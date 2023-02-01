Read full article on original website
DEA talks what role Kalamazoo County plays in enhancing nationwide opioid epidemic
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The opioid epidemic is sweeping the nation and West Michigan is caught up in the deadly addiction. The two main Mexican cartels keeping the habit alive - Seniloa and CJNG - are well-funded, well-organized and their products are made to do one thing: money, according to special agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency, or DEA.
Kalamazoo man known as 'Chicago' faces charge in 2005 rape case
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man turned himself in concluding a decades-long sexual assault investigation, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Shawn Darnell Robinson Hopkins, 37, allegedly gave a 14-year-old alcohol and marijuana in 2005 before sexually assaulting her, Nessel said. The girl met Hopkins through a friend...
MDHHS grants could help communities house juvenile offenders
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A handful of northern Michigan counties are dealing with a dilemma. Juvenile offenders, who have gotten in trouble with the law, but don't have a next step in place. MDHHS is looking to change that, and in a process they claim they'll produce a better end...
A look into how opioid settlement funds are spent in Michigan
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- $1.45 billion. That's how much Michigan is expected to get in already agreed upon and upcoming settlements with opioid manufacturers. The first installment payment of $81 million is already rolling out. But how it can be spent has some of our viewers asking questions. Michigan Opioid Settlement...
Michigan lawmaker pushes for more transparency from Child Protective Services
LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan lawmaker claimed the state's Child Protective Services, or CPS, has failed to protect a 5-year-old Detroit-area boy, despite warnings. August 2022: Statewide child protective agencies caught off guard by $6.5 million dollar budget cut. Under Michigan law, all department records are barred from release.
Four West Michigan schools awarded grants to support technology implementation
LANSING, Mich. — Four West Michigan schools between Allegan, Kent, Ottawa, and Van Buren Counties were among 13 awarded grants to support implementation of technology, the Michigan Department of Education, or MDE, announced Thursday. MI Reading Retention Law: Panel approves bill to get rid of 'misguided' third grade reading...
Bicentennial Bookshop in Kalamazoo gets condemned with 19 violations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo condemned the lower level of the Bicentennial Bookshop on Jan. 18, according to an inspection report from the City Fire Marshal. Nineteen uncorrected violations were listed on the report such as missing smoke alarms, excessive use of extension cords, lack of up-to-date fire extinguishers, junction boxes needing to be covered, and an excessive amount of books, according to the report.
Michigan to receive nearly $2 million to address rural homelessness
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Balance of State Continuum of Care is expected to receive a federal grant to help communities provide housing and supportive services to people in unsheltered settings, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. Development: Multi-million dollar housing project underway...
'It's very clearly a bowtie:' Child's drawing confiscated by school officials
HORTON, Mich. — A child's drawing was confiscated by staff at Hanover Horton Schools after it was considered to be "inappropriate," according to Lansing-based news station WLNS. At first glance, the doodle looks to be an innocent rendition of a pig, but that's not what came to mind for...
Meijer offering discount in fresh produce for SNAP customers
FLINT, Mich. — Meijer announced it will offer a discount on fresh produce until the end of March for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) customers. The 10 percent discount on qualifying fresh produce is available in stores only from February 2 to March 31, 2023. This follows the Michigan...
Kalamazoo wedding venue owner loses appeal over wedding refund dispute
KALAMAZOO, MI — The Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed a Kalamazoo County judge's decision to award $78,000 to a couple for a two-year legal dispute over a wedding canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. The decision from the three-judge panel of the Michigan Court of Appeals upheld retired...
Overturned semi leaves scrap metal pieces scattered on US-131
ROCKFORD, Mich. — An overturned semi left scrap metal scattered over the entire roadway of US-131 Thursday, Michigan State Police said. Kent County: Annual Michigan International Auto Show takes driver's seat at DeVos Place. The crash was reported in the southbound lanes, just north of 10 Mile Road in...
Bill prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors passes West Virginia House
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia House of Delegates on Friday passed legislation banning gender-affirming care for minors a day after hearing from dozens of people who opposed the bill. House Bill 2007 was passed by a vote of 84-10. It now heads to the West Virginia Senate.
Local woman shares heart disease recovery for Go Red
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — American Heart Association's Go Red for Women luncheon, scheduled for Thursday in Kalamazoo, focuses on pushing the community to learn CPR in hopes of saving lives. “I was just in shock, and I stayed in shock for a while," survivor Carrie Hamilton said. That shock came...
No one hurt after home fire in Kalamazoo, police say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fire erupted at a vacant home in Kalamazoo Friday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. No one was hurt from the fire that came from the ground floor of a home located on Fenwick Place, near Mills Street, around 1:03 a.m., police said.
Public Safety continues to extinguish house fire, Westnedge Ave. remains closed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety remains on scene of a house fire in the city's northside neighborhood Friday. The house fire was reported around 1:45 p.m. Friday on North Westnedge Avenue and Lulu Street, according to the department. Today: Marshall High School closed after reports of...
Bill banning cell phones in classrooms fails to advance in Utah Legislature
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers voted not to advance a proposal that would have banned cell phones and smart watches in classrooms. The House Education Committee defeated House Bill 270, sponsored by Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, in a 3 to 9 vote late Wednesday evening after a lengthy hearing that included a number of comments in opposition to the measure.
Former Rep. Hoadley previously blocked by GOP, appointed to WMU Board
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again selected former Democratic Rep. Jon Hoadley to serve on the Western Michigan University Board of Trustees in an announcement Thursday. Hoadley, who previously served as a Michigan representative in Kalamazoo County, was blocked by Republican lawmakers when Whitmer first made the appointment...
Grand Rapids teen arrested for allegedly stealing minivan in Holland Township
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 16-year-old from Grand Rapids was arrested after allegedly stealing a blue minivan Friday morning, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle circling the neighborhoods with its lights off near Sentry Road and Woodfield Drive in...
Sewage leaking into Battle Creek homes at mobile home park
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Stinky sewage is leaking into homes at a Battle Creek mobile home park. About 50 residents at Evergreen Oak Forest Mobile Homes are still experiencing raw sewage leaking into their homes after a year. Smelly Situation: Raw sewage stinks up Battle Creek neighborhood due to...
