Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, MissouriCJ CoombsFayette, MO
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Columbia Missourian
Roll carts could be coming to a curb in Columbia soon
Roll carts for home trash collection will come to Columbia sooner or later. My hunch is it will be sooner — like this year. Columbia City Council members should roll up their selves, dig into the details, require specific preparatory actions be undertaken by Solid Waste Utility staff, and make a darn decision. Then they can move on to other city issues such as inadequate transportation, policing, human resources equity, housing and homelessness, and the use of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Columbia Missourian
More than 5,200 marijuana convictions expunged in Missouri
Expungements for 5,205 marijuana cases in Missouri have been granted since Dec. 8. This is when it became legal for adults 21 and older in Missouri to possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana under Amendment 3. The expungements span over 46 counties, which is one explanation for the quick...
Columbia Missourian
Men from Boone, Callaway counties sentenced to federal prison for meth distribution plan
Two men were sentenced in federal court Wednesday for their involvement in a plan to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway Counties. Jeremiah Foley of Columbia was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison, and Bradley Hensley of Callaway County was sentenced to 6 years. Both sentences did not include parole.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia's low unemployment rate poses challenges
Columbia's unemployment rate in December ranked the second-lowest in the country in the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but that's not necessarily good news. Unemployment in December was 1.7% in the Columbia metropolitan area, the bureau reported on Wednesday. Only Madison, Wisconsin — at 1.6% —...
Columbia Missourian
Fire burns down two mobile homes
Two mobile homes are destroyed following a fire Thursday evening in the Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. Battalion Chief of Boone County Fire Department Clint Walker said his department got a call around 6:50 p.m. The fire was already burning two mobile homes and was threatening two others on both sides.
Columbia Missourian
Balance beam struggles hurt MU gymnastics in loss to Kentucky
No. 10 Kentucky gymnastics had a well-rounded performance in its win against No. 14 Missouri on Friday at the Hearnes Center. The Tigers’ uncharacteristically weak performance on the balance beam was a key part of their 197.275-196.625 loss. As fans wearing gold swayed their arms along to the Missouri...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia unemployment rate second lowest in US
Graphics editor and TA, Spring 2023. Reach me at jrtbpv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
Columbia Missourian
Arson dog Tony shows off skills at Fire Department demonstration
Tony the arson dog knows four commands: down, all the way down, easy and seek. The last command is his most important, as it signals him to sniff out any accelerants that may have been used to start a fire. Tony, a 4 1/2-year-old black Labrador, is the Columbia Fire...
Columbia Missourian
“Knit, Crochet, and Give” donates knitted goods to community causes
“Knit, Crochet, and Give” is a knitting group that crafts a variety of items, including hats for infants and twiddle muffs for adults and children with sensory needs. MU Women’s and Children's Hospital, West Elementary School, Operation School Bell and, now, local nursing homes receive donations from the group. Along with their community contributions, “Knit, Crochet, and Give” provides an open space for knitting enthusiasts and beginners alike at the Unity Center of Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman girls swimming wins 2023 CMAC Championship
Hickman girls swimming won the 2023 Central Missouri Athletics Conference team championship Thursday night in Columbia. The Kewpies secured first in the 200-yard medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay. Hickman’s Sophie Ragsdell and Ellie Eastman also finished first in the 50 and 100 freestyle, respectively.
Columbia Missourian
Violence in policing could end with training in basic politeness, helpfulness
As a private citizen and a medical examiner, I remain concerned regarding the approach that police take toward those who they suspect have broken the law. The few times I have been pulled over the demeanor of the police was one of hostility and threatening. Apparently, they are trained to do this, but it has the opposite effect. It makes one angry and threatened. It is not surprising that when pulled over many people attempt to run or fight back.
Columbia Missourian
Stephens basketball wins second straight
Stephens College basketball picked up its second straight win after defeating William Woods 70-65 on Thursday evening in Fulton. Stephens (14-6, 9-5 American Midwest Conference) continued its impressive run of play, as Marveen Ross scored a team-high 23 points and added three steals. Allison Moore and Tashawn Ducker scored 19 and 10 points, respectively. Arthel Massaquoi added nine points and nine rebounds.
Columbia Missourian
MU looks to sell dairy farm for $4.8 million, reinvest in agriculture
A dairy farm that MU has owned since the 1950s is up for sale with a price tag of $4.8 million. The patch of land, listed as Midway Dairy Farm, is a 320-acre rectangle adjacent to MU’s Foremost Dairy Farm, located off Old Highway 40, about 10 miles northwest of downtown Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
Starkville trip provides Quad 1 opportunity for Missouri
Missouri men’s basketball’s prolific offense will clash with another top defensive squad when it travels to face Mississippi State at 5 p.m. Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi. Mississippi State (14-8, 2-7 SEC) has held teams to 59 points per game, ranking eighth-best in Division I. The...
Columbia Missourian
Three MU divers finish in top 10 on Day 2 of Air Force Dive Invite
The Missouri men’s and women’s dive teams competed in Day 2 of the three-day Air Force Dive Invite on Friday in Air Force Academy, Colorado. Kayla Wilson scored 282.85 to finished sixth in the women's 1-meter final. She finished fifth in the 3-meter final on Thursday.
Columbia Missourian
National Girls and Women in Sports Day celebrated with free entry to local gyms
Women’s Intersport Network, a not-for-profit organization that celebrates and supports women athletes, offered free entrance to 10 participating gyms in honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day on Wednesday. Although the holiday has been celebrated nationwide since 1987, this was the first time the corresponding event happened...
Columbia Missourian
Parks and Recreation to hold meeting about Sports Fieldhouse expansion
Columbia Parks and Recreation will gather public input on the planned expansion of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse from 5 to 7 p.m Tuesday at the fieldhouse in A. Perry Philips Park. Plans for the project include four additional hardwood courts, restrooms, office space, a meeting room and common areas, according...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri snaps six-game losing skid behind blistering offensive performance
As the clock ticked below five seconds to go in the first quarter, Tigers point guard Mama Dembele fired a pass to Sara-Rose Smith. Smith, who entered the game as just a 17.6% shooter from beyond the arc, faked a drive to the basket and got her defender to bite, stepped back and drilled a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded before shouting back at a raucous and energized Missouri bench.
Columbia Missourian
Tigers look to end skid with NCAA Tournament on horizon
Attempting to stop a six-game losing streak, Missouri women’s basketball returns home to take on Vanderbilt and Alabama on Thursday and Sunday, respectively. The Tigers sit squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble and need some positive momentum to start building their résumé back up. Stopping the skid.
Columbia Missourian
Educating future workforce and leaders means giving them a chance to thrive
As someone who has been involved in education for most of my life — either as a student, a teacher/administrator, and/or a parent — I have to admit that I am saddened by what I am seeing as the complete “hijacking” of what it means to educate our children.
Comments / 0