West Milford, NJ

ShopRite on site of former gladioli farm

The busy corner of Union Valley and Marshall Hill roads looked a lot different in the 1940s than it does today. If we could step back in time, we would see Eddy Gola’s food market and Joe’s fish store where Walgreen’s is now located. Mitchell’s Tavern was...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
Indoor percussion competition Feb. 18

West Milford High School’s Highlander Indoor Percussion will host the first competition of the season Saturday. Feb. 18. Drums in the Highlands, the kickoff event for the USBands Indoor Percussion circuit’s season, will feature eight indoor percussion groups from northern New Jersey, including groups from Bergenfield, J.P. Stevens, Nutley, Pequannock and Somerville high schools.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
Cub Scouts Pack 9 holds Pinewood Derby

Cub Scouts Pack 9 held its annual Pinewood Derby at St. Joseph Church in West Milford. Many awards and trophies were given to the pack members. A first-place trophy was given to a member of each den for speed. The winners were Lions: Trevor Miller; Tigers: Robert Pyne; Wolves: Matthew Davie; Bears: Ava Vandergroef; Webelos I: James Fulton; and Webelos II: Finn Santonacita.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
PFLAG Sussex County to hold first meeting Monday

The newly organized PFLAG Sussex County will hold its first meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in Room 8 at the Sparta United Methodist Church, 71 Sparta Ave. PFLAG is a national organization dedicated to supporting, educating and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and their families and allies. The Sussex...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ

