Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Anritsu's Andrea Di Pasquale on SSL/TLS Decryption vs ETA for Network Visibility
The Fast Mode spoke to Andrea Di Pasquale, Product Manager for Operational Automation, Platforms and Mediation at Anritsu Service Assurance on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Andrea joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
thefastmode.com
Infovista Intros Cloud-native Ativa Optimize for RAN & Mobility Intelligence
Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation, introduced Ativa™ Optimize to deliver operators geospatial analytics, monitoring, troubleshooting and optimization across all their radio vendors and technologies – from 2G to 5G standalone – in a single pane of glass. Part of the cloud-native Ativa suite of...
thefastmode.com
Cox Communications Acquires Managed Cloud Services Firm Logicworks
Cox Communications has acquired New York-based Logicworks, a professional and managed cloud services company. Cloud impacts every corner of the business world, including organizations of all sizes, needs, and industries. Logicworks is a high-growth managed cloud services company that empowers customers to migrate, run and operate business applications on AWS and Azure platforms. By bringing together Logicworks with RapidScale, a Cox Business company, Cox will strengthen its offering to provide cutting edge cloud solutions to U.S.-based companies around the globe.
thefastmode.com
Mavenir’s Virtualised IMS Powers Virgin Media O2 for VoLTE & VoWiFi
Mavenir and Virgin Media O2 announced the complete migration of O2 mobile customers to its virtualised IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) solution offering voice over LTE (VoLTE) and voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi). Virgin Media O2 is virtualising their network, breaking the linkage between hardware and software. Virtualisation gives Virgin Media O2...
thefastmode.com
Ericsson, Intel & Microsoft Show Network Slicing Capabilities on Laptop
Powered by Intel processors and running on Windows 11 (OS), the interoperability development testing (IoDT) carried out recently at the Ericsson Lab in Sweden showed the use of multiple network slices on cellular-connected laptop devices for consumer and enterprise use cases such as mobile gaming and collaboration applications. The network...
thefastmode.com
How The Failure of Voice Assistants Changes The Future of Smart Homes Featured
Voice assistants are bleeding cash. In 2022, Amazon’s Alexa was on pace to lose $10 billion. As a result, the team behind the voice assistant is one of the hardest hit in Amazon's elimination of more than 10,000 jobs. In the Internet of Things (IoT), industry insiders believed Alexa...
Comments / 0