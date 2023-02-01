FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State women’s basketball team grinded out an 86-82 win over South Dakota in overtime on Thursday night at Scheels Center. After ending regulation tied, 71-71, the Bison (14-7, 8-3 Summit) assembled six unanswered points to open up an 82-77 advantage in overtime after Heaven Hamling drained a jumper with 44 seconds to play. Following a pair of South Dakota (11-12, 7-5 Summit) free throws, Hamling once again came up clutch with a jumper to make the score 84-79 with 11 seconds remaining. Macy Guebert answered for the Coyotes to cut the edge back down to two, 84-82, with a triple. However, Elle Evans knocked down a pair of free throws to seal the 86-82 victory.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO