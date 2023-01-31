ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest turn to Eml Audero after Keylor Navas and Sergio Rico moves fall through

By Simon Jones for MailOnline and Sam Brookes For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Nottingham Forest have turned their attentions to Sampdoria shot-stopper Emil Audero after missing out on PSG duo Keylor Navas and Sergio Rico.

The 26-year-old is one of several options still being explored by the Tricky Trees, who are desperately seeking cover for the injured Dean Henderson.

PSG had initially shown a willingness to let the vastly experienced Navas go and all at Forest expecting the Costa Rica star to sign on loan, but the French side changed their mind and offered Forest the option of taking his club mate Rico instead. However, a potential deal for Rico has now fallen through as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2Lkn_0kYBZ63400https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kLD6e_0kYBZ63400

Audero is Sampdoria's No 1 and has played every minute of their Serie A campaign so far this season. He has also been handed the captain's armband since the beginning of the year.

Henderson, on loan from Manchester United , suffered a thigh injury in the 2-0 win over Leicester on January 14.

Cooper said that the English keeper would be out of action for four to five weeks.

A one-time Spain international, Rico had a previous spell in England with Fulham and has been on loan at Mallorca. The 29-year-old started out at Sevilla.

He has not made a single appearance for PSG this term, having fallen behind Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma in the pecking order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NmSsm_0kYBZ63400

Navas shared goalkeeping duties with Donnarumma last season, but is now viewed as second-choice between the Italian international.

Steve Cooper's side have already added midfielder Danilo, playmaker Gustavo Scarpa and forward Chris Wood to their squad in the winter transfer window, in addition to the 23 players they signed following promotion last summer.

Forest are closing in on a move for Felipe from Atletico Madrid after agreeing a £2m transfer fee , while they are also expected to announce the signing of Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia: Madrid cut Barcelona's lead at top of La Liga

Real Madrid beat 10-man Valencia to cut Barcelona's lead at the top of La Liga to five points. Los Blancos took the lead through a stunning left-footed strike from Marco Asensio in the 52nd minute. Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr celebrated his 200th Real appearance with his side's second goal two...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup. Madrid and Valencia played in the semifinals of the tournament in Saudi Arabia, with Madrid advancing in a penalty shootout before eventually losing the final to Barcelona. Madrid needs a win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to stay close to league leader Barcelona. It will be Valencia's first game without coach Gennaro Gattuso, whose contract was terminated by mutual agreement amid the team's poor run. Valencia has won only one of its last 10 league games and is one point above the relegation zone. Its only two wins this year came in the Copa del Rey.
Yardbarker

Barcelona register January target 18 seconds late due to “computer error”

It was a relatively quiet January for Barcelona, up until the final day of the transfer window. A deal for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was attempted but ultimately unsuccessful, but a move for LA Galaxy fullback Julian Araujo looked well set. Barca agreed to fee with the MLS side for...
FOX Sports

Raphinha gets another chance for Barcelona with Dembélé out

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Last year, after a season without titles following the exit of Lionel Messi, Barcelona took the risky decision of selling off a part of its future earnings in exchange for quick cash it could turn into talented signings. The group of newcomers who arrived at...
Yardbarker

Barcelona move 8 points clear of Real Madrid with narrow victory over Real Betis

Barcelona have moved eight points clear at the summit of La Liga after a 2-1 over Real Betis in Andalusia on Wednesday. With Real Madrid not playing until Thursday, Xavi Hernandez’s side had the opportunity to increase their lead over Carlo Ancelotti’s side, and they managed to do so despite a nervy ending.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

726K+
Followers
78K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy