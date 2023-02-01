Read full article on original website
Infovista Intros Cloud-native Ativa Optimize for RAN & Mobility Intelligence
Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation, introduced Ativa™ Optimize to deliver operators geospatial analytics, monitoring, troubleshooting and optimization across all their radio vendors and technologies – from 2G to 5G standalone – in a single pane of glass. Part of the cloud-native Ativa suite of...
Anritsu's Andrea Di Pasquale on SSL/TLS Decryption vs ETA for Network Visibility
The Fast Mode spoke to Andrea Di Pasquale, Product Manager for Operational Automation, Platforms and Mediation at Anritsu Service Assurance on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Andrea joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
Red Hat Unveils Availability of Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Google Cloud
Red Hat announced the availability of Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Google Cloud, providing a common and flexible IT automation solution that extends from the cloud, to the datacenter and out to the edge without additional complexity or required skills. Delivering Ansible Automation Platform on Google Cloud gives IT teams easier access to a familiar, industry-leading IT automation framework already integrated with their operations, enabling them to start automating more quickly at scale across the entire IT ecosystem.
Mavenir’s Virtualised IMS Powers Virgin Media O2 for VoLTE & VoWiFi
Mavenir and Virgin Media O2 announced the complete migration of O2 mobile customers to its virtualised IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) solution offering voice over LTE (VoLTE) and voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi). Virgin Media O2 is virtualising their network, breaking the linkage between hardware and software. Virtualisation gives Virgin Media O2...
