energyintel.com
LNG Netbacks at Key Receiving Terminals
Shell's new CEO Wael Sawan looked ahead cautiously at LNG markets during his company's 4th quarter earnings call. Austria's OMV plans to optimize its upstream oil and gas portfolio this year as part of an ongoing shift in favor of specialty chemicals.
The stock market rally will peak in the next 2 weeks before stalling out, as disinflation proves transitory, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to peak in the next two weeks as inflation makes a comeback, according to Bank of America. The bank said investors should fade the S&P 500 as it approaches the 4,200 level. "Bear risk still disinflation proves 'transitory' and/or 'no landing' flips to 'hard landing,"...
AOL Corp
Homebuilder PulteGroup ramping up housing construction as demand recovers
Homebuilder PulteGroup (PHM) announced plans this week to increase its pace of new builds in 2023, aiming to match an anticipated increase in demand in the market. “Our plan is for a consistent cadence of new starts,” Ryan Marshall, Chief Executive Officer at PulteGroup said on the company's earnings call Tuesday.
Honda Aims To Expand Hydrogen Business With External Sales Of Next-Generation Fuel Cell System
Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC plans to launch a fuel cell vehicle (FCEV) model equipped with the next-generation fuel cell system in 2024, jointly developed with General Motors Company GM. The next-generation fuel cell system, which leverages the knowledge, know-how and economies of scale of both companies, will reduce the...
Zacks.com
Screening for Cheap Stocks with Dividends over 5%
(0:30) - Building A Portfolio With Strong Income. Welcome to Episode #315 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. This week, she takes a look at value stocks that are...
U.S. pipeline company Enterprise bolstered by acquisitions, higher volumes
Houston-based Enterprise Products Partners added thousands of miles to its pipeline infrastructure last year.
Motley Fool
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. A presence in growing markets like aviation and automation could fuel long-term growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC
Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023: Cramer says don't sell this surging portfolio holding
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they are not buying the notion the Federal Reserve is ready to ease their fight against inflation. Jim says now is not the time to sell one particular stock despite spiking after its earnings call and shares his outlook on three names in the Charitable Trust that are taking a hit after their recent reports. Jim also shares one stock he thinks you should buy right now.
energyintel.com
India Sets Aside Funds to Rebuild Crude Stocks
India has approved spending of 50 billion rupees (about $610 million) to refill its strategic petroleum reserve in the new 2023-24 financial year starting Apr. 1. Russia started pumping Kazakh crude to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt told Energy Intelligence he was confident a hydrogen partnership...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming, and I'm Stocking Up on 2 ETFs Right Now
An S&P 500 ETF can limit your risk even during periods of high volatility. Growth ETFs can help you maximize your earnings over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Honda to start producing new hydrogen fuel cell system co-developed with GM
TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said it will start producing a new hydrogen fuel cell system jointly developed with General Motors Co (GM.N) this year and gradually step up sales this decade, in a bid to expand its hydrogen business.
energyintel.com
West African Trade Perks Up on Chinese Demand, EU Ban
West Africa oil trade is livening up after a slow start as Unipec nabs spot cargoes. Sellers are hiking offer prices in anticipation of stronger demand from both Asia and Europe. Competition from rival grades in the US and Brazil remain a salient challenge. Sellers of March-loading West African crude...
energyintel.com
Resource Estimate Climbs for Equinor's Bay du Nord
Equinor’s recent Cappahayden discovery offshore Newfoundland & Labrador holds an estimated 385 million barrels of recoverable oil, according to the provincial regulator, significantly increasing the potential resource for the Norwegian operator’s planned Bay du Nord development. OIL DAILY>. Carbon mineralization firm Heirloom is teaming with Canada-based CarbonCure in...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says strong January jobs report shows the economy can handle more rate hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer said that the January jobs report shows that the economy will remain resilient, despite the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, crushing the Dow Jones estimate of a 187,000 gain. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that the January jobs...
Interest rates set to rise to 4% as Bank prepares for ‘shallow’ recession
The Bank of England is expected to push interest rates higher on Thursday for the 10th time in a row.But some experts think the Bank is heading towards the end of its cycle of rate hikes, bringing some potential relief to strained borrowers.Markets expect the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) to raise interest rates to 4% on Thursday, from the current rate of 3.5%.It is likely to be a split vote, with some members of the nine-person MPC opting for a smaller hike to 3.75%, or no increase at all.But the tide could be set to turn imminently, with some...
Motley Fool
1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Advanced Micro Devices stock was crushed in 2022, but its full-year financial results should spark optimism. While its consumer segments struggled, AMD's data center revenue soared, and its acquisition of Xilinx is already paying off. AMD stock trades at a very attractive valuation right now, and it has substantial long-term...
energyintel.com
US Majors Sell Their Brand of Decarbonization
The global energy crisis has not derailed demands for decarbonization, but it has afforded the oil and gas industry some buffer against calls for more immediate and extreme energy transition measures. Arguably, the biggest potential winners are Exxon Mobil and Chevron. The US majors have the opportunity to find a more receptive audience for their brand of decarbonization, which aims to deliver higher oil and gas production to meet still-rising demand — albeit with reduced carbon intensity — while favoring synergistic low-carbon businesses like carbon capture and storage (CCS), hydrogen and biofuels over solar and wind. But there are still skeptics to assuage. In the near term, the hydrocarbon bias has paid off big: Their shares have more than doubled over the past two years amid skyrocketing oil and gas prices, compared to roughly 50%-60% gains for their more transition-minded European peers. But with the investor love affair with hydrocarbons likely fleeting given ever-rising climate risks — and lower forward earnings projections — Chevron and Exxon have reaffirmed commitments to invest billions to decarbonize their oil and gas operations while putting the building blocks in place for material businesses in CCS, hydrogen and biofuels. Some would rather they not: Truist Securities recently decried Exxon’s low-carbon spending given returns of “just over 10% at best, which is not comparable to most traditional energy for years to come.” Yet others question the efficacy of these industry-friendly solutions for opposite reasons — the potential for electrification to leapfrog their use.
These Energy Stocks Are Beating Exxon and Chevron at Their Own Game. And It's Not Even Close.
The big buybacks of Chevron and Exxon are less impactful than they might seem.
ValueWalk
Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
Sysco had a mixed quarter but one thing is clear, business is better than prepandemic times. The company pays a healthy dividend and repurchases shares, too. Trading at 18.85X earnings its no value but should be trading at even higher levels. Dividend King Sysco (NYSE:SYY) pulled back following its FQ2...
Motley Fool
My Top No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy In 2023
Energy infrastructure giant Kinder Morgan reported full-year earnings on Jan. 18. The company had another excellent year and is raising its dividend again for 2023. The stock's 6.1% dividend yield is backed by ample free cash flow and solid fundamentals. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
