younger brother of WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy...
WWE CEO Nick Khan appears on CNBC, says WWE could be sold within three months
WWE CEO Nick Khan appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box show on Friday. Khan discussed Thursday’s earnings call. When asked about quickly a sale could take place, he said a deal could be done “within three months.”. Khan said they are still “bullish on Comcast being possible.” He...
AEW star to undergo thyroid surgery
AEW star Maria Kanellis-Bennett revealed on Instagram Friday, that she will be undergoing thyroid surgery.
WWE’s revenue for 2022 highest in company history
WWE announced on Thursday they brought in revenue of $1.3 billion for the year of 2022, the highest in the company’s history. The fourth quarter revenue for 2022 was reported by WWE as $325.3 million. WWE has made the full report available on the corporate part of their website.
Current card for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Championship Night episode
Below is the current card for this coming Wednesday’s AEW Championship Night episode, live on TBS. -Title Eliminator Match: AEW World Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita. -Title Eliminator Match: AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny. -AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite to defend against Top...
WWE SmackDown Preview: Tag Title Tournament Finals, Championship Match and more!
*Live coverage of WWE SmackDown will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE SmackDown will air live tonight on FOX, and emanate from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Tonight’s SmackDown will also be the fallout from last Saturday’s Royal Rumble. As of this writing,...
WWE NXT enters into an agreement with…
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling announced on Twitter the promotion has entered into an agreement with WWE NXT.
WWE SmackDown Results – 2/3/23 (Women’s Championship Match)
Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Results by: Roy Nemer and Mike Tedesco of Wrestleview.com. WWE SmackDown kicks off with highlights from the Royal Rumble main event. We see Roman getting the win against Kevin Owens and Zayn hitting Roman with the chair. Jey Uso walking out on the Bloodline and Roman hitting Zayn with the chair.
AEW Dynamite viewership and key demo featuring Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page
This past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite drew an average of 901,000 viewers on TBS, per showbuzzdaily.com. This is down from last week’s 1.003 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, Wednesday’s Dynamite came in at No. 2 for the night on with a 0.31 rating, which is down from last week’s number of 0.32.
