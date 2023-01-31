ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal AGREE £12m Jorginho transfer from Chelsea after frustration over Moises Caicedo deal

By Dylan Terry
 2 days ago
ARSENAL have reportedly secured a £12million deadline day deal for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

The Italian, 31, is set to join the Gunners as the Premier League leaders fear their lengthy pursuit of Brighton star Moises Caicedo could end in disappointment.

Arsenal are understood to have ended their pursuit of Moises Caicedo Credit: Getty

Mikel Arteta's men have been chasing the Ecuadorian but seen bids of £60m and £70m rejected by the Seagulls.

Now they are concerned a third bid of £75m could still fail to bring Caicedo in and instead it looks like Jorginho will join Arsenal.

According to The Athletic, a £12m fee has been agreed for the Chelsea man - who would have become a free agent in the summer - with his medical set to take place on Tuesday.

The contract will run until 2024, with the option of another year.

Arsenal are keen to secure some top-level cover for Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in holding midfield.

Mohamed Elneny is out injured, leaving Arteta light in the middle of the pitch.

And Chelsea are prepared to let Jorginho go as they look set to keep hold of Conor Gallagher.

The England international 22, was the subject of a £45m bid from Everton on Monday.

But a deal is not expected to be finalised, giving Potter the necessary cover to allow Jorginho to depart.

Chelsea have also brought in midfielders Denis Zakaria, Carney Chukwuemeka and Andrey Santos since the summer.

Jorginho arrived at Stamford Bridge from Napoli for £50million in 2018.

He has gone on to play 213 times for the club, contributing 29 goals and nine assists.

But a downturn in form has coincided with a difficult period for the club, with Chelsea down in 10th in the Premier League table.

New owner Todd Boehly has been attempting to resurrect their campaign by splashing the cash, with the American spending more than £400m in just six months.

Meanwhile, Caicedo could well remain at Brighton despite pleading with the club to let him leave.

The young midfielder took to social media to beg for his release, but was then told to stay away from training until after the window closes.

