Owner of Bangor-area towing business charged with theft
The owner of a Maine towing company is accused of illegally towing vehicles. According to CBS 13 news, Bangor police said they received reports of suspicious activity perpetrated by All Towed Up, a company based out of Alton, in December 2022. People reported their vehicles being towed without a request by police or property owners. They were forced to pay a large impound fee to get their vehicles back.
Police charge Maine man accused of assaulting deputy
A Sebago man accused of assaulting a police officer was taken into custody. Police responded to a report of a man flagging down vehicles and forcing them to stop near Sebago Road and Folly Road around 3 p.m. Thursday. A deputy located the suspect and a foot chase ensued. Police...
Christmas trees might have a vital role in replacing South Portland’s destroyed sand dunes.
A summer pastime might have a winter-based solution. According to CBS 13, South Portland is currently planning on rebuilding Willard Beaches destroyed sand dunes via Christmas trees. The dunes were destroyed during the December 23rd storm which wreaked havoc all across the state, and even took out nearby Fort Preble.
