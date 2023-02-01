This past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite drew an average of 901,000 viewers on TBS, per showbuzzdaily.com. This is down from last week’s 1.003 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, Wednesday’s Dynamite came in at No. 2 for the night on with a 0.31 rating, which is down from last week’s number of 0.32.

2 DAYS AGO