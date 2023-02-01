Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Man who attacked ex-girlfriend and bystander sentenced to prison
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A man who punched an unrelated man and his ex-girlfriend at her place of work in 2022 in Creswell has pleaded guilty to assault and been sentenced to prison, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, back on June 21, 2022, Dakota...
kezi.com
Crumb Together assailant found guilty by jury; new cookie shop to open in same location
EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman accused of assaulting a business owner over the mask mandate enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic was found guilty on Wednesday, according to court documents. The assault took place at Crumb Together, a cookie restaurant in downtown Eugene, in November of 2021. Ricki Collin and Amy...
kezi.com
OSU public safety asking for help identifying suspect in hit-and-run
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State University public safety officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run that happened January 28. According to OSU public safety, the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on January 28 in the intersection of southwest Washington Way and southwest 15th Street. Public safety officials said a pedestrian was crossing the street using the crosswalk when they were struck by a pick-up truck. The vehicle kept traveling northbound on southwest 15th street after the collision, public safety officials said.
kezi.com
Residents report attacks with pellet guns; Eugene police investigating
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are on the lookout for unknown troublemakers after receiving reports of a pair of attacks involving pellet guns on February 1. According to the Eugene Police Department, the first report of a pellet gun attack came at about 8:42 a.m. on Feb. 1. EPD said a family on Kinsrow Avenue told officers they had discovered their son’s window had been hit by a BB gun overnight. Police said the family told them they had discovered the damage to the window earlier that morning. Unfortunately, police said the family was unable to provide a description of any possible suspect.
kezi.com
4J meeting turns tense prior to celebration of Sheldon H.S. volleyball team
EUGENE, Ore. -- Several members of the 4J community are frustrated with how the celebration of Sheldon High School’s State Champion volleyball team turned out. During the most recent 4J school board meeting, a tense exchange between several of the board members broke out, prior to the team being honored.
kezi.com
Shooting struggles lead to Oregon loss against Colorado
EUGENE, Ore--- The Oregon women went 0-16 from the three-point line at Matthew Knight Arena on Friday. The shooting struggles led to Oregon's 63-53 loss. Oregon (14-8, 5-6 Pac 12) was led by Endyia Rogers who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Colorado (17-5, 8-3 Pac 12) was led...
kezi.com
Non-profit free speech group puts University of Oregon on list of universities that practice censorship
EUGENE, Ore -- The University of Oregon is known as one of those places that tries to include as much diversity in its student body, faculty, and beliefs as possible. Students like Kaitlyn Henner see this as something positive. It's why she was caught off guard when a non-profit free speech organization gave her University a poor ranking.
kezi.com
Lane County Public Health hosting vaccination clinics for children’s immunization
EUGENE, Ore. -- To keep kids from being excluded from school, Lane County Public Health is reminding parents to get their kids vaccinated and holding a two-day clinic to provide those vaccinations. Students who are not up-to-date on their required vaccinations by February 15 will be excluded from going to...
kezi.com
Eugene woman looking for items from an auctioned storage unit
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A local woman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down some irreplaceable items from a storage unit she lost access to. Stephanie McCreary had a storage unit at the Main Street Mini-Storage in Springfield. A few months ago, she fell onto hard times and, only being able to meet her family’s basic needs, she fell behind on payments for the unit.
kezi.com
Tubelis drops 40 in Arizona's 91-76 win over Oregon
TUCSON, Ari--- Azuolas Tubelis took on the Oregon Ducks nearly alone in No. 5 Arizona's (20-3,9-3 Pac 12) 91-76 win over Oregon on Thursday. Tubelis dropped 40 points on 16-21 shooting. Tubelis added nine rebounds and three assists. The Ducks (13-10, 7-5 Pac 12) were led by Will Richardson. Richardson...
kezi.com
Homeowners safe after Lebanon fire crews take out fire in attic
LEBANON, Ore.-- A Lebanon family is safe and there's minimal damage to their home after fire crews were able to quickly put out a fire in their attic. According to officials, around 6:51 p.m. on Friday, crews with the Lebanon Fire District responded to a structure fire on East Rose Street, with reports of smelling smoke in the house and that the attic was full of smoke.
kezi.com
Eugene City Council to hold special meeting on natural gas ban
EUGENE, Ore -- City Councilors will decide on Monday whether to put the issue of natural gas in new developments to a public vote. If they choose to put it on the ballot, then it would be up to voters to decide in May whether to allow new homes to be either fully electric or have the option to continue to use natural gas. However, if the Council votes no, they will be able to decide on the matter themselves.
kezi.com
Roundball Wrap: February 3, 2023
EUGENE, Ore. – Week #5 of Roundball Wrap is complete. The playoff push is here.
kezi.com
Church working to make amends for chopped-down trees
EUGENE, Ore. -- A local church that cut down some trees on city property is making progress on replacing those trees and reimbursing the city. Back on January 12, neighbors of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on River Road in Eugene spotted crews at the church cutting down trees next to the church’s parking lot. Officials with the city of Eugene came down and put a stop to it because the trees were in the city’s right-of-way between the church and the public sidewalk, but not before three trees were cut down. Members of the church said they thought the trees were on their property, and were being removed for safety reasons.
kezi.com
Lebanon firefighters respond to mechanics shop fire
LEBANON, Ore. -- A sizable fire in a mechanics shop was put out Wednesday evening thanks to efforts from the Lebanon Fire District, who arrived just in time to relieve a resident trying to put out the fire themselves. According to the Lebanon Fire District, firefighters responded to a reported...
