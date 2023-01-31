Read full article on original website
Search continues for suspect in deadly Brockton Dollar Tree shooting
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are still searching for a 32-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton earlier this week. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said authorities were seeking Luis Soto on Wednesday. Soto, detectives said, shot two men, killing one at his former workplace on Tuesday afternoon.
State police find cocaine, illegal guns, cash in Fall River bust
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Fall River men are facing charges after state police found more than 5.5 kilograms of cocaine, illegal guns and cash at three apartments this week, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced. The office of District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said troopers arrested...
Norwood PD: Officers, SWAT unit respond to ‘barricaded subject’ at hotel
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police troopers, local police officers and a regional SWAT unit have been responding to what authorities called a “single barricaded subject” at a hotel in Norwood. Officials with the Norwood Police Department told 7NEWS that officers were first called to the Hampton Inn...
Police identify suspect wanted in connection with fatal Brockton Dollar Tree double shooting
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are searching for a 32-year-old man believed to be a former Brockton Dollar Tree worker, who allegedly shot two men at the store Tuesday, killing one. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office announced that authorities were seeking Luis Soto, who was identified...
Community members to hold vigil for 13-year-old boy fatally shot in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Community members will gather at a vigil this weekend to honor the 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Mattapan on Sunday. The vigil for Tyler Lawrence is scheduled for Sunday, February 5 at 3 p.m. at the Rama Center in Norwood. Officers responding to a reported...
Police: 1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Brockton Dollar Tree
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a double shooting at a Dollar Tree in Brockton that left one person dead and another wounded. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the store on Montello Street around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside the store.
Police searching for suspect in Mattapan assault
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a case of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Mattapan. Police say incident happened around 3 p.m. on January 19 in the area of 1286 Blue Hill Avenue. Anyone with informationis asked to contact police...
2 teens arrested in connection with Dorchester stabbing that left 3 students wounded
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Dorchester Monday afternoon that left three students wounded, according to police. Officials say a 15-year old and an 18-year-old are facing multiple counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.
Hampden County DA to share new details in search for Holly Piirainen’s killer
BRIMFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are set to share new details Wednesday in the search for the killer of a 10-year-old girl whose remains were found in the woods in Brimfield in 1993. Hampden County DA Anthony Gulluni will provide an update in the investigation of Holly Piirainen’s murder, which...
Investigators seek information about white tank top found during Holly Piirainen murder investigation
BRIMFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators investigating the homicide of a 10-year-old girl whose remains were found in the woods in Brimfield in 1993 are now seeking information about a piece of clothing that was found near the child’s remains. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni released a photo on Wednesday...
Car crashes into telephone pole in Needham
NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a telephone pole in Needham Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash on Newell Avenue at Great Plain Avenue around 11:30 a.m. The car was seen up on the sidewalk crashed into a telephone pole. Caution tape was placed around the...
3 arrested after attack on Red Line passenger, attempted robbery
BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people are facing multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, following an attack on a passenger on the MBTA’s Red Line last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced. The DA said MBTA Transit Police first received reports of the...
Pedestrian seriously injured after vehicle crash involving telephone pole in Needham
NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was seriously injured after a motor vehicle crash in Needham Thursday morning. Officials with the Needham Police Department said it was just before 11 a.m. when officers were first called to Great Plain Avenue, near the intersection of Rivard Road. First responders arrived after...
‘Everybody in this city should be outraged’: Mother of 13-year-old fatally shot in Mattapan speaks out
BOSTON (WHDH) - The grief-stricken mother of a 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot in broad daylight in Mattapan on Sunday is calling on anyone who may know what happened to come forward and provide that information to police. As a memorial continues to grow in Babson Street where Tyler...
Armor-piercing round found in Peabody home, state police bomb squad responds
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad personnel responded to a home in Peabody this week after a homeowner found what police described as an “apparent piece of military ordinance” in their home. Troopers said the homeowner found the object on Monday, which officials later identified...
RI police determine Santa is real after girl’s request to test cookie for his DNA
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WHDH) - Police in Rhode Island have brought a very important investigation to a close, determining that Santa is real after a young girl requested that they test a DNA sample from Saint Nick. The young girl, named Scarlett, wrote a letter to the Cumberland Police Department and...
Police: Search continues for 57-year-old man last seen in Provincetown in late December
PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Search efforts for a 57-year-old man last seen in Provincetown in late December are ongoing, according to officials, as police continue to seek info from the public. Bruce Crowley was originally reported missing on Jan. 4, after spending the New Year’s Eve weekend in Provincetown, according...
Commission greenlights reopening of Sons of Boston nearly a year after city suspended liquor license
BOSTON (WHDH) - Closed for months, the Sons of Boston pub near Faneuil Hall has been cleared to reopen by the state’s Alcohol Beverages Control Commission. The bar on Union Street was forced to shutter in April 2022 after the City of Boston License Commission suspended their liquor license.
Sons of Boston pub could soon reopen following ruling by state commission, nearly a year after fatal stabbing
BOSTON (WHDH) - Closed for months, the Sons of Boston pub near Faneuil Hall could soon reopen thanks to a decision by the state’s Alcohol Beverages Control Commission. The bar on Union Street was forced to shutter in April 2022 after the City of Boston License Commission suspended its liquor license. The decision came weeks after one of the bar’s bouncers allegedly stabbed 23-year-old Daniel Martinez, a United States Marine, to death.
UPDATE: 12-year-old reported missing by Chelsea police has been located
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) – The Chelsea Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 12-year-old girl last seen on Jan. 30. The department said Aaliya Angelique Claudio, a student at Brown Middle School, was not present in her last class and did not return home.
