Nottingham Forest turn to Eml Audero after Keylor Navas and Sergio Rico moves fall through

Nottingham Forest have turned their attentions to Sampdoria shot-stopper Emil Audero after missing out on PSG duo Keylor Navas and Sergio Rico.

The 26-year-old is one of several options still being explored by the Tricky Trees, who are desperately seeking cover for the injured Dean Henderson.

PSG had initially shown a willingness to let the vastly experienced Navas go and all at Forest expecting the Costa Rica star to sign on loan, but the French side changed their mind and offered Forest the option of taking his club mate Rico instead. However, a potential deal for Rico has now fallen through as well.

Audero is Sampdoria's No 1 and has played every minute of their Serie A campaign so far this season. He has also been handed the captain's armband since the beginning of the year.

Henderson, on loan from Manchester United , suffered a thigh injury in the 2-0 win over Leicester on January 14.

Cooper said that the English keeper would be out of action for four to five weeks.

A one-time Spain international, Rico had a previous spell in England with Fulham and has been on loan at Mallorca. The 29-year-old started out at Sevilla.

He has not made a single appearance for PSG this term, having fallen behind Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma in the pecking order.

Navas shared goalkeeping duties with Donnarumma last season, but is now viewed as second-choice between the Italian international.

Steve Cooper's side have already added midfielder Danilo, playmaker Gustavo Scarpa and forward Chris Wood to their squad in the winter transfer window, in addition to the 23 players they signed following promotion last summer.

Forest are closing in on a move for Felipe from Atletico Madrid after agreeing a £2m transfer fee , while they are also expected to announce the signing of Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle on a two-and-a-half year deal.