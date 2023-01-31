ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WPG Talk Radio

Free NJ clinic dedicated to treating long-term COVID symptoms

🔴 A Rutgers neurology professor runs a free Rutgers clinic to treat patients with long-term COVID symptoms. 🔴 Some symptoms include migraines, neuropathic pain, fatigue and brain fog. 🔴 The clinic is free and open to anyone experiencing life-altering symptoms after recovering from COVID. As long-COVID cases...
NEWARK, NJ
News-Medical.net

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine protects against reinfection in long-term care facility staff

A recent study published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases examines the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine among long-term care facility (LTCF) staff members. Study: Pfizer-BioNTech Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccine Effectiveness Against Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 Infection Among Long-term Care Facility Staff With and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island physical therapist says older adults should do these 4 things to stay active

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic kept older Staten Islanders hunkered in their homes. Their mobility waned and their physical conditions deteriorated. Those impacts continue to affect the most vulnerable Staten Islanders, said Michael DiStefano, a physical therapist for VNS Health, a home and community-based nonprofit. The...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
BrooklynPapers.com

Maimonides Health and SUNY Downstate announce new cancer care collaboration

Maimonides Health, SUNY Downstate Health and the University Physicians of Brooklyn (UPB) announced a joint collaboration on Feb. 2 to launch a hematology-oncology partnership to expand cancer care in Central Brooklyn. The newly-announced partnership will grant further access to lifesaving care at the University Hospital of Downstate (UHD) by allowing...
BROOKLYN, NY
W42ST.nyc

Death-defying Walks Between Subway Cars Could Become a Thing of the Past — MTA Gives Sneak Peek

The MTA brought new open gangway trains to Coney Island for a sneak peek today. Death-defying walks between the subway cars could become a thing of the past. Emily Swanson and Hiram Alejandro Durán, The City This article was originally published on Feb 3 5:02pm EST by THE CITY The MTA on Friday announced that […] The post Death-defying Walks Between Subway Cars Could Become a Thing of the Past — MTA Gives Sneak Peek appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

East Harlem mom fights for heat amid frigid temperatures

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An East Harlem mother of two children says she is freezing and struggles to keep her 8-year-old warm every night in their NYCHA apartment. Latisha Tarver sent PIX11 News a video, making a plea for help. With temperatures plunging in the New York City area the next few days, Tarver […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Rescuers say pigeon found dyed pink in New York City park is not doing well

NEW YORK - The pigeon found dyed pink isn't doing too well. That's according to the Wild Bird Fund. They said little Flamingo is essentially living inside a cloud because of the fumes from the dye. They're worried about his respiratory health as they struggle to remove the dye from his feathers. He was found in a local park covered in the dye. A reminder: Never dye a bird, and don't release domesticated animals into the wild. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nychealthandhospitals.org

NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County Launches the Brooklyn Neuroscience Center

The center will offer comprehensive treatment for neurological conditions and disorders that impact the nervous system at any age. NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County today announced the opening of the Brooklyn Neuroscience Center —offering comprehensive care with interdisciplinary teams to treat disorders of the brain, spine, and peripheral nervous system of patients of all ages. NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County is the primary teaching affiliate for SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University, training the next generation of physicians to provide high-quality neuroscience patient care in a collaborative environment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

Manhattan has one-third of the priciest zip codes in the U.S. for renters

If you rent in New York City, you are in good company. Renters outweigh owners here by two-thirds, an inverse of the national ratio, where two-thirds are owners. You also pay a lot to rent here—and so do your neighbors, especially if you live in Manhattan, where the median rent exceeded $4,000 for the first time in July, and has hovered close to that height ever since. NYC rents last summer became the most expensive in the U.S., outpacing San Francisco.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckersdental.com

Celebrity cosmetic dentist joins New Jersey dental clinic

Celebrity cosmetic dentist Catrise Austin, DDS, recently joined Montclair (N.J.) Dental Spa. Dr. Austin is a renowned dentist with more than 25 years of experience providing cosmetic dental care to several celebrities, according to a Jan. 31 news release. At Montclair Dental Spa, Dr. Austin's services will include exams, cleanings,...
MONTCLAIR, NJ

