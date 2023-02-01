ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

PHOTOS: No. 2 Tennessee holds off No. 25 Auburn, Part Two

Saturday was a tough but ultimately good day for Tennessee basketball, and Caitie McMekin from The Knoxville News Sentinel was on hand to capture the action. The second-ranked Vols never trailed in the final 30-plus minutes but never pulled away, either, and they held on for a 46-43 win over 25th-ranked Auburn in front of a capacity crowd of 21,678 at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Bruce Pearl 'very disappointed' with ending of Auburn's loss at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Auburn's defensive battle ended with jubilation from the home crowd, and outrage from Auburn's bench. With Tennessee leading 46-43, Auburn point guard Wendell Green Jr. was handed the ball from Johni Broome, beyond the arc, then rose up for a tying attempt from beyond the arc. It hit rim as the final buzzer sounded for a Tennessee win, but Bruce Pearl and his players immediately flew out of their seats, pleading with officials about a foul on the shot.
Where Vols' 2023 class finished National Signing Day in team rankings

As expected, Tennessee didn't add any new signees to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day. But the Vols had already done enough to come away with a top-10 class. After entering signing day ranked No. 8 nationally in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite team rankings for the 2023 class, Tennessee finished the day with the nation's No. 9 class despite not adding to its 25 signees and early enrollees. There was still some movement around the Vols throughout the day, but the players they signed in December kept them in the top 10 nationally and allowed them to maintain the fourth-best class in the SEC.
