Inside Hallmark's 5 New Romance Movies Premiering in March
We're still knee-deep in The Hallmark Channel's lovey-dovey February film lineup, but the romance network is gearing up to love-bomb us once again with a delicious-looking slate of five new movies set to hit the airwaves in March. The romance films feature some of the network's fan-favorite actors, including Erica...
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
All the New Romance Movies Airing on Hallmark Channel in February 2023
Love is in the air at Hallmark Channel this February, with four brand-new movie premieres, plus new episodes of 'The Way Home.'
Hallmark Channel Announces 5 New 2023 March Movies Starring Tyler Hynes, Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell and More
Bring on the movies! Hallmark Media unveiled its 2023 March lineup ahead of its annual “Spring Into Love” event at the end of the month. The company announced on Tuesday, January 31, that five new movies will premiere on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in March. The final film, Picture of Her, will […]
What You Need To Know About Adam Huss, General Hospital's New Nikolas
"General Hospital" fans were stunned when it was revealed that actor Marcus Coloma was leaving the soap opera. Coloma first stepped into the role of Nikolas Cassadine in late 2019, a role that was originated by soap vet Tyler Christoper back in 1996. Over the past few years, fans grew to love Coloma's Nikolas. However, as the end of his contract neared, talks of some behind-the-scenes drama began to surface, including rumors that Coloma was fired and refused to film his final scenes (via Soaps In Depth).
tvinsider.com
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay’s Sweet Message to TV Son & Fun Selfies (PHOTOS)
Mariska Hargitay has been feeling in a celebratory mood as of late, having marked her 59th birthday last month and now sending heartfelt good wishes to her TV son, Ryan Buggle. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star took to Instagram on Tuesday (January 31) to wish a happy...
Hallmark Channel Star Nikki DeLoach and Ryan Goodell’s Relationship Timeline: From Dating for a Decade to Married With Kids
Not like the movies! Nikki DeLoach has wooed many suitors as a Hallmark Channel actress, but her real-life romance with Ryan Goodell is her best love story. The Curious Caterer: Grilling Season actress fell for Goodell in 1999 at the height of his fame as one of the members of Take 5. The boy band, […]
A Guide (and Unofficial Ranking) to All of Andrew Walker’s Hallmark Movies and Film Franchises
Hallmark royalty! Andrew Walker has cemented himself as one of Hallmark Media’s biggest stars after making his network debut in 2012. The Canadian actor first left his mark on viewers that year with A Bride for Christmas alongside Arielle Kebbel. The twosome reunited on camera for 2015’s Bridal Wave, which launched Walker into an even […]
7 new Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Paramount Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
soaphub.com
Devon Hamilton Walks Out After His Horrible Realization About Lily
The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday brings a moment of truth for Devon Hamilton when he realizes that his sister Lily Winters isn’t willing to compromise at all. In addition to Devon’s realization, Lily and Abby clashed as he and Victoria shared a contentious moment. Sally relayed some scary pregnancy news to Nick, and Adam told Jack all about Victor and Kyle’s plans while Kyle explained his concerns about her and Jack to Diane. Finally, Tucker spilled the beans about Phyllis’s trip to Daniel (Michael Graziadei). Now let’s dig deeper into what happened.
Milo Ventimiglia Is a Con Man Who Unexpectedly Finds Love with a CIA Agent in New Series The Company You Keep
The Company You Keep sees Milo Ventimiglia as a con man whose life becomes complicated when he falls in love with a CIA agent Milo Ventimiglia has something to hide in an all-new drama from ABC. The actor, 45, stars as con man Charlie in The Company You Keep, which sees his love life get in the way of his work when he meets Emma, an undercover CIA agent played by Catherine Haena Kim. As the trailer begins, what seems like a secretive and high-stakes exchange between Ventimiglia and a mysterious group of...
9 Best Movies Coming to Netflix in 2023
Each year Netflix bestows a slate of original films on its subscribers. This year, the list of films is extensive, ranging from cute rom-coms to action thrillers to awards-worthy dramas. While we’re excited for all of them to grace our living room TV screens, there are a few that are most anticipated.
Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Documentary to Get Theatrical Release via Cinedigm (EXCLUSIVE)
Don’t fall asleep! Horror enthusiasts won’t want to miss the premiere of “Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story,” an upcoming documentary chronicling the storied legacy of veteran horror film star Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise. Cinedigm acquired North American rights to the film and will give it an exclusive theatrical run before the documentary hits the Bloody Disgusting streamer Screambox in late spring, tied to Englund’s 75th birthday on June 6. The project was shot over two years by co-directors Christopher Griffiths and Gary Smart, who also...
Collider
'King Of The Hill' Reboot Coming to Hulu With Original Cast Returning
A return to Arlen, Texas is in the works at Hulu. A King Of The Hill revival has been ordered by the streaming platform with co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels set to return along with the rest of the original voice cast. Judge and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as Hank and Peggy Hill, respectively. Pamela Adlon returns as Bobby Hill, along with Johnny Hardwick as Dale Gribble, Stephen Root as Bill Dauterive and Lauren Tom as Minh Souphanousinphone.
Polygon
Cult-favorite horror series Birdemic is getting a special Blu-ray box set that includes new third film
One of the strangest and most oddly subversive horror franchises ever is getting a special new Blu-ray release. Wings of Disaster: the Birdemic Trilogy, a new box set from Severin Films, includes all three of writer and director James Nguyen’s Birdemic movies as well as 13 hours of special features.
The Best TV Shows Set in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is a state known for its rich history, cultural diversity, and stunning natural landscapes. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this fascinating state. From teen dramas to supernatural comedies, Massachusetts has played a key role in the development of some of the most popular and entertaining TV shows of recent years.
CNET
The Best Horror Movies on Hulu
Seeking out the perfect chiller to watch? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of the best horror movies on the streaming service, flicks that'll fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to Swedish vampire story...
wegotthiscovered.com
The best Riley Keough movies and TV shows, ranked
Riley Keough is one of the most underrated actresses of her generation. With a selective eye for the roles she takes on, and a resolute resistance to being pigeonholed, Keough has built a career out of wildly interesting characters that range from white trash to subdued wives, action heroes, scream queens, hustlers, and masters of their own destiny. Some are all of those things at once.
IGN
Netflix - 2023 Films Preview Trailer
Mark your calendars for 2023, as Netflix reveals the release dates and footage from the movie slate for another star-studded year! And this is just a sneak-peek of the full list, with more comedy, action, drama, suspense, and romance waiting for you to enjoy. So buckle up, grab the popcorn, and save the dates.
6 Critically Acclaimed Films To Stream On Hulu For Your Next Movie Night
a divorced single parentWhile many movie lovers like that Hulu has so many films to choose from, this can sometimes make the nightly task of choosing a film all the more difficult. With that said, we thought we’d leave it to critically acclaimed revi...
