CBS-FuboTV Flap Adds to Strains With Affiliates, Analyst Says
‘Logical to wonder’ if Paramount was willing to take lower retrans to improve cable-network terms, says Steven Cahall of Wells Fargo. The blackout of CBS affiliates on FuboTV reflects the increasing tension between broadcast networks and their affiliates as TV pivots to streaming. “Having worked around public and private...
Amazon Prime Video Renews ‘The Terminal List’ and Orders Prequel Series
Amazon Prime Video has renewed thriller The Terminal List for a second season. The show is based on Jack Carr’s novel True Believer. Prime Video has also ordered an as yet untitled prequel series, created by Carr and Terminal List showrunner David DiGilio, focused on Ben Edwards, played by Taylor Kitsch.
Samsung TV Plus Adds Romance Movies Channel For Valentine’s Day
Titles featured include ‘A Little Bit of Heaven,’ ‘The Big Wedding,’ ‘Tyler Perry’s Peeples’. In time for Valentine’s Day, Samsung TV Plus is adding a Romance Movie channel to its 250-channel lineup. The Romance Movies channel will feature titles including A Little Bit...
‘Night Court’ Stays in Session, as NBC Orders Second Season of Comedy
NBC has renewed comedy Night Court for a second season. The show premiered January 17 and is off to a hot start. NBC said it has reached 25.7 million total viewers across all viewing platforms. “It’s so rewarding to have audiences respond and return to a show in which they...
Laila Ali Hosts Branded Content for Ancestry on History Channel
Boxer Laila Ali, daughter of Muhammad Ali, is hosting a branded content series created by A+E Networks for Ancestry that is airing on History Channel. The series is profiling women who have made an impact on history. It makes its debut February 6, adjacent to the premiere of History’s Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning.
‘So Help Me Todd’ Renewed at CBS
CBS has renewed So Help Me Todd, meaning a second season for the Marcia Gay Harden legal drama. Harden plays by-the-books attorney Margaret and Skylar Astin portrays her slacker son, Todd. Airing in the Thursday 9 p.m. slot, the show has averaged 6.3 million viewers, CBS said, and 7.4 million...
Jimmy Fallon’s ‘That’s My Jam’ Returns in March
Musical game show That’s My Jam, hosted and executive produced by Jimmy Fallon, returns for season two on NBC March 7. There will be ten episodes, and an eleventh featuring the show’s “greatest hits,” in NBC’s words. Celeb guests include Kelsea Ballerini, Big Boi, Quinta...
HBO Spotlights Queen of Disco Donna Summer in New Documentary Series
HBO will look at the life and career of iconic R&B/disco singer Donna Summer in a new documentary film debuting in May. Love to Love You, Donna Summer, will take an in-depth look at the artist’s career and worldwide acclaim, from the avant-garde music scene in Germany to the dance clubs in New York, said the network. Shaped by Summer’s own reflections as well as the memories of close family friends, the film features photographs and never-before-seen home video footage, capturing Summer’s range of artistry from songwriting to painting while exploring the highs and lows of a life lived on the global stage, HBO said.
Batman Drama ‘Pennyworth’ Ends on HBO Max
Drama Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler will not see season four on HBO Max. The show launched on Epix and moved to HBO Max for season three, which came out in October. Based on DC characters, Pennyworth follows Alfred Pennyworth, played by Jack Bannon, a former British SAS...
