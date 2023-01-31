Arsenal and Chelsea are in 'advanced' negotiations over a deal for Jorginho

Arsenal have agreed terms with Chelsea over a deal for Jorginho after focusing all of their attention on the Italian international after accepting Brighton's resistance to selling Moises Caicedo .

Arsenal were eager to sign Caicedo, but saw their £70million bid rejected - having previously tabled an offer of £60million on Friday and then £65m plus a further £5m in add-ons on Sunday.

Therefore, Arsenal decided to turn their attention to Jorginho and Sportsmail can now reveal that the Gunners have agreed to sign the 31-year-old on an 18 month-deal worth £12million.

Mikel Arteta has been desperate to add a midfielder to his ranks during the January transfer window as both Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are currently out injured.

Sportsmail previously reported how Arsenal had been deliberating over whether they should make a third offer for Caicedo amid fears they could damage their relationship with Brighton.

Arsenal believe they have a good relationship with Brighton - having successfully signed Ben White from the Amex Stadium in deal worth £50million - and didn't want to jeopardise it.

Therefore, they turned their attention to Jorginho as Chelsea were open to selling the 31-year-old as his contract at the club was set to expire this summer and the potential arrival of Enzo Fernandez would push him further out of the picture.

Jorginho arrived at Stamford Bridge from Napoli in 2018, signing a deal worth £50m. He went on feature 213 times for club, score 29 goals and register nine assists.

However, the 31-year-old has struggled for form recently - with the Blues currently sitting 10th in the Premier League table.

Therefore, Todd Boehly has decided to change things up and invest in several new players during the January window. He has brought in the likes of Joao Felix, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiashile and Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Chelsea are also looking to secure the services of Fernandez before the January window closes this evening.