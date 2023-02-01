ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Following an impressive first half to the NBA season, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is an All-Star — and he won't have to leave home. The former Arizona Wildcat was named an NBA All-Star reserve on Thursday. Markkanen is the fourth ex-Arizona standout to earn an All-Star nod. The last Wildcat to play in the NBA All-Star Game was Andre Iguodala during his last season with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2012. Gilbert Arenas was a three-time All-Star from 2005-07, and Sean Elliott played in 1993 and '96.
Scouting report: No. 22 Arizona Wildcats at No. 14 UCLA Bruins

G Shaina Pellington (5-8 senior) G/F Jade Loville (5-11 senior) F Esmery Martinez (6-2 senior) F Lauren Fields (5-9 senior) F Cate Reese (6-2 senior) G Kiki Rice (5-11 freshman) G Charisma Osbourne (5-9 senior) F Emily Bessoir (6-4 sophomore) G Camryn Brown (5-11 senior) G Gina Conti (5-11 senior)
