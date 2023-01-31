Last night the 7th grade girls basketball team had a short trip to the north to battle the Tigers of Grant. The Eagles played a tough first quarter ending in a 6-6 tie. The Eagles were doing an excellent job of running the offense and getting good shots from the offense. In the second quarter the ball would just not go in the hoop and by halftime the Lady Eagles found themselves down. In the second half the Eagles continued to battle and put forth excellent effort. In the fourth quarter the Eagles went on a 6-0 and started to close the gap making the Tigers a bit nervous, but in the end the Tigers did prevail. I loved the effort our girls put forth and they did an excellent job of running the offense and getting good shots. Keep up the great work!

GRANT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO