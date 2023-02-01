Red Hat announced the availability of Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Google Cloud, providing a common and flexible IT automation solution that extends from the cloud, to the datacenter and out to the edge without additional complexity or required skills. Delivering Ansible Automation Platform on Google Cloud gives IT teams easier access to a familiar, industry-leading IT automation framework already integrated with their operations, enabling them to start automating more quickly at scale across the entire IT ecosystem.

2 DAYS AGO