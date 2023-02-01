HBO will look at the life and career of iconic R&B/disco singer Donna Summer in a new documentary film debuting in May. Love to Love You, Donna Summer, will take an in-depth look at the artist’s career and worldwide acclaim, from the avant-garde music scene in Germany to the dance clubs in New York, said the network. Shaped by Summer’s own reflections as well as the memories of close family friends, the film features photographs and never-before-seen home video footage, capturing Summer’s range of artistry from songwriting to painting while exploring the highs and lows of a life lived on the global stage, HBO said.

1 DAY AGO