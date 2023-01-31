The Company You Keep sees Milo Ventimiglia as a con man whose life becomes complicated when he falls in love with a CIA agent Milo Ventimiglia has something to hide in an all-new drama from ABC. The actor, 45, stars as con man Charlie in The Company You Keep, which sees his love life get in the way of his work when he meets Emma, an undercover CIA agent played by Catherine Haena Kim. As the trailer begins, what seems like a secretive and high-stakes exchange between Ventimiglia and a mysterious group of...

4 DAYS AGO