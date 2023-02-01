Read full article on original website
Davis Resigning As Executive Director Of The Soldotna Chamber
Shanon Davis, Director of the Soldotna Chamber of Commerce, announced her resignation effective February 22nd, after eight years of service and five years of leadership. She will assist the Board of Directors with the transition. Davis is leaving the Chamber to take the position of Marketing Manager with Central Peninsula Hospital.
Kenai City Council Rejects Chicken Ordinance
President Herbert Hoover may have supported a “chicken in every pot”; however, the Kenai City Council continues to struggle with chickens in the back yard. Kenai City Council members Alex Douthit and Teea Winger introduced an ordinance that is not new: the chicken ordinance. The ordinance would allow up to twelve hens to be kept on certain Kenai lots under 40,000 square feet.
Community Rallies For Zach Armstrong Fundraiser
The rallying cry for the fundraising efforts for Kenai Central High School sophomore Zach Armstrong and the Armstrong family of Kenai has grown to become the rallying cry for the Central Peninsula and beyond as hundreds of community members and families joined forces to raise over $40,000 in a single event at the KCHS Zach Armstrong Fight Fundraising Event on Tuesday night.
Kenai considers allowing some chickens on more city properties
It’s cold and snowing in Nikiski, but the hens in Lisa Hansen’s backyard coop don’t seem to mind. “So these are some of the ladies,” Hansen cooed to the hens Friday. “Hi girls!”. The eight hens are just a portion of Hansen’s flock. She’s in...
5.0 earthquake rattles Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 5.0 earthquake shook residents of Southcentral Alaska early Thursday morning. The temblor, which struck at 5:48 a.m., was initially measured at magnitude 4.7 before being upgraded. The earthquake centered about 78 miles west of Anchorage, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center, and hit closest to...
Halibut Cove woman indicted on federal charges
"Halibut Cove" by NOAA's National Ocean Service is licensed under CC BY 2.0. According to court documents, 68-year-old Marian Beck operated her vessel in a reckless manner as she made several close calling passing maneuvers in front of a seaplane full of passengers while it was taxiing out of the waterway.
Come rain or come shine: How is climate change impacting precipitation along Kachemak Bay?
Last year in Homer, a warm, dry spring gave way to a very damp, gray summer. For Paul Castellani of Will Grow Farm, handling whatever the weather brings is business as usual. He and his wife Jen have been growing vegetables at their property near Anchor Point for two decades.
Artists play with metal in February show
When it comes to art shows with open calls, especially really niche ones, Kenai Art Center Executive Director Alex Rydlinski used to keep his expectations low. “Every time we do an open call, we never know what to expect,” he said. “But with metal work, I had no idea there were this many people working in metal, working this creatively. There’s techniques that — I don’t even know how they put these things together.”
Real estate market returning to normal
Midway through 2022, something very strange happened — the real estate market started returning to normal. That’s according to Soldotna real estate agent Marti Pepper. She said after a few years of skyrocketing prices and buyers sometimes paying for homes in cash, agents are now seeing a slower pace, which is normal for this time of year.
