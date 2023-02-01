Read full article on original website
Four previously indicted BPD cops face additional charge related to Hyde Park evidence-warehouse overtime scandal
The US Attorney's office reports that four current and former Boston Police officers and supervisors at the department evidence warehouse in Hyde Park have had a new charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud added to their existing charges related to an alleged scheme in which the supervisors approved payments for overtime the officers did not actually work.
Man found shot in the face on Bennington Street in East Boston
Live Boston reports a man was found shot in the face around midnight at Bennington and Chelsea streets in East Boston, but that police also set up a crime scene at 500 Border St., in what might be a carjacking gone wrong. The man ran inside La Chiva restaurant for help. The homicide unit was called in due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
Body found in Emerson building
Update: Emerson sent e-mail saying a student died, that police say there are "no security concerns" and that counselors will be available. The Berkeley Beacon reports police responded to the Little Building, at the corner of Boylston and Tremont streets, after a body was discovered around 10 a.m. The building...
Alewife station shut after driver slams into garage wall, dislodging slab that sent large window panes hurtling into the passenger area
The MBTA reports Alewife station is closed "due to an auto accident with the building structure." The Cambridge Fire Department reports the driver of a car on the top garage level slammed into a wall - intentionally, Transit Police say. The department adds one person was injured. The Honda Civic...
Fire in East Boston triple decker
Boston firefighters responded to 43 Cottage St. around 2:15 p.m. for a fire that spread through the walls of the triple decker. The Boston Fire Department reports 12 residents were displaced. There were no injuries.
Night of burst pipes across Boston: Hospitals, theater, mall all hit
So far tonight, burst pipes caused by the sudden freeze have forced three hospitals to send patients elsewhere, left Wang Theatre patrons out in the cold, angrily yelling to be let back in, and flooded a floor at the Prudential Center mall. This evening, Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women's...
Tempest-tossed billboard forces delays on Leverett ramps
MassDOT reports it's restricting lanes on the I-93 connector ramp in Somerville after "a large vinyl portion" of a billboard there came loose - but can't be removed safely because it's just too windy for workers from Outfront Media to safely climb up to remove all the vinyl. MassDOT and...
Fancy barbecue place on Blue Hill Avenue that never actually opened could be replaced by a Dominican restaurant and function room
The Boston Licensing Board today approved plans for a proposed restaurant at 879-881 Blue Hill Ave. in Dorchester that would feature Dominican and Spanish food in a large space with 240 total seats, including in a lounge and a function room. El Punto Restaurant & Lounge also hopes to serve...
Too cool for school
Boston Public Schools will be closed tomorrow due to the cold. Superintendent Mary Skipper says:. With extreme weather conditions and many of our students commuting to and from school, walking, and waiting for public transportation outdoors, we have made the decision to close for the day. Due to the low temperatures and strong wind gusts, there is an increased risk of hypothermia and frostbite. We acknowledge closing schools is a challenge to many of our families and encourage families in need to take advantage of warming centers on Friday and Saturday.
