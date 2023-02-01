ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

universalhub.com

Four previously indicted BPD cops face additional charge related to Hyde Park evidence-warehouse overtime scandal

The US Attorney's office reports that four current and former Boston Police officers and supervisors at the department evidence warehouse in Hyde Park have had a new charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud added to their existing charges related to an alleged scheme in which the supervisors approved payments for overtime the officers did not actually work.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Man found shot in the face on Bennington Street in East Boston

Live Boston reports a man was found shot in the face around midnight at Bennington and Chelsea streets in East Boston, but that police also set up a crime scene at 500 Border St., in what might be a carjacking gone wrong. The man ran inside La Chiva restaurant for help. The homicide unit was called in due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Body found in Emerson building

Update: Emerson sent e-mail saying a student died, that police say there are "no security concerns" and that counselors will be available. The Berkeley Beacon reports police responded to the Little Building, at the corner of Boylston and Tremont streets, after a body was discovered around 10 a.m. The building...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Fire in East Boston triple decker

Boston firefighters responded to 43 Cottage St. around 2:15 p.m. for a fire that spread through the walls of the triple decker. The Boston Fire Department reports 12 residents were displaced. There were no injuries.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Night of burst pipes across Boston: Hospitals, theater, mall all hit

So far tonight, burst pipes caused by the sudden freeze have forced three hospitals to send patients elsewhere, left Wang Theatre patrons out in the cold, angrily yelling to be let back in, and flooded a floor at the Prudential Center mall. This evening, Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women's...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Tempest-tossed billboard forces delays on Leverett ramps

MassDOT reports it's restricting lanes on the I-93 connector ramp in Somerville after "a large vinyl portion" of a billboard there came loose - but can't be removed safely because it's just too windy for workers from Outfront Media to safely climb up to remove all the vinyl. MassDOT and...
SOMERVILLE, MA
universalhub.com

Too cool for school

Boston Public Schools will be closed tomorrow due to the cold. Superintendent Mary Skipper says:. With extreme weather conditions and many of our students commuting to and from school, walking, and waiting for public transportation outdoors, we have made the decision to close for the day. Due to the low temperatures and strong wind gusts, there is an increased risk of hypothermia and frostbite. We acknowledge closing schools is a challenge to many of our families and encourage families in need to take advantage of warming centers on Friday and Saturday.
BOSTON, MA

