Kent City, MI

kentcityathletics.com

Girls Basketball Gains 20 Point Victory Over Sparta

The varsity girls basketball team tipped off against Sparta last night. Maddie Geers and Lexie Bowers started the game out strong making great drives to the basket and scoring inside the lane. Savannah miller knocked down a 3 point shot with 40 seconds left in the first quarter to give Kent City a score of 15 to 7 before heading into the second. The Eagles full court press proved to be too much for the Spartans in the 2nd quarter with Geers grabbing 4 steals in the back court. The rest of the Eagles followed Geers lead and picked up the intensity, which resulted in 2 blocked shots and 5 offensive rebounds. Kent City was able to push the pace and extend their lead to 33 to 12 at half-time. The second half looked similar to the first and the Eagles were able to fly away with a 55 to 33 point victory.
SPARTA, MI
kentcityathletics.com

Eagles vs Tigers

Last night the 7th grade girls basketball team had a short trip to the north to battle the Tigers of Grant. The Eagles played a tough first quarter ending in a 6-6 tie. The Eagles were doing an excellent job of running the offense and getting good shots from the offense. In the second quarter the ball would just not go in the hoop and by halftime the Lady Eagles found themselves down. In the second half the Eagles continued to battle and put forth excellent effort. In the fourth quarter the Eagles went on a 6-0 and started to close the gap making the Tigers a bit nervous, but in the end the Tigers did prevail. I loved the effort our girls put forth and they did an excellent job of running the offense and getting good shots. Keep up the great work!
GRANT, MI
kentcityathletics.com

8th Grade Girls take down our neighbors to the North

The 8th Grade Girls Basketball team picked up another victory last night. They defeated Grant 40-15. They started off the game strong and had a 16-3 after the first quarter and never looked back. They had 15 steals in the game with Kenzy Freeland and Brooke Skrabis finishing with 6...
KENT CITY, MI
tourcounsel.com

Rogers Plaza | Shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan

Rogers Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan, a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Opened in 1961, it was the first shopping mall in Western Michigan and the first enclosed one in the state of Michigan. The center features Planet Fitness and Citi Trends among its major stores.
WYOMING, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday

OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
wrif.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE
oceanacountypress.com

News alert: ice rescue on Butternut Lake

NEWFIELD TOWNSHIP — Emergency crews were dispatched to an ice rescue on Butternut Lake on East Spring Hill Drive by McLaren Lake near Hesperia Wednesday, Feb. 1, around 12:15 p.m. It was reported that a man fell through the ice.
HESPERIA, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Allegan mourns respected businesswoman’s death

The Allegan business community lost a dedicated businesswoman and friend. Jana (Wendt) Tibbitts, who has been the managing principal of Tibbitts & Associates, PLC since 2014, died suddenly from a heart attack on Saturday, January 28, 2023. She and her husband Steve Tibbitts are lifelong members of Allegan and have been extremely active in the Allegan business and social community.
ALLEGAN, MI
WWMT

Overturned semi leaves scrap metal pieces scattered on US-131

ROCKFORD, Mich. — An overturned semi left scrap metal scattered over the entire roadway of US-131 Thursday, Michigan State Police said. Kent County: Annual Michigan International Auto Show takes driver's seat at DeVos Place. The crash was reported in the southbound lanes, just north of 10 Mile Road in...
ROCKFORD, MI

