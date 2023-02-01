CANFIELD OH- It’s no secret that South Range has been accustomed to playing close games this year. The experience has given them a ton of confidence in close game situations. That came in handy yet again on Friday as they had to hold on to beat Springfield 35-34. It was a game the Raiders led by as much as 8 in the first half before the Tigers took a 19-18 lead into half. They would keep their slim lead throughout the third quarter, but South Range would manage to wiggle their way in front down the stretch of the final frame. With 11 seconds left and a one point lead it was defense the Raiders had to rely on to seal the win. They didn’t even let the Tigers get a shot off.

CANFIELD, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO