WWMT

Kalamazoo man known as 'Chicago' faces charge in 2005 rape case

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man turned himself in concluding a decades-long sexual assault investigation, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Shawn Darnell Robinson Hopkins, 37, allegedly gave a 14-year-old alcohol and marijuana in 2005 before sexually assaulting her, Nessel said. The girl met Hopkins through a friend...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

MDHHS grants could help communities house juvenile offenders

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A handful of northern Michigan counties are dealing with a dilemma. Juvenile offenders, who have gotten in trouble with the law, but don't have a next step in place. MDHHS is looking to change that, and in a process they claim they'll produce a better end...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
WWMT

A look into how opioid settlement funds are spent in Michigan

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- $1.45 billion. That's how much Michigan is expected to get in already agreed upon and upcoming settlements with opioid manufacturers. The first installment payment of $81 million is already rolling out. But how it can be spent has some of our viewers asking questions. Michigan Opioid Settlement...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Bicentennial Bookshop in Kalamazoo gets condemned with 19 violations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo condemned the lower level of the Bicentennial Bookshop on Jan. 18, according to an inspection report from the City Fire Marshal. Nineteen uncorrected violations were listed on the report such as missing smoke alarms, excessive use of extension cords, lack of up-to-date fire extinguishers, junction boxes needing to be covered, and an excessive amount of books, according to the report.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Michigan to receive nearly $2 million to address rural homelessness

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Balance of State Continuum of Care is expected to receive a federal grant to help communities provide housing and supportive services to people in unsheltered settings, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. Development: Multi-million dollar housing project underway...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Meijer offering discount in fresh produce for SNAP customers

FLINT, Mich. — Meijer announced it will offer a discount on fresh produce until the end of March for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) customers. The 10 percent discount on qualifying fresh produce is available in stores only from February 2 to March 31, 2023. This follows the Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Kalamazoo wedding venue owner loses appeal over wedding refund dispute

KALAMAZOO, MI — The Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed a Kalamazoo County judge's decision to award $78,000 to a couple for a two-year legal dispute over a wedding canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. The decision from the three-judge panel of the Michigan Court of Appeals upheld retired...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Overturned semi leaves scrap metal pieces scattered on US-131

ROCKFORD, Mich. — An overturned semi left scrap metal scattered over the entire roadway of US-131 Thursday, Michigan State Police said. Kent County: Annual Michigan International Auto Show takes driver's seat at DeVos Place. The crash was reported in the southbound lanes, just north of 10 Mile Road in...
ROCKFORD, MI
WWMT

Local woman shares heart disease recovery for Go Red

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — American Heart Association's Go Red for Women luncheon, scheduled for Thursday in Kalamazoo, focuses on pushing the community to learn CPR in hopes of saving lives. “I was just in shock, and I stayed in shock for a while," survivor Carrie Hamilton said. That shock came...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

No one hurt after home fire in Kalamazoo, police say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fire erupted at a vacant home in Kalamazoo Friday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. No one was hurt from the fire that came from the ground floor of a home located on Fenwick Place, near Mills Street, around 1:03 a.m., police said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Bill banning cell phones in classrooms fails to advance in Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers voted not to advance a proposal that would have banned cell phones and smart watches in classrooms. The House Education Committee defeated House Bill 270, sponsored by Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, in a 3 to 9 vote late Wednesday evening after a lengthy hearing that included a number of comments in opposition to the measure.
UTAH STATE
WWMT

Former Rep. Hoadley previously blocked by GOP, appointed to WMU Board

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again selected former Democratic Rep. Jon Hoadley to serve on the Western Michigan University Board of Trustees in an announcement Thursday. Hoadley, who previously served as a Michigan representative in Kalamazoo County, was blocked by Republican lawmakers when Whitmer first made the appointment...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Sewage leaking into Battle Creek homes at mobile home park

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Stinky sewage is leaking into homes at a Battle Creek mobile home park. About 50 residents at Evergreen Oak Forest Mobile Homes are still experiencing raw sewage leaking into their homes after a year. Smelly Situation: Raw sewage stinks up Battle Creek neighborhood due to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI

