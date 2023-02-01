ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelseyville, CA

lakecountybloom.com

What’s Up This Week – 02.03.23

One thing that rolls around this time of year is the annual charity crab feeds and dinner auctions. The Clearlake Rotary hosts its in-person crab feed to benefit the local community, and boy, let me tell you, it’s unlike any crab feed I’ve been to. If you don’t have the time to set aside a full evening, the Lakeport Rotary is doing a drive-through crab feed and online auction, also benefiting the local community. And for all of you who love the Lake County Fair, don’t forget that their annual Wrangler Roundup Dinner and Dance are just around the corner. All of these dinners support our community. Pick one, or better yet, try to do them all! For more details, check out The Bloom’s Big Calendar. This week we’re excited to continue our RV camping adventures with you as we explore Harvest Hosts in Lake County. And Kathleen Scavone talks about rain power. And a huge shout out to everyone supporting our restaurants, wineries, and other small businesses during these slow months. This is the time of year they depend on us the most. Whatever your plans are for the weekend, make it a great one!
LAKE COUNTY, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Camping in Lake County, Part 4: Six Sigma Ranch

By mid-summer 2022, We’d become experts at RV camping. We found some kind of compromise between the comforts of RVing and the nostalgia of tent camping. While we enjoyed the comforts of a bathroom and kitchen on wheels, glamping chairs, and carpet to boot, we decided the sleeping bags would stay. After years of tent camping, sheets seemed wrong, while zip-up flannel bags somehow seemed like a token to the good old days, even in summer. This was our final resolution between the two worlds.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Rain Power

Recent cloud cover over Lake County sets a hopeful scene for much-needed rain. Normally, our county is the recipient of around 37 inches of the elixir of life. It does a heart good to witness the greening of our hills and valleys. Then, deer, elk, and large avian species such as ravens and turkeys stand out like silhouettes amongst the greensward. With almost any amount of precipitation, the liquid that makes life on our planet possible prompts our creeks and lakes to gleam and flicker as flashes of water flow into the various coffers.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

NASA astronaut and Petaluma native takes historic Spacewalk

(KRON) — NASA astronaut and Petaluma, Calif., native Nicole Mann will take a historic spacewalk with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata Thursday morning to continue installing hardware for future power system upgrades. This will be Mann’s second spacewalk. Her first walk was Jan. 20. The duo will walk out at around 6:45 a.m. […]
PETALUMA, CA
sonomamag.com

Costeaux French Bakery Names New Chef, Launches Pop-Up Dinners

Now in its 100th year, the popular Costeaux French Bakery in Healdsburg has announced the addition of Jorge Flores as executive chef. Flores is an alum of Campo Fina, the French Garden (where he began as a dishwasher), Chef Josh Silvers’ Petite Sirah and Bear Republic. A native of Mexico, he came to the U.S. at age 14, learned English and worked evenings and weekends to support his family. He was also a board member of the community services nonprofit Corazon Healsburg and supported its creation with former Campo Fino owner Ari Rosen.
HEALDSBURG, CA
OnlyInYourState

If You’re Searching For The Best Fish Tacos In Northern California, Head To The Small Town Of Bodega Bay

Almost everywhere you look these days you see advertisements for “Taco Tuesdays” – it’s that official/unofficial designated day of the week that these handheld folded sandwiches brimming with everything from beef to chicken, pork, jack fruit, and more bring in crowds from far and wide. But if you like fish tacos, then you simply must head on over to The Fishetarian Fish Market for the best fish tacos you’ve ever eaten in Northern California!
BODEGA BAY, CA
ksro.com

Two Sonoma County Hell’s Angels Members Get Prison Sentences

Two Sonoma County Hell’s Angels members have been sentenced to prison time for their involvement in a criminal enterprise. Damien Cesena has been sentenced to 52 months and David Salvatore Diaz III is getting 30 months behind bars after pleading guilty to charges connected with a home invasion robbery and an extortion plot. Three of their co-defendants were convicted of murder last November. The home invasion robbery targeted a marijuana grower in Sonoma County. A dozen members of the Hell’s Angels motorcycle club were indicted on various charges in 2017, but these are the first two to receive prison sentences.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybiz.com

Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians to Build New Homes for Tribal Elders

Dry Creek closes with Raymond James Affordable Housing Investments to begin construction. Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians recently closed with equity investor Raymond James Affordable Housing Investments to begin construction on its affordable housing development, Bi’du Khaale. The development will provide 25 new single-family homes and a community building for elder Dry Creek members in Sonoma County.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
davisvanguard.org

Study Charges California’s Lake County Failing Indigent Clients; Suggests $4.65 Million Fix, State Accepting More Responsibility to Aid Counties in Providing Help for Those Who Can’t Afford Attorney

LAKEPORT, CA – Often “unprepared” lawyers who may not be “qualified or trained” are generally not providing “effective representation” in Lake County, just 120 miles north of San Francisco, violating the Fourteenth Amendment rights of indigent clients, according to a comprehensive, 109-page report released Wednesday by the Sixth Amendment Center (6AC).
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Screaming Heard, Theft Of Mail – Ukiah Police Logs 01.31.2023

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
Willits News

Mendocino County added to ‘major disaster declaration’ for latest winter storms

Mendocino County has been added to the “major disaster declaration” for the 2022-2023 Winter Storms, county officials reported this week. According to the press release, “the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in partnership with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), and Mendocino County Disaster Recovery and OES have been tracking, documenting, and verifying storm damages for several weeks with the goal of bringing additional recovery resources to Mendocino County.”
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

