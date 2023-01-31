Read full article on original website
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
"Making a Difference: Giving Back to the Grand Rapids Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
kentcityathletics.com
Girls Basketball Gains 20 Point Victory Over Sparta
The varsity girls basketball team tipped off against Sparta last night. Maddie Geers and Lexie Bowers started the game out strong making great drives to the basket and scoring inside the lane. Savannah miller knocked down a 3 point shot with 40 seconds left in the first quarter to give Kent City a score of 15 to 7 before heading into the second. The Eagles full court press proved to be too much for the Spartans in the 2nd quarter with Geers grabbing 4 steals in the back court. The rest of the Eagles followed Geers lead and picked up the intensity, which resulted in 2 blocked shots and 5 offensive rebounds. Kent City was able to push the pace and extend their lead to 33 to 12 at half-time. The second half looked similar to the first and the Eagles were able to fly away with a 55 to 33 point victory.
kentcityathletics.com
Eagles vs Tigers
Last night the 7th grade girls basketball team had a short trip to the north to battle the Tigers of Grant. The Eagles played a tough first quarter ending in a 6-6 tie. The Eagles were doing an excellent job of running the offense and getting good shots from the offense. In the second quarter the ball would just not go in the hoop and by halftime the Lady Eagles found themselves down. In the second half the Eagles continued to battle and put forth excellent effort. In the fourth quarter the Eagles went on a 6-0 and started to close the gap making the Tigers a bit nervous, but in the end the Tigers did prevail. I loved the effort our girls put forth and they did an excellent job of running the offense and getting good shots. Keep up the great work!
kentcityathletics.com
8th Grade Girls take down our neighbors to the North
The 8th Grade Girls Basketball team picked up another victory last night. They defeated Grant 40-15. They started off the game strong and had a 16-3 after the first quarter and never looked back. They had 15 steals in the game with Kenzy Freeland and Brooke Skrabis finishing with 6...
MLive.com
Stunning comebacks headline Tuesday’s Grand Rapids prep hoops action
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Coming back from a double-digit second-half deficit is no easy feat in high school basketball, and doing it in hostile territory only adds to the degree of difficulty. But the Hamilton and Holland girls hoops teams showed a lot of resilience Tuesday, as they both...
Kids from all over signed national letters of intent on Wednesday
Several high school football players signed national letters of intent on Wednesday to continue their careers at the college level
tourcounsel.com
Rogers Plaza | Shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan
Rogers Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan, a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Opened in 1961, it was the first shopping mall in Western Michigan and the first enclosed one in the state of Michigan. The center features Planet Fitness and Citi Trends among its major stores.
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
Grand Rapids orthopedic practice engaged in ‘monopolistic conduct,’ Trinity Health lawsuit alleges
At a meeting in July, the president of Trinity Health Saint Mary’s told executives from Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan that the Grand Rapids hospital planned to hire its own orthopedic surgeons rather than rely on Orthopaedic Associates for on-call services. The private orthopedic practice had raised its daily rate...
oceanacountypress.com
Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday
OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
wrif.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
Former Grand Rapids TV Anchor Has Bought The Red Dock Café In Saugatuck
I'm not talking about California, I'm talking about the West Michigan lakeshore. The West Michigan lakeshore is a great spot that offers so many incredible places to enjoy the water and the beautiful sunsets. Saugatuck is one of those communities where people flock to each summer to relax and enjoy...
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
oceanacountypress.com
News alert: ice rescue on Butternut Lake
NEWFIELD TOWNSHIP — Emergency crews were dispatched to an ice rescue on Butternut Lake on East Spring Hill Drive by McLaren Lake near Hesperia Wednesday, Feb. 1, around 12:15 p.m. It was reported that a man fell through the ice.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Allegan mourns respected businesswoman’s death
The Allegan business community lost a dedicated businesswoman and friend. Jana (Wendt) Tibbitts, who has been the managing principal of Tibbitts & Associates, PLC since 2014, died suddenly from a heart attack on Saturday, January 28, 2023. She and her husband Steve Tibbitts are lifelong members of Allegan and have been extremely active in the Allegan business and social community.
Michigan store where everything is free needs help stocking shelves
HOLLAND, Michigan — A smile comes to Samantha Mendoza's face as she swipes through her phone to find photos of her two children, Oscar and Esmerelda. As she talks about them, you can tell how proud she is to be their mom. "Both of my children have autism, so...
mibiz.com
Trinity Health lawsuit alleges ‘monopolistic behavior’ by major West Michigan orthopedic practice
GRAND RAPIDS — Trinity Health and four surgeons want a federal court to invalidate non-compete agreements with Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan, claiming they allow the market’s largest orthopedic practice to essentially hold a monopoly over procedures in Kent County. In a federal lawsuit filed this week, Trinity Health...
Michigan Veteran Homes looking for volunteers for No Member Dies Alone program
Michigan Veteran Homes is looking for volunteers to join the No Member Dies Alone (NMDA) program. They are looking for volunteers in Grand Rapids, Chesterfield Township, and Marquette.
michiganradio.org
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
Forbes recognizes local wealth management firm
A local wealth management firm has earned a place on Forbes Magazine's best wealth management teams in Michigan.
WWMT
Overturned semi leaves scrap metal pieces scattered on US-131
ROCKFORD, Mich. — An overturned semi left scrap metal scattered over the entire roadway of US-131 Thursday, Michigan State Police said. Kent County: Annual Michigan International Auto Show takes driver's seat at DeVos Place. The crash was reported in the southbound lanes, just north of 10 Mile Road in...
