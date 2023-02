After its debut in the fall of 2022, alcohol will continue to be sold during UCF sporting events throughout the spring semester. Concession stand employee Camila Salverredy, sophomore advertising and public relations major, said she has worked stadiums at sporting games when UCF sold alcohol and when it did not. Salverredy said she noticed that alcohol was one of the more popular items. However, Salverredy said this has proven to be almost exclusive to football and said she hasn't sold as many alcoholic beverages at basketball and volleyball games.

