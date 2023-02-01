Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major SigningOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerCalifornia State
Dwayne Johnson's Mom Survives Car Accident, Thanks LA Police and Fire Departmentscarl owen belenLos Angeles, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Trade Deadline Strategy
Don’t Expect the Boston Bruins To Grab Major Headlines At The Trade Deadline. Host: We have talked about Maple Leafs and what they are going to do at the deadline but what about the Boston Bruins? Do they go big game hunting? You think they are looking for a real impact piece because this team has been flawless all year long. So what do you think they are trying to do?
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins
What Pieces Are the Devils Willing To Move In A Timo Meier Trade. Ryan Novozinsky of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com: Novozinsky writes that it is unclear what the San Jose Sharks want for Timo Meier in a trade. It is believed via San Jose Hockey Now that would be similar to what the Islanders gave up for Bo Horvat.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Could The Islanders Add Another Big Name At The Deadline
Looking At What Players Islanders Could Add If They Go All In. Stefan Rosner of NYI Hockey Now: Rosner writes if general manager Lou Lamoriello is serious about going all-in this season, he must add another top-six forward to his group. With $11.381 million in projected deadline cap space after...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Trade Targets for the New York Rangers
Maybe the Rangers shouldn’t put all their eggs in one basket with Patrick Kane. Larry Brooks of the NY Post: Chicago Blackhawks 34-year-old, injured, Patrick Kane, hasn’t been having a good year. Would it be worth it to the New York Rangers to give up the assets for Kane (with 50 percent retained) and not make any other additions?
What should the NY Rangers do at the trade deadline?
After a brief hiatus, Live From the Blue Seats is back to discuss the current state of the New York Rangers and how they are dealing with head coach Gerard Gallant’s highs and lows as a coach. We also reminisce about years prior, as well as discussing line combos, and answer the important question of what should the NY Rangers do at the trade deadline?
markerzone.com
MITCH MARNER RESPONDS TO BRAD MARCHAND'S RECENT COMMENTS
Athletes chirp one another. It's simply a part of the game. Sometimes it's in good fun, others it can escalate to the point of genuine disdain between combatants. Recently, Brad Marchand chirped Toronto's Mitch Marner, which made for some excellent viewership. During his media tour for the NHL's All-Star festivities,...
Yardbarker
Greer ‘Couldn’t Say No’ To Fight During Big Bruins Night
It was close to a perfect end to the first half of the regular season for Boston Bruins fourth line forward AJ Greer. The winger scored the game-winning goal in the Boston Bruins 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Centre on Wednesday night for his fifth goal of the season. The five goals and nine points thus far this season are massive career highs for the 26-year-old Quebec native as it feels like he’s found his groove on a fourth line with Nick Foligno, and on Wednesday night it was Jakub Lauko bringing speed and energy to the table as well.
Yardbarker
Sharks’ Market for Meier Heating Up with 7 Teams Interested
Now that the Vancouver Canucks have traded Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders, the new biggest trade target available is San Jose Sharks star winger Timo Meier. The Sharks have made it known that they are open to trading the 26-year-old as they gear up for a full-on rebuild, and trade rumors surrounding him are starting to increase significantly as we get closer to the deadline. It is quite easy to understand why, too, as he has an impressive 28 goals and 48 points in 51 games this campaign. That is excellent when noting that he does not have the best offensive weapons to work with while playing for the Sharks.
Comments / 0