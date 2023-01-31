DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Dorchester Monday afternoon that left three students wounded, according to police. Officials say a 15-year old and an 18-year-old are facing multiple counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO