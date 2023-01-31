Read full article on original website

Hallmark Stars Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker on Reuniting for Their Fifth Movie Together (Exclusive)
Since 2016, Hallmark favorites Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker have shared the screen in four different movies across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. And on Sunday, they're about to add a fifth to their mini filmography together: the second installment of their HM&M mystery franchise, Curious Caterer: Grilling Season.
'1923' Officially Renewed for Season 2 on Paramount Plus
Paramount+ has officially renewed 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, for season 2. The news comes after the season 1 premiere became the most watched debut on Paramount+ with 7.4 million viewers. The second Yellowstone spinoff follows a new generation of the Dutton family led by patriarch Jacob (Ford)...
NBC's 'The Blacklist' to End With Season 10: Get Your First Look at the Final Episodes
After previously being renewed in 2022, season 10 of The Blacklist will be the drama's last on NBC. The network revealed the news as it announced the February 2023 premiere for its upcoming episodes. "After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we’re honored to...
'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Reunion Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)
ET can exclusively reveal the trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac's season 7 reunion, which sees Andy Cohen sitting down with the cast -- OGs Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby, plus Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton, as well as "friends of" the Housewives Charrisse Jackson Jordan and Jacqueline Blake -- for a three-part special that promises to be both reasonable and shady... and maybe, a tinged unhinged.
'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Everything We Know
All right, cuties! It's almost that time again. As we anticipate the release of the Love Is Blind season 3 After the Altar special, fans are looking forward to season 4 of the hit Netflix dating show. After the first three seasons ended in marriage and heartbreak for different sets...
Bravo's 'SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B' Trailer Gives a Look at One of Music's Biggest Comebacks
Bravo is giving viewers a front row seat and behind-the-scenes access to SWV and Xscape's concert event! The network officially released the trailer for SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B. The six-episode series will follow the original members of the Atlanta quartet, Xscape (Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, and...
'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jay Ellis Shares Cast's Reaction to Oscar Nominations (Exclusive)
After becoming a massive box office hit, Top Gun: Maverick, which stars Jay Ellis, Glen Powell, Miles Teller and others alongside Tom Cruise, scored six nominations for the 95th Academy Awards, including one for Best Picture. "It's wild, man. It's wild," Ellis tells ET's Matt Cohen at the premiere of...
'Outer Banks' Season 3 Trailer: There's 'Nothing to Lose' as the Drama Continues
The race for treasure continues! Netflix released the much-anticipated trailer for Outer Banks season 3 on Thursday, teasing heightened tensions between the dueling Pogues and Kooks. "From the very beginning, it was always Kooks and Pogues," John B -- played by Chase Stokes -- says via voiceover as the trailer...
Baz Luhrmann Says 'Elvis' Awards Season Is a 'Roller Coaster' Since Lisa Marie Presley's Death (Exclusive)
Baz Luhrmann knows this awards season is going to continue to be bittersweet. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with the Elvis director at Spotify's Best New Artist party ahead of the 2023 GRAMMY Awards this week, and he opened up about the "roller coaster of emotions" that he and the cast have been on following the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley on Jan. 12.
Dave Franco and Alison Brie Discuss Filmmaking, Nudity and More as a Married Couple (Exclusive)
For Alison Brie and Dave Franco, making films together as a married couple has some very important benefits. The couple came out for the premiere of their new film, Somebody I Used to Know, in Culver City, California, on Wednesday, and spoke with ET's Matt Cohen about collaborating creatively. "She...
Rita Ora Debuts Unique Green Engagement Ring From Husband Taika Waititi
Rita Ora pulled off a smooth engagement ring reveal during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 32-year-old revealed her emerald-and-gold band for what she said was the first time on Wednesday. "I haven't actually shown anyone my ring, it's my first time showing my ring and...
Dave Bautista on Becoming a Leading Man With 'Knock at the Cabin' (Exclusive)
Ever since Dave Bautista joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, the performer has become a formidable force onscreen. And with each new role, most notably in projects like Army of the Dead, Dune, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, he's proven himself as a scene-stealer. Now, by taking the lead as a zealot named Leonard in Knock at the Cabin, Bautista is showing that he's ready to take on more.
How Jamie Lee Curtis Helped Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin (Exclusive)
Prepare to see Jennifer Grey like you've never seen her before. The actress, famous for her roles in Dirty Dancing and Prime Video's Red Oaks, is unrecognizable in Lifetime's original movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. Grey takes on the titular role of Gwen Shamblin Lara, a religious leader and Christian diet guru who was known for her controversial practices as much as her distinct style and hair before she was killed in a tragic accident in 2021.
Phil McGraw Reveals Why 'Dr. Phil' Is Ending -- and What's Next (Exclusive)
Phil McGraw is saying goodbye to Dr. Phil. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the 72-year-old TV personality on the heels of the announcement that his long-running daytime series will end at the conclusion of its 21st season later this year. "I've been doing this for 21 years and I love...
Frankie Jonas on His Solo Music Career and Support From Jonas Brothers (Exclusive)
Striking out on his own musical journey! Frankie Jonas, the youngest of the Jonas siblings, is gearing up to drop some of his own new music. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Frankie on the carpet at Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Thursday, and he opened up about his exciting forthcoming projects -- and getting to bask in the spotlight at star-studded gala parties.
See Inside David Harbour and Lily Allen's Quirky and Colorful Brooklyn Townhouse
David Harbour has a hilarious way of welcoming Architectural Digest into his home, and the venerable magazine's latest visit was no exception. The Hellboy star and his wife, singer-actress Lily Allen, welcomed Architectural Digest for its Inside series. And, when he opened the front door to his and Allen's Brooklyn townhome, Harbour just couldn't help himself.
Lizzo Transforms Into a Superhero in Powerful 'Special' Music Video
Lizzo is kicking off Black History Month with an extra "Special" dose of Black Girl Magic! The singer dropped the music video for her latest album's title track on Wednesday, flawlessly delivering superhero energy in the inspiring visual. Directed by award-winning cinematographer Christian Breslauer, the music video shows an average...
How Rita Moreno's Grandson Helped Her Land 'Fast X' Role (Exclusive)
The Fast & Furious franchise is all about family, so it's only fitting that. got some help from her own familia in landing her a role in the upcoming Fast X!. "Is this a crazy time in my life or what?" Moreno said with a laugh at the premiere of her new film, 80 For Brady, in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Reba McEntire Reveals If She'd Ever Join 'The Voice' After Previously Turning It Down (Exclusive)
With Blake Shelton's departure from The Voice, one of the spinning red chairs remains empty, and some fans are wondering if there's a chance Reba McEntire would ever be interested in taking the seat. ET's Cassie DiLaura recently sat down with McEntire at her new three-floor restaurant, Reba's Place, in...
