Read full article on original website
Related
chatsports.com
Five Spirit players called up to National Teams for She Believes Cup
Washington Spirit fans will once again get the chance to watch a large number of Spirit players on the international stage. Forwards Ashley Hatch and Trinity Rodman and midfielders Ashley Sanchez and Andi Sullivan have all been named to the USWNT roster for the She Believes Cup, while Spirit defender Gabrielle Carle was called up to the Canada National Team for the same tournament.
Olympic champion Anna Kiesenhofer joins Israel-Premier Tech-Roland
'I want to target the Tour de France and other hard stage races' says Austrian
tennisuptodate.com
Lisicki opens 2023 season with victory in opening tie of ITF 40k tournament in Mexico City
Former Wimbledon finalist, Sabine Lisicki opened her 2023 season today with victory over Verena Meliss a qualifier at a lower ranked ITF 40k today in Mexico City. Lisicki sealed it in just under an hour 6-2, 6-0 with nine aces, 16/18 of first serve points won and 5/11 on break points only allowing her opponent one chance to break in the whole match.
volleyballmag.com
North American battles loom large at Volleyball World Beach Doha Elite 16
The USA’s Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss advanced through the qualifier Wednesday at the 2023 Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Doha Elite 16 in Qatar by beating two pairs of fellow Americans. Now they’ll face a team from Canada on Thursday. And they’re not alone. Olympian Kelly Cheng and...
tennisuptodate.com
Former Wimbledon finalist, Sabine Lisicki set for first action of 2023 today in Mexico City playing ITF 40k tournament
Heading into 2023 aiming to revive her fortunes sitting just outside the top 400, former Wimbledon finalist in Sabine Lisicki will play her first match of 2023 later today at an ITF 40k tournament in Mexico City. Lisicki will face Italian qualifier, Verena Meliss in the opening round on Cancha...
dexerto.com
Overwatch World Cup 2023 is letting OW2 players win their own custom in-game cosmetics
Blizzard has just announced a range of exclusive in-game cosmetics Overwatch 2 players can earn during the 2023 Overwatch World Cup, here is how to get them. Following Blizzard’s announcements of the fan-favorite Overwatch World Cup coming back for 2023, they have also announced exclusive in-game cosmetics players can earn during the event.
dexerto.com
Overwatch Credits are finally coming back in OW2 Season 3
Overwatch Credits are coming back to the franchise in OW2. Initially included in the game as Legacy Credits, the first title’s premium currency will add another layer to the in-game economy. Overwatch Credits, and their associated loot boxes, were retired after the transition to Overwatch 2. Stored on old...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players praise devs for big MMR change in Season 3: “Winning matters now”
The Overwatch community’s early responses to developer Blizzard’s plans to revamp MMR for Overwatch 2 are positive, with players seemingly pleased that the dev team is listening to feedback and making adjustments to the system in Season 3. The Overwatch 2 dev team at Blizzard recently uploaded a...
dexerto.com
As BLAST Premier viewership craters, is there cause for worry?
The first big CSGO tournament of 2023, the BLAST Premier Spring Groups, drew unimpressive viewership numbers. But we shouldn’t sound the alarm bells just yet. As on-air talent James Banks announced Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut as the MVP of the BLAST Premier Spring Groups, the most surprising thing wasn’t that the French player received the award (although it could be easily argued that Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač, with a 1.48 HLTV rating, a 1.70 Impact and a 97.5 ADR, deserved it more).
Novak Djokovic could win another 'four or five' grand slam titles, says former tennis star Patrick McEnroe
Former tennis player and captain of the US Davis Cup team Patrick McEnroe says Novak Djokovic could win another "four or five" grand slams before he retires.
atptour.com
Paul Leads USA, Coric & Thiem In Action In Davis Cup Matches To Watch
Wawrinka plays for Switzerland as Ymer brothers hope to inspire Sweden. Last week, Tommy Paul enjoyed the best run of his career at the Australian Open, where he reached his maiden Grand Slam semi-final. The 25-year-old is looking to maintain his momentum this week in the 2023 Davis Cup Qualifiers, where he leads the United States against Uzbekistan.
dotesports.com
Dendi offers the perfect advice for raging Dota 2 players
Dota 2 can be mentally taxing, especially when players lose way too many ranked games on repeat. Feeling lost in the void, a player recently asked the Dota 2 community how they dealt with extended losing streaks. “It feels like there’s someone at Valve, pairing me with griefers” the user...
atptour.com
Davis Cup Qualifiers: Great Britain's Norrie & Austria's Thiem Among Stars In Action
Twenty-four nations will start their quest to be crowned 2023 Davis Cup Finals champion this week when 12 qualifying ties take place around the world from 3-5 February. Cameron Norrie and Daniel Evans will try to deliver for Great Britain in its tie against Colombia, with #NextGenATP star Jack Draper and Top 5 doubles pair Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury rounding up the squad.
CW Live: Olympic medallist wins court case; Dubai plots 93km climate controlled bike path and Milan-San Remo start moved
We scour the internet for all the best bits from the world of cycling
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go ‘You’re no match for my iron will’ Rocket Grunt lineup & counters
A new Team Go Rocket Grunt has appeared in Pokemon Go using the taunt, ‘You’re no match for my iron will!’ Here are all of the lineups they can use and the best counters to defeat them. Grunts are the lowest-ranking members of the villainous Team Go...
tennisuptodate.com
Niemeier into Last 16 at Open 6E Sens Métropole de Lyon, set to face Osorio Serrano for Quarter-Final spot
Jule Niemeier is into the Last 16 of Open 6E Sens Métropole de Lyon after seeing off Olga Danilovic from Serbia in the first round on Monday. Niemeier sealed a 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 win over Danilovic and will now face Camila Osorio Serrano in the next round who dumped out one of the favourites for the tournament in Alize Cornet.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Mythic ‘Amaterasu’ Kiriko skin revealed for Season 3
Overwatch 2 finally confirmed a Mythic skin for Kiriko, coming as part of the Season 3 Premium Battle Pass. Overwatch 2 Season 3 begins on February 7, featuring one new map and Battle Pass, and hero balance changes. The Development team also uploaded a blog post on January 31 detailing big changes coming to the game’s matchmaking rating and ranking system. The devs also finally confirmed Credits are returning to OW2 in Season 3.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players disappointed after Primal Rumblings event removes Shiny mid-evos
The Primal Rumblings event has Pokemon Go players excited for Rayquza Raids, but a recent change to its infographics left players disappointed about the removal of Shiny middle evolutions. Pokemon Go events can be hit or miss with the player base. Some fly under the radar, featuring underwhelming Raid Bosses...
dexerto.com
Trainwrecks slams Twitch as gambling streams continue to thrive despite new restrictions
Former Twitch star turned Kick pioneer, Tyler ‘Trainwreckstv’ Niknam has criticized the Amazon-owned streaming platform for still allowing a wide range of gambling content to appear on the site. In October 2022, Twitch announced its plans to start enforcing a gambling ban on its platform. It followed after...
tennisuptodate.com
Sabine Lisicki losses to player ranked outside of the top 300 at ITF event in Mexico in an 18 double faults effort
Sabine Lisicki has been attempting a comeback to tennis yet it's not going so well as she's been unable to make much noise even in ITF events. She was playing in Mexico City this week and won a couple of matches but it wasn't anything noteworthy from the former Wimbledon finalist. She was taking on Cengiz and for a brief moment, she was doing well in the match. Lisicki actually had her massive forehand firing early on as she took a 3-0 lead but it all fell apart not long after that.
Comments / 0