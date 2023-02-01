Read full article on original website
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without WarningGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
GOP would prefer to lose in this state over making changes.Sherif SaadArizona State
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Yardbarker
Cavs Notes: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Trade Talk
“That’s just who he is,” Mitchell told reporters. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. “There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Criticizes The Brooklyn Nets After Embarrassing Loss Against The Celtics
Kyrie Irving minced no words when he called out his team after their embarrasing 139-96 loss to the Boston Celtics. Irving's history with Boston just made the clash all the more spicier, but this time, the guard was at the receiving end when Brooklyn suffered a blowout defeat. The team was held to less than three figures.
Yardbarker
Restaurant posts amazing offer to Giannis Antetokounmpo after 54-point performance
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to victory on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Once down by 21 points, Giannis led the Bucks in a stunning comeback pulling out a 106-105 victory. The two-time MVP had 54 points, 19 rebounds and two assists. Afterward, Giannis joked to the...
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Reacts With One Emoji To Potential Reunion With LeBron James In Los Angeles
Kyrie Irving's simple response to Tristan Thompson fueled speculations that the former is keen to reunite with LeBron James. The point guard sent shockwaves after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams interested in his services. The news of him wanting out was reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania saying that he intended to be moved before the trade deadline or he would leave in free agency in July.
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes settles Jordan vs. LeBron debate once and for all
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the precipice of all-time NFL greatness. He is the latest to weigh in on a debate that has raged in the NBA for several years: Who is basketball’s greatest of all time (GOAT)?. Battle lines were drawn in this conversation long...
Yardbarker
Cubs President Discusses Bellinger
Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer appeared on the New York Post’s “The Show” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including the addition of outfielder Cody Bellinger. “The hope is that he gets back to being an All-Star-caliber player, gets back to being an...
Yardbarker
Bucks, Nets Eyeing Trade For Wizards’ Will Barton
This NBA offseason the Washington Wizards made a trade with the Denver Nuggets that many people thought would help balance out their roster. They traded Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith in exchange for Monte Morris and Will Barton. In search of help at the point guard position and ball-handlers, this...
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Spotted With A New Girlfriend Last Night
Ben Simmons keeps making moves off the court, even though his last relationship didn't end the best way. The Brooklyn Nets superstar is a player on and off the court, and every now and then we realize that he's really good at both games (or at least he used to be).
Yardbarker
Yankees’ 1st round pick from 2022 is primed for a huge 2023 season
When the Yankees drafted Spencer Jones with the 25th pick in the first round in the 2022 MLB Draft, following the pick, they stated that they got exactly who they wanted. Jones, a 6’7 outfielder that has already been dubbed a “lefty Judge,” is sure to turn heads even more with a full year’s worth of playtime this season. Though Jones may be a few years away from cracking the MLB roster, it’s going to be quite the ride to see him progress and improve during that stretch.
Insider reveals reason behind Kyrie Irving's trade request from Nets
On Friday, Kyrie Irving set the NBA world into a frenzy after news broke that the eight-time All-Star had requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. NBA insider Chris Haynes provided some clarity to the situation, revealing the reason why Irving wants out of Brooklyn. According to Haynes, Irving felt...
Yardbarker
Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick
The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
Yardbarker
This proposed Cowboys-Cardinals trade sends DeAndre Hopkins to Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys season came to an end, once again, in the Divisional Round. That makes it seven straight games they have lost with an opportunity to earn a spot in the NFC Championship Game. It was a loss that owner Jerry Jones called sickening, as the Cowboys will look to regroup this offseason.
Yardbarker
Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about one thing in extension talks with Nets
We now have a better idea of why things went south (again) between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Word broke on Friday that the Nets All-Star guard Irving has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The news comes after Irving reportedly rejected an extension offer from the Nets.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Trade Deadline Strategy
Don’t Expect the Boston Bruins To Grab Major Headlines At The Trade Deadline. Host: We have talked about Maple Leafs and what they are going to do at the deadline but what about the Boston Bruins? Do they go big game hunting? You think they are looking for a real impact piece because this team has been flawless all year long. So what do you think they are trying to do?
Yardbarker
Cavs Registering ‘Very Strong Interest’ in Blazers’ Josh Hart
This is the second such indication that the Cavs have an interest in Hart, as we relayed the first here. Both Hart and center Jusuf Nurkic are reportedly available ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. In fact, the Blazers are said to be in buyer’s mode. Meanwhile, the Cavs...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook's Brother Likes Tweets Against LeBron James And The Lakers
After Kyrie Irving shockingly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, every team linked with the point guard resurfaced, especially the Los Angeles Lakers. They couldn't get a trade done in the 2022 offseason, but the desire to land Irving remained untouched. The new developments involving the Australian-born player have...
Yardbarker
Predictions for the Falcons offseason
For the first time in what feels like an eternity, the Falcons have some excitement surrounding the franchise this offseason. The end of the rebuild is in sight, and there’s a legitimate chance this team is in the playoffs this time next year. Following a season in which the Falcons went 7-10, they have the second-most cap space of any team, along with a top 10 selection in the NFL Draft. If Terry Fontenot and company pull the right strings, there’s no reason they can’t win a putrid NFC South.
Yardbarker
Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving posts cryptic tweet before trade request
NBA All-Star guard Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets couldn’t agree on an extension. So, the inevitable has arrived sooner than in summer. Irving wanted to move from his hometown team Nets, with less than a week left before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, according to multiple reports. The...
Insiders reveal why Nuggets' Bones Hyland is 'very open' to trade
Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland's short run with the Denver Nuggets may be approaching an abrupt end. Amid reported "friction" between Hyland and the Nuggets, the 22-year-old could be ready for a change of scenery. On this week's episode of "This League: Uncut" with Chris Haynes and Marc Stein, Haynes said Hyland is "very open" to being traded, especially if it means a more prominent role.
