About '50 Train Cars' Derailed in Ohio, Causing Massive Fire and Village Mayor Declared a 'State of Emergency'Zack LoveEast Palestine, OH
Train Derailment in East Palestine Results in No Injuries or Structural DamagecreteEast Palestine, OH
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.Sherif SaadEast Palestine, OH
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Attorney Convicted of Trying to Swindle $1.3 Million From IRSTaxBuzzYoungstown, OH
SOUTH RANGE STAYS COOL DOWN THE STRETCH
CANFIELD OH- It’s no secret that South Range has been accustomed to playing close games this year. The experience has given them a ton of confidence in close game situations. That came in handy yet again on Friday as they had to hold on to beat Springfield 35-34. It was a game the Raiders led by as much as 8 in the first half before the Tigers took a 19-18 lead into half. They would keep their slim lead throughout the third quarter, but South Range would manage to wiggle their way in front down the stretch of the final frame. With 11 seconds left and a one point lead it was defense the Raiders had to rely on to seal the win. They didn’t even let the Tigers get a shot off.
CREQUE GETS HER MILESTONE, SALEM GETS THEIR WIN
AUSTINTOWN, OHIO- The Austintown Fitch Lady Falcons took on the visiting Salem Quakers on a Saturday afternoon matchup of High school Girls basketball. The big story line for the Falcons was Zayda Creque reaching the milestone of 1,000 career points. As time was running out in the game, Creque launched a three pointer from the top of they key and it took little bounce off of the back of the rim and fell in with just a 1:19 seconds left. Kylie Folkwein led the Falcons in scoring with 14 points and Jocelyn Jourdan also added 12 points.
TIGERS KEEP THEIR JAWS ON FIRST PLACE
LISBON, OHIO- The Lisbon Blue Devils were looking to get a little revenge as they took on the Wellsville Tigers. The Tigers edged the Blue Devils 53-51 in their first matchup. Trevor Siefke did it all for the Blue Devils scoring 25 points. Logan Stauffer also added 9 points, but it was not enough as Jaxon Brewer, Isaiah Greathouse, and Tyler Wilkins combined for 38 points and the Tigers edged the Blue Devils once again 53-46. The win keeps Wellsville in first place of the EOAC.
FALCONS KEEP THEIR VISION ON VICTORY
AUSTINTOWN, OHIO- The Austintown-Fitch Flacons took on the visiting Canfield Cardinals, in what was an absolute thrill of a game. In this back and forth type of game, the Falcons were led by Gianni Maley, who put up 16 points tonight for the Falcons. Marcel Finkley and and Deshawn Vaughn also made a significant impact on the game as they both had 15 points.
WARRIORS OFFENSE IMPRESSES AGAIN
WARREN, OHIO- The Brookfield Warriors traveled to take on the Champion Golden Flashes in a contest of High School Boys basketball. Isaiah Jones and Matteo Fortuna went off for the Warriors combining for 58 points. Jones also had 21 rebounds and 4 steals as well. Christian Williams led for the Golden Flashes with 14 points. Joey fell also had a productive night with 12 points and went 6 of 8 front the free throw line, but it was not enough to keep up the the Warriors as the Golden Flashes fell 79-57.
WEST BRANCH SPOILS RIVAL HOMECOMING
Salem OH- The West Branch boys basketball team was on a four game losing streak and were looking to gain some success tonight. The task was not easy as they traveled to Salem for a big rivalry game. Salem was also looking to snap their three game losing streak as well. The game was tight throughout the contest, but the Warriors were able to come away with the 49-47 victory.
COWBOYS RIDE THROUGH EAST
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Chaney’s big three combined for 78 points in the Cowboys 86-67 win over the rival East Golden Bears. Youngstown East (8-9) held the lead after the first quarter led by Cam Sly’s eight and Jarrod Colon’s five, however, Chaney (10-7) would take the lead just a few minutes into the second and would never look back. The two squads battled into the break but the Cowboy’s would hold a seven point lead at half.
GIRARD LEAVES THE RAIDERS SHIPWRECKED
CANFIELD OH- South Range has been a tough place to play for Girard over the years. They have never beaten the Raiders in Canfield since the NE8 was born. Earlier this season the Indians got their first conference victory over the Raiders, and now they eyed a season sweep. After a close first quarter, it was a big 20-6 2nd quarter that gave Girard the distance they’d need. Even though the Raiders tried to rally in the second half, the 17 point halftime lead was too much to come back from. The closest the Raiders got was eight points. The Indians would go on to secure the win 44-35.
BULLDOGS CLINCH A SHARE OF THE TITLE
HUBBARD OH- Poland put themselves in position to at least share the NE8 championship on Thursday as they traveled to Hubbard. It was an absolute barrage of defense from Poland as they only allowed 1 point in the first half. The Bulldogs didn’t need a massive offensive output this night as they got away with a 36-21 win. The victory earned Poland a piece of the conference championship.
QUAKERS SECURE A PIECE OF THE EBC
BELOIT OH-Salem looked to finish league play strong on Wednesday night as they traveled to West Branch to take on their heated rivals. The game was tight through the first three quarters with Salem holding a slim one point margin heading into the final frame, but the Quakers pulled away at the end and outscored the Warriors 15-2 in the final quarter for the victory. With a statement win over West Branch by a score of 43-29, the Lady Quakers finish the league 9-1 and move to 17-2 on the season. The Quakers will share a first-place title finish with Marlington who beat them in the first time the two teams met.
A CHAMPIONSHIP 38 YEARS IN THE MAKING
SOUTHINGTON, OHIO- The NAC championship came down between the Badger Braves and the Chalker Wildcats. After a little bit of a shaky start, the Braves got back on track and after a buzzer beater three pointer by Katie Grexa, they led the Wildcats 22-11. The Wildcats tried to keep pace, but the Braves defense kept a strong hold. The Braves were led by Katie Grexa with 15 points. Bree Huscroft and Gabby Miller combined for 12 points, and Addison Thompson added 8 points, along with a great night defensively. The Braves pulled away from the Wildcats to win 43-28, winning their first NAC championship in 38 years.
