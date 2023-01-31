ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tommy Fury insists he won’t let birth of his and Molly-Mae’s baby disrupt Jake Paul fight preparations

By Jack Figg
 2 days ago
TOMMY FURY has insisted the birth of his first child will not disrupt his training to fight Jake Paul.

Fury and his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague - who he met on Love Island - welcomed their baby daughter into the world this month.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague announced the birth of their baby Credit: Instagram

It comes just four weeks before he steps foot in the ring on February 26 to face Paul in Saudi Arabia.

But Fury told the BBC: "I've got my sole sight focused on Jake Paul.

"By the time I get in the ring I'll be an absolute specimen and I'll be able to dismantle this man very quickly and very early."

Fury, 23, has twice been forced to pull out of the grudge match, in December 2021 with a rib injury and last August amid a US visa issue.

So at the third time of asking, with the fight on neutral ground, Paul, 26, claimed his rival has "no excuses".

But he used a social media swipe to comment on the birth of Fury's baby - which was not announced at the time.

He posted: "Tommy has no excuses now…Baby’s born. Money’s massive. Immigration no issue."

Molly-Mae, 23, announced the birth of her child on Instagram but Paul was quick to aim another dig.

He commented: "Just in time to watch your dad get knocked out."

Paul has beaten MMA champions Ben Askren, 38, Tyron Woodley, 40, and Anderson Silva, 47, in his 6-0 career.

But Fury will be his first opponent with a recognised boxing record that the YouTuber-turned prizefighter has faced.

And he said: "There's no way this man can beat me. There's not a chance in the world.

"Just because he's got 22 million followers on Instagram, that doesn't make it a 50-50 fight."

Jake Paul faces Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun
Tommy Fury gets his third shot at fighting Jake Paul Credit: Getty

