Following an impressive first half to the NBA season, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is an All-Star — and he won't have to leave home. The former Arizona Wildcat was named an NBA All-Star reserve on Thursday. Markkanen is the fourth ex-Arizona standout to earn an All-Star nod. The last Wildcat to play in the NBA All-Star Game was Andre Iguodala during his last season with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2012. Gilbert Arenas was a three-time All-Star from 2005-07, and Sean Elliott played in 1993 and '96.

2 DAYS AGO