Boston, MA

baystatebanner.com

In the news: Ayele Shakur

Ayele Shakur started a new role as President of the Redstone Family Foundation. She will work closely with media executive Shari Redstone of Paramount Global and the Redstone family to deepen the impact of their foundation. The mission of the Redstone Family Foundation is to combat racism and antisemitism primarily...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Boston Police and Age Strong Seniors Enjoy Movie Premier of '80 for Brady'

On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) and The Bureau of Community Engagement, had the honor of accompanying a group of Age Strong Seniors to the movie premier of 80 for Brady at AMC Lowes Theater, with a pre-game dinner at Guy Fieri’s restaurant. Paramount...
BOSTON, MA
Eater

News of Chef Michael Scelfo’s New Restaurant Ignites Major Industry Backlash

On February 1, Eater reported chef Michael Scelfo of neighborhood mainstays Alden & Harlow, Longfellow Bar, and Waypoint would be opening a new restaurant this spring inside Somerville’s Cambria Hotel. The news sparked a deluge of industry backlash on social media, bringing to light past allegations of misconduct at the chef’s other restaurants that first surfaced on social media channels in 2020.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Pawn Stars To Film In Boston and Salem

If you’re a fan of Pawn Stars, keep an eye out. Rick, Corey and Chumlee are hitting the road and two Massachusetts stops are on the itinerary. A post this week on social media from The History Channel let fans know that “Pawn Stars Do America” is traveling around the country. And they’re looking to buy your stuff.
BOSTON, MA
advocatenews.net

THE STAGE AT SUFFOLK DOWNS ANNOUNCES FIRST EVENTS AT NEW VENUE:

Re:SET, AN ALL-NEW ARTIST-CURATED OUTDOOR CONCERT SERIES,. INCLUDING HEADLINERS STEVE LACY, LCD SOUNDSYSTEM AND boygenius. Presale Registration Started Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 11AM; Single Day Ticket Prices Starting at $99.50. BOSTON, MA – The Bowery Presents’ new seasonal outdoor general admission concert venue, The Stage at Suffolk Downs, announces...
BOSTON, MA
matadornetwork.com

9 Brunch Restaurants in Boston for Strong Cocktails and Breakfast Food Favorites

If you’re visiting Boston with friends, brunch should be on your itinerary. This typically late in the afternoon meal is known for its decadent dishes, and in Boston the menus are no different. Imagine thick cut waffles, drizzled in peanut butter, briney platters of oysters, and cinnamon rolls and sticky buns. Plan a boozy brunch celebration with a tight knit group of friends with shareable cocktails, or just step out after a night of hitting Boston’s Irish bar scene for a strong cup of coffee and an always satisfying egg sandwich. When you’re done, an exploration of Boston’s Little Italy neighborhood is a must. For the best brunch in Boston look no further than these seven restaurants.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

‘Mountains of snow’: Readers share Blizzard of ‘78 memories, photos

February marks the 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978. Boston has gotten little snow this winter, but this time 45 years ago, the city was under siege by the heavy snowfall of the Blizzard of ‘78. In honor of that anniversary, we asked Boston.com readers to share their memories and photos to commemorate the infamous blizzard that had the Boston area at a standstill.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Boston

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Boston area to support local Black businesses. 2. The Coast Café. 3. Darryl’s Corner Bar and Kitchen. 4. Little Cocoa Bean Co. 5. MIDA Boston.
BOSTON, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Is Boston Named Boston?

The first settlers in Boston were English Puritans who fled religious persecution in England. They arrived in 1630 and named their new settlement after the town of Boston in Lincolnshire, England. Boston, is one of America's most historic cities, was founded in 1630 by English Puritans who fled religious persecution....
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Where To Find The Most Fabulous Espresso Martinis In Boston

Dang, I wish I could have been the one doing the research on this topic. I do enjoy a good espresso martini. But honestly, finding a really good one is tough. So many bars and restaurants subsitute the main ingredient. Yup. Did you know many establishments use espresso flavored liqueur (which is used anyone) but they also use it in place of the real deal? Make sure you ask if it’s made with real espresso when ordering. I always do.
BOSTON, MA
bcgavel.com

Addressing Racism on Campus Requires More Than Just Education

“They just need to be educated.” This is a phrase that circulates through this campus more often than I would like. I have witnessed and experienced three racist incidents since I have been at Boston College. One per year. With each racist event, a similar pattern follows: a singular student or a group of students target one minority student or a collective group, there is outrage from the community and allies, administrators remain silent as students are left to deal with the aftermath themselves, and then it fizzles out, only for the cycle to restart a few months later.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

These 4 Massachusetts Hospitals Rank Among America’s Best

Let's be honest, Berkshire County. We the people simply don't like going to hospitals, but isn't it nice to know that if we have to go, Massachusetts is stocked with some of the best?. Every year, Healthgrades(the leading online resource for comprehensive info about doctors and hospitals) publishes a ranking...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

