Birthday celebrations ready for Edie Ceccarelli, the oldest person in the United States
(KTXL) — The oldest living person in the United States lives in Northern California and is getting ready for another birthday celebration. Edith ‘Edie’ Ceccarelli, 114, lives in the community of Willits and will be celebrated with a drive-by parade on Sunday, Feb. 5. Ceccarelli’s birthday in recent years has become a community celebration in […]
lakecountybloom.com
What’s Up This Week – 02.03.23
One thing that rolls around this time of year is the annual charity crab feeds and dinner auctions. The Clearlake Rotary hosts its in-person crab feed to benefit the local community, and boy, let me tell you, it’s unlike any crab feed I’ve been to. If you don’t have the time to set aside a full evening, the Lakeport Rotary is doing a drive-through crab feed and online auction, also benefiting the local community. And for all of you who love the Lake County Fair, don’t forget that their annual Wrangler Roundup Dinner and Dance are just around the corner. All of these dinners support our community. Pick one, or better yet, try to do them all! For more details, check out The Bloom’s Big Calendar. This week we’re excited to continue our RV camping adventures with you as we explore Harvest Hosts in Lake County. And Kathleen Scavone talks about rain power. And a huge shout out to everyone supporting our restaurants, wineries, and other small businesses during these slow months. This is the time of year they depend on us the most. Whatever your plans are for the weekend, make it a great one!
This California Woman Is The Oldest Living Person In America
Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli is incredibly spry for someone about to celebrate their 115th birthday! She is now the oldest person in America and the third oldest person in the world!
lakecountybloom.com
Camping in Lake County, Part 4: Six Sigma Ranch
By mid-summer 2022, We’d become experts at RV camping. We found some kind of compromise between the comforts of RVing and the nostalgia of tent camping. While we enjoyed the comforts of a bathroom and kitchen on wheels, glamping chairs, and carpet to boot, we decided the sleeping bags would stay. After years of tent camping, sheets seemed wrong, while zip-up flannel bags somehow seemed like a token to the good old days, even in summer. This was our final resolution between the two worlds.
sonomacountygazette.com
History corner: Monte Rio Hotel celebrates more than 100 years in river area
Thankful we dodged the flooding last month, but it was close, and we had trees down, power outages and road damage. Glad the drought has improved and let’s hope we have continued, but moderate rain the next few months. The small town of Monte Rio was once a popular...
lakecountybloom.com
Rain Power
Recent cloud cover over Lake County sets a hopeful scene for much-needed rain. Normally, our county is the recipient of around 37 inches of the elixir of life. It does a heart good to witness the greening of our hills and valleys. Then, deer, elk, and large avian species such as ravens and turkeys stand out like silhouettes amongst the greensward. With almost any amount of precipitation, the liquid that makes life on our planet possible prompts our creeks and lakes to gleam and flicker as flashes of water flow into the various coffers.
NASA astronaut and Petaluma native takes historic Spacewalk
(KRON) — NASA astronaut and Petaluma, Calif., native Nicole Mann will take a historic spacewalk with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata Thursday morning to continue installing hardware for future power system upgrades. This will be Mann’s second spacewalk. Her first walk was Jan. 20. The duo will walk out at around 6:45 a.m. […]
sonomamag.com
Costeaux French Bakery Names New Chef, Launches Pop-Up Dinners
Now in its 100th year, the popular Costeaux French Bakery in Healdsburg has announced the addition of Jorge Flores as executive chef. Flores is an alum of Campo Fina, the French Garden (where he began as a dishwasher), Chef Josh Silvers’ Petite Sirah and Bear Republic. A native of Mexico, he came to the U.S. at age 14, learned English and worked evenings and weekends to support his family. He was also a board member of the community services nonprofit Corazon Healsburg and supported its creation with former Campo Fino owner Ari Rosen.
OnlyInYourState
If You’re Searching For The Best Fish Tacos In Northern California, Head To The Small Town Of Bodega Bay
Almost everywhere you look these days you see advertisements for “Taco Tuesdays” – it’s that official/unofficial designated day of the week that these handheld folded sandwiches brimming with everything from beef to chicken, pork, jack fruit, and more bring in crowds from far and wide. But if you like fish tacos, then you simply must head on over to The Fishetarian Fish Market for the best fish tacos you’ve ever eaten in Northern California!
Woodpecker stored over 700lbs of acorns in walls of CA home, pest control company says
A Santa Rosa-based company came across a home that had a bit of a nutty situation on its hands.
ksro.com
Two Sonoma County Hell’s Angels Members Get Prison Sentences
Two Sonoma County Hell’s Angels members have been sentenced to prison time for their involvement in a criminal enterprise. Damien Cesena has been sentenced to 52 months and David Salvatore Diaz III is getting 30 months behind bars after pleading guilty to charges connected with a home invasion robbery and an extortion plot. Three of their co-defendants were convicted of murder last November. The home invasion robbery targeted a marijuana grower in Sonoma County. A dozen members of the Hell’s Angels motorcycle club were indicted on various charges in 2017, but these are the first two to receive prison sentences.
sonomamag.com
‘It’s Been an Incredible Ride’: Toad in the Hole Pub in Santa Rosa Closes after 17 Years
Toad in the Hole Pub in Santa Rosa, known for its British vibe and “Cheers”-like warmth, has closed after 17 years. For many, the Railroad Square spot wasn’t just a place to get a pint. It was where friends gathered to watch live local bands, find camaraderie during World Cup matches or belly up to the bar with a basket of fish and chips.
northbaybiz.com
Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians to Build New Homes for Tribal Elders
Dry Creek closes with Raymond James Affordable Housing Investments to begin construction. Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians recently closed with equity investor Raymond James Affordable Housing Investments to begin construction on its affordable housing development, Bi’du Khaale. The development will provide 25 new single-family homes and a community building for elder Dry Creek members in Sonoma County.
davisvanguard.org
Study Charges California’s Lake County Failing Indigent Clients; Suggests $4.65 Million Fix, State Accepting More Responsibility to Aid Counties in Providing Help for Those Who Can’t Afford Attorney
LAKEPORT, CA – Often “unprepared” lawyers who may not be “qualified or trained” are generally not providing “effective representation” in Lake County, just 120 miles north of San Francisco, violating the Fourteenth Amendment rights of indigent clients, according to a comprehensive, 109-page report released Wednesday by the Sixth Amendment Center (6AC).
mendofever.com
Screaming Heard, Theft Of Mail – Ukiah Police Logs 01.31.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
SFist
Two More Sonoma County Hells Angels Sentenced to Prison on Racketeering Charges
A five-year-long federal murder investigation into the Sonoma County Hells Angels is also prosecuting several Angels on other lesser charges, like the two just sentenced for a series of beatings and the robbery of a marijuana grow. The Hells Angels have done plenty to clean up their act, with charitable...
Willits News
Mendocino County added to ‘major disaster declaration’ for latest winter storms
Mendocino County has been added to the “major disaster declaration” for the 2022-2023 Winter Storms, county officials reported this week. According to the press release, “the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in partnership with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), and Mendocino County Disaster Recovery and OES have been tracking, documenting, and verifying storm damages for several weeks with the goal of bringing additional recovery resources to Mendocino County.”
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County residents suffering storm damage can now apply for FEMA disaster assistance
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 2/3/23 — Mendocino County has been added to the major disaster declaration for California’s severe storms and flooding as of Feb. 2, meaning aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is now available for residents who suffered storm damages. The county has been approved...
Reward offered in search for at large Santa Rosa bank robbery suspect
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly robbed The Exchange Bank Friday afternoon around 12:34 p.m., the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) announced in a social media post. Police said the suspect demanded money and threatened the bank teller with violence. It is unknown if he was armed with […]
Napa man arrested for possession 62 grams of fentanyl worth over $5K: authorities
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities arrested a Napa man who had more than 62 grams of fentanyl in his possession, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, 42, was arrested for possessing the narcotic that amounted to over $5,000 in value. He was arrested on Tuesday night, according to Napa County jail […]
