Russia Sells Yuan as Oil and Gas Revenue Falls
Russia is selling some of the Chinese currency reserves it holds to offset a sharp fall in its oil and gas revenues, as its war in Ukraine approaches the one-year mark. More Western-owned tankers transported Russian crude in January, as shippers become more accustomed to the G7 price cap. China’s...
Diesel Plummets Ahead of EU Russian Import Ban
Diesel prices are plunging ahead of the EU's Feb. 5 ban, with Russia loading as much fuel as it can while alternative producers in the Mideast and Asia are also ramping up exports. Europe’s ICE low-sulfur gasoil (LSGO) futures closed at $845.50 per metric ton ($113.34 per barrel) on Feb. 2, having shed 16.5% of their value since the most recent peak on Jan. 24. Russia clearly plans to keep pumping out diesel after the EU ban. Exports of more than 1 million barrels per day are scheduled for February, the highest in more than two years.
LNG Netbacks at Key Receiving Terminals
Shell's new CEO Wael Sawan looked ahead cautiously at LNG markets during his company's 4th quarter earnings call. Austria's OMV plans to optimize its upstream oil and gas portfolio this year as part of an ongoing shift in favor of specialty chemicals.
US Majors Sell Their Brand of Decarbonization
The global energy crisis has not derailed demands for decarbonization, but it has afforded the oil and gas industry some buffer against calls for more immediate and extreme energy transition measures. Arguably, the biggest potential winners are Exxon Mobil and Chevron. The US majors have the opportunity to find a more receptive audience for their brand of decarbonization, which aims to deliver higher oil and gas production to meet still-rising demand — albeit with reduced carbon intensity — while favoring synergistic low-carbon businesses like carbon capture and storage (CCS), hydrogen and biofuels over solar and wind. But there are still skeptics to assuage. In the near term, the hydrocarbon bias has paid off big: Their shares have more than doubled over the past two years amid skyrocketing oil and gas prices, compared to roughly 50%-60% gains for their more transition-minded European peers. But with the investor love affair with hydrocarbons likely fleeting given ever-rising climate risks — and lower forward earnings projections — Chevron and Exxon have reaffirmed commitments to invest billions to decarbonize their oil and gas operations while putting the building blocks in place for material businesses in CCS, hydrogen and biofuels. Some would rather they not: Truist Securities recently decried Exxon’s low-carbon spending given returns of “just over 10% at best, which is not comparable to most traditional energy for years to come.” Yet others question the efficacy of these industry-friendly solutions for opposite reasons — the potential for electrification to leapfrog their use.
India Sets Aside Funds to Rebuild Crude Stocks
India has approved spending of 50 billion rupees (about $610 million) to refill its strategic petroleum reserve in the new 2023-24 financial year starting Apr. 1. Russia started pumping Kazakh crude to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt told Energy Intelligence he was confident a hydrogen partnership...
Russia Products Price Caps Set at $100 and $45
EU ambassadors reached agreement Friday on price caps for Russia's exports of refined products that will take effect on Sunday, Feb. 5. The US and other non-EU members of the G7 also signed off on the caps. Caps were set at $100 per barrel for lighter, higher-value products such as...
Tankers Step Up Russian Loadings Under G7 Cap
The number of European-owned tankers loading Russian crude appears to have picked up this year, as traders and shippers become more accustomed to working with the G7 price cap introduced Dec. 5. China's crude demand is recovering, boosted by rising refinery throughput, healthy gasoline demand and the rebuilding of crude...
Resource Estimate Climbs for Equinor's Bay du Nord
Equinor’s recent Cappahayden discovery offshore Newfoundland & Labrador holds an estimated 385 million barrels of recoverable oil, according to the provincial regulator, significantly increasing the potential resource for the Norwegian operator’s planned Bay du Nord development. OIL DAILY>. Carbon mineralization firm Heirloom is teaming with Canada-based CarbonCure in...
Marketview: Fuel to the Flame
Diesel prices in Europe have been falling fast and hard since Jan. 23 — the opposite of what speculators had expected ahead of the EU’s Feb. 5 ban on Russian refined product imports. Iraq is one of the Mideast producers benefiting most from surging European demand for non-Russian...
Pennsylvania Seeks to Crack Down on Orphaned Wells
Pennsylvania regulators are looking to crack down on conventional gas and oil producers that fail to plug abandoned wells, many of which are leaking methane into water supplies and toxins into the air. FERC appears to be smoothing the way for approval of some gas pipeline and LNG projects —...
US Oil Drilling Continues New Year Tumble
The US oil rig count fell by double-digits for the second time in the last three weeks, led by losses in the Permian Basin, data from oil-field services provider Baker Hughes show. Carbon mineralization firm Heirloom is teaming with Canada-based CarbonCure in a milestone for carbon-removal technologies. China's crude demand...
