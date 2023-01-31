ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Five Spirit players called up to National Teams for She Believes Cup

Washington Spirit fans will once again get the chance to watch a large number of Spirit players on the international stage. Forwards Ashley Hatch and Trinity Rodman and midfielders Ashley Sanchez and Andi Sullivan have all been named to the USWNT roster for the She Believes Cup, while Spirit defender Gabrielle Carle was called up to the Canada National Team for the same tournament.
Lisicki opens 2023 season with victory in opening tie of ITF 40k tournament in Mexico City

Former Wimbledon finalist, Sabine Lisicki opened her 2023 season today with victory over Verena Meliss a qualifier at a lower ranked ITF 40k today in Mexico City. Lisicki sealed it in just under an hour 6-2, 6-0 with nine aces, 16/18 of first serve points won and 5/11 on break points only allowing her opponent one chance to break in the whole match.
North American battles loom large at Volleyball World Beach Doha Elite 16

The USA’s Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss advanced through the qualifier Wednesday at the 2023 Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Doha Elite 16 in Qatar by beating two pairs of fellow Americans. Now they’ll face a team from Canada on Thursday. And they’re not alone. Olympian Kelly Cheng and...
Overwatch World Cup 2023 is letting OW2 players win their own custom in-game cosmetics

Blizzard has just announced a range of exclusive in-game cosmetics Overwatch 2 players can earn during the 2023 Overwatch World Cup, here is how to get them. Following Blizzard’s announcements of the fan-favorite Overwatch World Cup coming back for 2023, they have also announced exclusive in-game cosmetics players can earn during the event.
Overwatch Credits are finally coming back in OW2 Season 3

Overwatch Credits are coming back to the franchise in OW2. Initially included in the game as Legacy Credits, the first title’s premium currency will add another layer to the in-game economy. Overwatch Credits, and their associated loot boxes, were retired after the transition to Overwatch 2. Stored on old...
As BLAST Premier viewership craters, is there cause for worry?

The first big CSGO tournament of 2023, the BLAST Premier Spring Groups, drew unimpressive viewership numbers. But we shouldn’t sound the alarm bells just yet. As on-air talent James Banks announced Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut as the MVP of the BLAST Premier Spring Groups, the most surprising thing wasn’t that the French player received the award (although it could be easily argued that Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač, with a 1.48 HLTV rating, a 1.70 Impact and a 97.5 ADR, deserved it more).
Paul Leads USA, Coric & Thiem In Action In Davis Cup Matches To Watch

Wawrinka plays for Switzerland as Ymer brothers hope to inspire Sweden. Last week, Tommy Paul enjoyed the best run of his career at the Australian Open, where he reached his maiden Grand Slam semi-final. The 25-year-old is looking to maintain his momentum this week in the 2023 Davis Cup Qualifiers, where he leads the United States against Uzbekistan.
Dendi offers the perfect advice for raging Dota 2 players

Dota 2 can be mentally taxing, especially when players lose way too many ranked games on repeat. Feeling lost in the void, a player recently asked the Dota 2 community how they dealt with extended losing streaks. “It feels like there’s someone at Valve, pairing me with griefers” the user...
Davis Cup Qualifiers: Great Britain's Norrie & Austria's Thiem Among Stars In Action

Twenty-four nations will start their quest to be crowned 2023 Davis Cup Finals champion this week when 12 qualifying ties take place around the world from 3-5 February. Cameron Norrie and Daniel Evans will try to deliver for Great Britain in its tie against Colombia, with #NextGenATP star Jack Draper and Top 5 doubles pair Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury rounding up the squad.
Overwatch 2 Mythic ‘Amaterasu’ Kiriko skin revealed for Season 3

Overwatch 2 finally confirmed a Mythic skin for Kiriko, coming as part of the Season 3 Premium Battle Pass. Overwatch 2 Season 3 begins on February 7, featuring one new map and Battle Pass, and hero balance changes. The Development team also uploaded a blog post on January 31 detailing big changes coming to the game’s matchmaking rating and ranking system. The devs also finally confirmed Credits are returning to OW2 in Season 3.
Pokemon Go players disappointed after Primal Rumblings event removes Shiny mid-evos

The Primal Rumblings event has Pokemon Go players excited for Rayquza Raids, but a recent change to its infographics left players disappointed about the removal of Shiny middle evolutions. Pokemon Go events can be hit or miss with the player base. Some fly under the radar, featuring underwhelming Raid Bosses...
Sabine Lisicki losses to player ranked outside of the top 300 at ITF event in Mexico in an 18 double faults effort

Sabine Lisicki has been attempting a comeback to tennis yet it's not going so well as she's been unable to make much noise even in ITF events. She was playing in Mexico City this week and won a couple of matches but it wasn't anything noteworthy from the former Wimbledon finalist. She was taking on Cengiz and for a brief moment, she was doing well in the match. Lisicki actually had her massive forehand firing early on as she took a 3-0 lead but it all fell apart not long after that.

