ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cavs Notes: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Trade Talk

“That’s just who he is,” Mitchell told reporters. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. “There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Reacts With One Emoji To Potential Reunion With LeBron James In Los Angeles

Kyrie Irving's simple response to Tristan Thompson fueled speculations that the former is keen to reunite with LeBron James. The point guard sent shockwaves after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams interested in his services. The news of him wanting out was reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania saying that he intended to be moved before the trade deadline or he would leave in free agency in July.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cubs President Discusses Bellinger

Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer appeared on the New York Post’s “The Show” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including the addition of outfielder Cody Bellinger. “The hope is that he gets back to being an All-Star-caliber player, gets back to being an...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bucks, Nets Eyeing Trade For Wizards’ Will Barton

This NBA offseason the Washington Wizards made a trade with the Denver Nuggets that many people thought would help balance out their roster. They traded Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith in exchange for Monte Morris and Will Barton. In search of help at the point guard position and ball-handlers, this...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Spotted With A New Girlfriend Last Night

Ben Simmons keeps making moves off the court, even though his last relationship didn't end the best way. The Brooklyn Nets superstar is a player on and off the court, and every now and then we realize that he's really good at both games (or at least he used to be).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees’ 1st round pick from 2022 is primed for a huge 2023 season

When the Yankees drafted Spencer Jones with the 25th pick in the first round in the 2022 MLB Draft, following the pick, they stated that they got exactly who they wanted. Jones, a 6’7 outfielder that has already been dubbed a “lefty Judge,” is sure to turn heads even more with a full year’s worth of playtime this season. Though Jones may be a few years away from cracking the MLB roster, it’s going to be quite the ride to see him progress and improve during that stretch.
Yardbarker

Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

This proposed Cowboys-Cardinals trade sends DeAndre Hopkins to Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys season came to an end, once again, in the Divisional Round. That makes it seven straight games they have lost with an opportunity to earn a spot in the NFC Championship Game. It was a loss that owner Jerry Jones called sickening, as the Cowboys will look to regroup this offseason.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Trade Deadline Strategy

Don’t Expect the Boston Bruins To Grab Major Headlines At The Trade Deadline. Host: We have talked about Maple Leafs and what they are going to do at the deadline but what about the Boston Bruins? Do they go big game hunting? You think they are looking for a real impact piece because this team has been flawless all year long. So what do you think they are trying to do?
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Predictions for the Falcons offseason

For the first time in what feels like an eternity, the Falcons have some excitement surrounding the franchise this offseason. The end of the rebuild is in sight, and there’s a legitimate chance this team is in the playoffs this time next year. Following a season in which the Falcons went 7-10, they have the second-most cap space of any team, along with a top 10 selection in the NFL Draft. If Terry Fontenot and company pull the right strings, there’s no reason they can’t win a putrid NFC South.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving posts cryptic tweet before trade request

NBA All-Star guard Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets couldn’t agree on an extension. So, the inevitable has arrived sooner than in summer. Irving wanted to move from his hometown team Nets, with less than a week left before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, according to multiple reports. The...
CLEVELAND, NY
Yardbarker

Insiders reveal why Nuggets' Bones Hyland is 'very open' to trade

Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland's short run with the Denver Nuggets may be approaching an abrupt end. Amid reported "friction" between Hyland and the Nuggets, the 22-year-old could be ready for a change of scenery. On this week's episode of "This League: Uncut" with Chris Haynes and Marc Stein, Haynes said Hyland is "very open" to being traded, especially if it means a more prominent role.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy