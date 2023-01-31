ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Arsenal and Chelsea are in 'advanced' negotiations over a deal for Jorginho

By Charlotte Daly and Sami Mokbel and Dan Matthews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Arsenal have agreed terms with Chelsea over a deal for Jorginho after focusing all of their attention on the Italian international after accepting Brighton's resistance to selling Moises Caicedo .

Arsenal were eager to sign Caicedo, but saw their £70million bid rejected - having previously tabled an offer of £60million on Friday and then £65m plus a further £5m in add-ons on Sunday.

Therefore, Arsenal decided to turn their attention to Jorginho and Sportsmail can now reveal that the Gunners have agreed to sign the 31-year-old on an 18 month-deal worth £12million.

Mikel Arteta has been desperate to add a midfielder to his ranks during the January transfer window as both Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are currently out injured.

Sportsmail previously reported how Arsenal had been deliberating over whether they should make a third offer for Caicedo amid fears they could damage their relationship with Brighton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13PqC6_0kYBcpmZ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0BVe_0kYBcpmZ00

Arsenal believe they have a good relationship with Brighton - having successfully signed Ben White from the Amex Stadium in deal worth £50million - and didn't want to jeopardise it.

Therefore, they turned their attention to Jorginho as Chelsea were open to selling the 31-year-old as his contract at the club was set to expire this summer and the potential arrival of Enzo Fernandez would push him further out of the picture.

Jorginho arrived at Stamford Bridge from Napoli in 2018, signing a deal worth £50m. He went on feature 213 times for club, score 29 goals and register nine assists.

However, the 31-year-old has struggled for form recently - with the Blues currently sitting 10th in the Premier League table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tde36_0kYBcpmZ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QoLrA_0kYBcpmZ00

Therefore, Todd Boehly has decided to change things up and invest in several new players during the January window. He has brought in the likes of Joao Felix, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiashile and Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Chelsea are also looking to secure the services of Fernandez before the January window closes this evening.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

LIVE: Transfer deadline day news, updates as Chelsea set to land Enzo Fernandez; Sabitzer close to Man United

The latest updates from the final day of the winter transfer window. We're here providing the latest transfer updates from around the soccer world and what they mean for your favorite teams as the winter window closes in most leagues on Tuesday. All eyes are on whether Chelsea can get the Enzo Fernandez deal with Benfica over the line with not long to go. An agreement has been reached by the two clubs, who are aiming to get documents signed before the end of the window, per CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. The deal is expected to be worth around $130 million.
The Associated Press

Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Portugal left back João Cancelo’s switch to Bayern Munich brought excitement to the last day of the winter transfer period in Germany, while a surprise deal for five-time Champions League winner Isco Alarcón to join Union Berlin collapsed. After seeing its...
Yardbarker

Thiago Silva upset: Jorginho sale leaves big hole at Chelsea

Thiago Silva admits Chelsea's players were shocked by the sale of Jorginho to Arsenal. Blues defender Thiago Silva outlined his disappointment at his former teammate's decision but insisted "it happens" in football. "It was for a direct competitor, but these are football things, it happens," Silva told ESPN Brasil. "He...
Yardbarker

Inter Milan President Steven Zhang Offered To Break Wage Structure In Last-Ditch Attempt To Extend Milan Skriniar’s Contract, Italian Broadcaster Reports

Inter President Steven Zhang made a last-ditch attempt to extend the contract of Milan Skriniar by offering wages that went beyond the club’s existing wage structure. This according to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri President tried to convince the 27-year-old late on in the January transfer window, but that the player ultimately declined.
Yardbarker

Pundit gives his opinion on Arsenal signing Jorginho

Former Premier League star Alan Hutton believes Arsenal’s swoop for Jorginho is intelligent. The Gunners failed to land Moises Caicedo and launched a successful move for the Euro 2020 winner, who has been a key man for Chelsea over the years. Jorginho is one of the finest midfielders in...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

726K+
Followers
78K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy