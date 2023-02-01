ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrestleview.com

WWE issues a statement on the passing of Lanny Poffo

WWE issued the following statement on the passing of Lanny Poffo. WWE is saddened to learn that Lanny Poffo, best known to sports-entertainment fans as The Genius, passed away at 68 years of age. The son of Angelo Poffo and younger brother of WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy...
wrestleview.com

WWE CEO Nick Khan appears on CNBC, says WWE could be sold within three months

WWE CEO Nick Khan appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box show on Friday. Khan discussed Thursday’s earnings call. When asked about quickly a sale could take place, he said a deal could be done “within three months.”. Khan said they are still “bullish on Comcast being possible.” He...
wrestleview.com

AEW star to undergo thyroid surgery

AEW star Maria Kanellis-Bennett revealed on Instagram Friday, that she will be undergoing thyroid surgery.
wrestleview.com

WWE’s revenue for 2022 highest in company history

WWE announced on Thursday they brought in revenue of $1.3 billion for the year of 2022, the highest in the company’s history. The fourth quarter revenue for 2022 was reported by WWE as $325.3 million. WWE has made the full report available on the corporate part of their website.
wrestleview.com

Current card for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Championship Night episode

Below is the current card for this coming Wednesday’s AEW Championship Night episode, live on TBS. -Title Eliminator Match: AEW World Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita. -Title Eliminator Match: AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny. -AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite to defend against Top...
EL PASO, TX
wrestleview.com

WWE SmackDown Results – 2/3/23 (Women’s Championship Match)

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Results by: Roy Nemer and Mike Tedesco of Wrestleview.com. WWE SmackDown kicks off with highlights from the Royal Rumble main event. We see Roman getting the win against Kevin Owens and Zayn hitting Roman with the chair. Jey Uso walking out on the Bloodline and Roman hitting Zayn with the chair.
GREENVILLE, SC
wrestleview.com

AEW Dynamite viewership and key demo featuring Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page

This past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite drew an average of 901,000 viewers on TBS, per showbuzzdaily.com. This is down from last week’s 1.003 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, Wednesday’s Dynamite came in at No. 2 for the night on with a 0.31 rating, which is down from last week’s number of 0.32.

Comments / 0

Community Policy