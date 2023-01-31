ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon reveals she is huge Arsenal fan and hints at investing in club

By Henry Tomlinson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mSc1a_0kYBcmNc00

HOLLYWOOD actor Reese Witherspoon has given away her favorite football team.

The Legally Blonde star revealed that her and her son's favourite team is Arsenal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0GrJ_0kYBcmNc00
Reese Witherspoon has hinted at investing in Arsenal Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Witherspoon even suggested that she would be open to investing in the club.

Ahead of the FA Cup fifth-round draw, the 46-year-old was asked if she would invest in a football team.

She replied: "Well if there's space at Arsenal, all my sons, everybody would be really, really excited because that's our favourite team.

"We watched the game the other day it was bananas, that's our team."

Witherspoon would be able to contribute a significant amount of money as she sold her production firm for £650million in 2021.

She appeared on the BBC's The One Show alongside actor Ashton Kutcher to talk about their upcoming film Your Place or Mine.

Kutcher also admitted he is a fan of the sport and also revealed he was "very close" to investing in a club last month.

He added: "‘I’m a big United States soccer fan…

HOW TO GET FREE BETS ON FOOTBALL

"But I do watch Premier League and I actually came very close to investing in a Premier League team in the last month."

Bournemouth were taken over in December by Hollywood star Michael B Jordan and the consortium led by businessman Bill Foley.

The club was bought for £120m and fans have seen the new owners invest in the playing staff.

The Cherries have signed Lorient winger Dango Ouattara, Bristol City strike Antoine Semenyo, Roma left-back Matia Vina and West Ham stopper Darren Randolph.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Brad Pitt's New Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Is A 'Big Hit' With The Actor's Friends, Insider Reveals: 'They're Having A Wonderful Time'

Though Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have only been seeing one another for a short time period, it seems like she fits into his life perfectly. “Brad and Ines are having a really wonderful time with each other,” an insider noted of the duo. “Their relationship feels comfortable and playful.”The jewelry designer is a “big hit with Brad’s friends” the source continued, adding that the age gap “isn’t an issue for either of them.”The Babylon star, 59, is almost three decades older than his lady, but he has “more energy than ever," according to the source.The pair are “excited...
OKLAHOMA STATE
William

Brad Pitt Holidays with Girlfriend in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
seventeen.com

Storm Reid and Boyfriend Shedeur Sanders Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Euphoria star Storm Reid just hard launched the new love in her life, and yes, it’s both red carpet *and* Instagram official. On January 12, at the premiere of her new movie “Missing,” Storm made her debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders, a quarterback on the University of Colorado football team and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders.
SheKnows

Jennifer Garner Was Spotted with Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez — & Once Again, These Three Are Co-Parenting Goals

Hollywood A-listers are leading the way in selfless co-parenting, and it’s so refreshing to see! Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are focusing on their children, and they were recently spotted at an event with Affleck’s new wife Jennifer Lopez in a blended family outing. On Sunday, Garner brought kids Violet, 17, and Samuel, 10, to a musical event to see Seraphina, 14, perform, per Page Six. Affleck and Lopez also showed up, accompanied by Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, and J.Lo’s 14-year-old Emme. Her 14-year-old son Max was not in attendance. (See the photos HERE.) They were dressed casually, with Garner...
Page Six

Olivia Wilde embraces Jason Sudeikis amid custody battle, Harry Styles split

Looks like Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are starting 2023 on good terms. Amid their highly publicized custody battle – and the actress’ recent split from Harry Styles – the exes were spotted putting on a united front in Los Angeles on Friday. Wilde, 38, and Sudeikis, 47, were photographed hugging it out in a public parking lot, seemingly paying no mind to onlookers as they exchanged smiles and happily embraced. The “Don’t Worry Darling” director was dressed casually in a yellow varsity sweatshirt with matching Adidas sneakers and jeans. Sudeikis also opted for comfort in an off-white hoodie, navy blue pants and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Shows Off Fab Figure During At-Home Workout While Trolling Kids

One hot mama — literally. Jennifer Garner got her sweat on while working out at what appeared to be her at-home gym. On Wednesday, January 18, the actress offered a glimpse via Instagram of the workout she does that keeps her in great shape. Recording herself doing her workout routine, which includes box jumps, squats, burpees and a Bosu ball, Garner was seen laughing and having fun with the moves.Garner showed off her fit figure in dark-colored leggings that she complemented with a plain, black t-shirt. She kept her hair up in a high ponytail for the high-intensity workout....
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson Pays Tribute To Son Ryder As He Towers Above Her On His 19th Birthday: ‘My Whole Heart’

Kate Hudson couldn’t help but gush over her eldest child on his big 19th birthday. The Glass Onion star, 43, took to her Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 7 to share an incredible tribute to her son Ryder, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Black Crowes’ singer Chris Robinson. “Born on a full moon in cancer, this young man has my whole heart,” she captioned the carousal. “Hilarious, loving, kind, loyal, sensitive. Ryder my sweet son, I love celebrating the day you were born. Your birth changed all of our lives forever and has brought so much joy and laughter daily. I love you infinity x infinity x 3 trillion cubed. A Big Happy Birthday @mr.ryderrobinson.”
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her & Ben Affleck's Kids All 'Moved In Together': 'It's Been An Emotional Transition'

One blended family! After getting married twice in 2022, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's kids are all living under one roof. “We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” the "Let's Get Loud" songstress, 53, shared during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true.”The actress gushed that 2022 “a phenomenal year," going on to say it was the “best year I think since my kids were born.”JENNIFER LOPEZ REVEALS HOW SHE & BEN AFFLECK'S 'BLENDED FAMILIES' CELEBRATED CHRISTMAS:...
GEORGIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out For Coffee Run After Revealing How 'Pissed' He Was By Ex Demi Moore's Bombshell Memoir

Ashton Kutcher made a morning coffee run after getting extremely candid in a recent interview about his life. The That '70s Show actor stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 1, to grab breakfast after opening up about his reaction to former wife Demi Moore's shocking memoir, the aftermath of his vasectomy and what current spouse, Mila Kunis, thought of him before they tied the knot. Kutcher, 44, kept it casual in a pair of dark jeans and a matching denim jacket with a beanie as he made his way back to his car with his food and drink.The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles Reunites With Rumored High School Fling Ellis Calcutt 2 Months After Olivia Wilde Split

Harry Styles had fans in a tizzy as he was spotted out with a rumored old flame in London on Wednesday, January 25, just two months after his split from Olivia Wilde. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, enjoyed a coffee date alongside high school friend Ellis Calcutt, whom he reportedly dated back in 2013, soon after his breakup with Taylor Swift. Harry and Ellis appeared to be catching up on the date, as they grabbed a cup of joe and took a long stroll together afterwards.
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker Appears To Get Another Tattoo Dedicated To Wife Kourtney Kardashian: Photos

Travis Barker, 47, has a special new entry in his tattoo collection! The Blink-182 drummer debuted a new tattoo on his leg in the third and fourth photos in his Instagram photo dump below. Travis’ new ink appears to depict his wife Kourtney Kardashian‘s eyes, and the resemblance is absolutely uncanny. Travis lifted up his black boxers in a bathroom mirror selfie to show off the tattoo, before giving his fans a close-up glimpse of his ink in the following photo.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
995K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy