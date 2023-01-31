Sabine Lisicki has been attempting a comeback to tennis yet it's not going so well as she's been unable to make much noise even in ITF events. She was playing in Mexico City this week and won a couple of matches but it wasn't anything noteworthy from the former Wimbledon finalist. She was taking on Cengiz and for a brief moment, she was doing well in the match. Lisicki actually had her massive forehand firing early on as she took a 3-0 lead but it all fell apart not long after that.

10 HOURS AGO