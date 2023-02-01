Read full article on original website
Good samaritan helps prevent serious fire damage to home
GENTILLY, Minn. (KFGO) – The actions of a good samaritan in northwestern Minnesota helped prevent serious damage to a home Friday afternoon. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the 82-year-old homeowner called at 2:30 p.m. to report a skid-steer on fire in an attached garage in Gentilly, about 10 miles east of Crookston.
Shelter-in-place order lifted for south Fargo neighborhood after suicidal man taken to hospital
FARGO (KFGO) – A incident involving a suicidal man at a south Fargo home ended peacefully early Thursday. Police responded to a report of a suicidal 23-year-old man who barricaded himself inside the residence in the 3800 block of 21st Street South shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday. It was reported that the man had fired a round and had pointed the gun at others he knew who were inside the home. Police put out a shelter-in-place order for the neighborhood encouraging residents to stay away from windows and move to basements if possible.
Two people injured in crash at intersection north of Mooreton, ND
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D.(KFGO) – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Richland County. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Richland County Road 1 and 76th Street Southeast, 3 miles north of Mooreton. There was blowing snow at the time. The North Dakota Highway...
Man arrested after shelter-in-place Wednesday night
FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo man who was threatening suicide and had barricaded himself inside a home in south Fargo Wednesday night was arrested for outstanding warrants. Red River Valley SWAT was called to the scene and Patrick Opdahl, 23, came out of the house after about six hours.
Freezin’ for a Reason to benefit homeless, veterans this weekend
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) – The F-M Legion Riders are Freezin’ for a Reason at the Moorhead American Legion this weekend to raise awareness for the homeless and veterans. “They have tents out back. We have trailers. People can just drive through and drop off food donations,” Golden Drive...
Friday’s local scoreboard
Here is the Friday local scoreboard. MN-Duluth 70, MSUM 62 (women) MN-Duluth 87, MSUM 69 (men) Fargo Davies 106, Horace 69 (Mason Klabo of Davies, 47 points) Red River 75, Grand Forks Central 67 (OT) DGF 68, Barnesville 57. Hawley 75, Breckenridge 57. Central Cass 58, Grafton 53. Perham 63,...
NDSU Women’s Basketball Edges South Dakota in Overtime, 86-82
FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State women’s basketball team grinded out an 86-82 win over South Dakota in overtime on Thursday night at Scheels Center. After ending regulation tied, 71-71, the Bison (14-7, 8-3 Summit) assembled six unanswered points to open up an 82-77 advantage in overtime after Heaven Hamling drained a jumper with 44 seconds to play. Following a pair of South Dakota (11-12, 7-5 Summit) free throws, Hamling once again came up clutch with a jumper to make the score 84-79 with 11 seconds remaining. Macy Guebert answered for the Coyotes to cut the edge back down to two, 84-82, with a triple. However, Elle Evans knocked down a pair of free throws to seal the 86-82 victory.
