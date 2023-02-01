Read full article on original website
skyhinews.com
Letter to the editor: Grand County residents are hurt by local gas prices
I’m a full time Grand County resident, and I’d like an explanation as to why our local gas prices have jumped 35% in the past two weeks, when gas prices in the rest of the state have only increased by about 10%. This is obvious price gouging, and hurts locals way more than it hurts tourists. Tourists can gas up on the Front Range for a lot less money before they drive up here. In a fuel efficient car, they can make a round trip from Denver to Winter Park and back on one tank of gas. Or, if they’re smart, just put a few gallons in up here before they return to reasonable gas prices. However, those of us that live up here get punished by these predatory business practices. There is no corresponding increase in price for a barrel of oil, and no corresponding price increase at the state or national level. Grand County gas stations are price gouging its locals.
Parker police ticket snow-shoveling scofflaws
(Parker, Colo.) Parker police want residents and business owners to remove snow. Heavy snow and freezing temperatures in December and January resulted in long-term snow and ice cover.
Bustang riders asked for feedback on proposed service expansion
The Colorado Department of Transportation wants feedback from Bustang riders on a proposal to expand the service to more customers. The proposed expansion will include more passenger service along I-25 between Fort Collins and Denver, between Colorado Springs and Denver and I-70 between Grand Junction and Denver. "Since launching in 2015, CDOT's Bustang Interregional Express bus service has been extremely successful and an asset to travelers and commuters alike," said CDOT Assistant Director for Transit Planning and Delivery Brian Metzger in a statement. "Demand for additional trips has spiked and we are conducting an on-board questionnaire to determine the best expansion options to facilitate the needs of Bustang riders. Feedback is incredibly valuable for this study." Passengers are being surveyed to see if increasing the number of trips would meet the anticipated demand of expansion. The questionnaire is available in English or Spanish and is activated when the Bustang rider logs onto the service's wifi.
Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?
The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
Summit Daily News
At least 2 Summit County teenagers injured in crash on Colorado Highway 9 in Frisco on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify what kind of injuries some of the passengers had. This story will be updated as more information is received. Emergency responders transported four teenagers — three with minor injuries — to the hospital Tuesday, Jan. 31, after a crash on Colorado Highway 9, according to Summit Fire & EMS. One of the teenagers was not injured and hospitalized for observation only.
KDVR.com
Officer falls from bridge after I-25 police chase
A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports. A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports.
A massive hole opens up in the middle of an east Denver street
A water main break on Eudora and 9th streets in east Denver opened up a massive hole in the middle of the street, Thursday morning.
KDVR.com
Suspected drunk driver kills best friends in crash
Joshua Remus, 33, and Michael La Jeunesse, 35, were killed in the crash. The best friends were buying ice cream and leaving Walmart, seven minutes from home. Talya Cunningham reports. Suspected drunk driver kills best friends in crash. Joshua Remus, 33, and Michael La Jeunesse, 35, were killed in the...
skyhinews.com
Fraser’s Fire and Ice Festival ready to host state snow sculpting championships
The second annual Fire and Ice Festival in Fraser will have a new attraction — the Colorado State Snow Sculpting Championship. The main event, which will run from 4-8 p.m. Feb. 11, will feature a DJ, the finished snow sculptures, a bonfire and fireworks. Sculpting starts Feb. 8 for...
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: A mostly quiet and mild weekend on tap, a look a to the next chance of snow
It's been awhile since we've had quiet and mild weather to talk about, but that's where we find ourselves this today. We hope everyone gets out and enjoys a break to the chilly weather we've seen of late this upcoming weekend!. And no, it's not just you, we've been experiencing...
Denver hit-and-run crash kills 1
A hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian in Denver late Thursday, according to the Denver Police Department on Twitter. Police responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the area of West 11th Avenue and Speer Boulevard, Denver Police Department tweeted at 9:41 p.m. Thursday. The pedestrian was seriously injured...
Colorado’s drought monitor continues to improve
The snowy end to fall and start to winter in Colorado has significantly helped drought conditions across the state.
A weak storm will bring some snow Sunday night and Monday
The weekend looks nice with dry and mild weather. A weak storm will bring some snow Sunday night and Monday.
Surveillance shows theft from unlocked cars in Edwards
The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, in a social media post, said there has been an influx of thefts that could have likely been prevented by ensuring vehicles were locked. Among them are a series of thefts within Edwards’ Homestead community that are currently under investigation. The social media...
Hearse carrying body for donation slides off I-70
As Summit Fire and EMS said, "OK, file this one under: 'You'll never believe it.'"
KDVR.com
Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified
The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police. Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified. The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police. Denver weather: Mild weekend before snow chance. Some of the stubborn snow has finally started to melt across the Front Range,...
Mother killed in crash vowed to help stop drunk drivers
Family and friends are forced to say goodbye to their loved one, Kathy Rothman, who was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver nearly two weeks ago while driving for Uber.
Friends trapped in burning car escape with nothing
Two friends are recovering at a burn unit in Aurora after they were stuck in a burning car.
Thornton family asks for help after serious crash
A Thornton mother is struggling with her recovery after a bad vehicle crash.
EDITORIAL: Meth plagues Colorado’s public spaces
The next pandemic has hit Colorado, but this time it’s not a virus. It’s meth. And it’s imperiling not only its users but also the rest of the public. It seems hardly a week goes by without yet another methamphetamine-contaminated public library making the news. Four of them have closed to the public for now in the Denver metro area alone after tests uncovered meth residue in them.
