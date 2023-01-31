ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, MA

Search continues for suspect in deadly Brockton Dollar Tree shooting

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are still searching for a 32-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton earlier this week. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said authorities were seeking Luis Soto on Wednesday. Soto, detectives said, shot two men, killing one at his former workplace on Tuesday afternoon.
State police find cocaine, illegal guns, cash in Fall River bust

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Fall River men are facing charges after state police found more than 5.5 kilograms of cocaine, illegal guns and cash at three apartments this week, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced. The office of District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said troopers arrested...
Police: 1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Brockton Dollar Tree

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a double shooting at a Dollar Tree in Brockton that left one person dead and another wounded. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the store on Montello Street around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside the store.
Police searching for suspect in Mattapan assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a case of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Mattapan. Police say incident happened around 3 p.m. on January 19 in the area of 1286 Blue Hill Avenue. Anyone with informationis asked to contact police...
2 teens arrested in connection with Dorchester stabbing that left 3 students wounded

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Dorchester Monday afternoon that left three students wounded, according to police. Officials say a 15-year old and an 18-year-old are facing multiple counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.
Car crashes into telephone pole in Needham

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a telephone pole in Needham Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash on Newell Avenue at Great Plain Avenue around 11:30 a.m. The car was seen up on the sidewalk crashed into a telephone pole. Caution tape was placed around the...
3 arrested after attack on Red Line passenger, attempted robbery

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people are facing multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, following an attack on a passenger on the MBTA’s Red Line last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced. The DA said MBTA Transit Police first received reports of the...
Armor-piercing round found in Peabody home, state police bomb squad responds

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad personnel responded to a home in Peabody this week after a homeowner found what police described as an “apparent piece of military ordinance” in their home. Troopers said the homeowner found the object on Monday, which officials later identified...
Sons of Boston pub could soon reopen following ruling by state commission, nearly a year after fatal stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Closed for months, the Sons of Boston pub near Faneuil Hall could soon reopen thanks to a decision by the state’s Alcohol Beverages Control Commission. The bar on Union Street was forced to shutter in April 2022 after the City of Boston License Commission suspended its liquor license. The decision came weeks after one of the bar’s bouncers allegedly stabbed 23-year-old Daniel Martinez, a United States Marine, to death.
