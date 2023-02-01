Boston Public Schools will be closed tomorrow due to the cold. Superintendent Mary Skipper says:. With extreme weather conditions and many of our students commuting to and from school, walking, and waiting for public transportation outdoors, we have made the decision to close for the day. Due to the low temperatures and strong wind gusts, there is an increased risk of hypothermia and frostbite. We acknowledge closing schools is a challenge to many of our families and encourage families in need to take advantage of warming centers on Friday and Saturday.

