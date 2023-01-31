ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'1923' Officially Renewed for Season 2 on Paramount Plus

Paramount+ has officially renewed 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, for season 2. The news comes after the season 1 premiere became the most watched debut on Paramount+ with 7.4 million viewers. The second Yellowstone spinoff follows a new generation of the Dutton family led by patriarch Jacob (Ford)...
'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Reunion Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)

ET can exclusively reveal the trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac's season 7 reunion, which sees Andy Cohen sitting down with the cast -- OGs Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby, plus Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton, as well as "friends of" the Housewives Charrisse Jackson Jordan and Jacqueline Blake -- for a three-part special that promises to be both reasonable and shady... and maybe, a tinged unhinged.
'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Everything We Know

All right, cuties! It's almost that time again. As we anticipate the release of the Love Is Blind season 3 After the Altar special, fans are looking forward to season 4 of the hit Netflix dating show. After the first three seasons ended in marriage and heartbreak for different sets...
'Outer Banks' Season 3 Trailer: There's 'Nothing to Lose' as the Drama Continues

The race for treasure continues! Netflix released the much-anticipated trailer for Outer Banks season 3 on Thursday, teasing heightened tensions between the dueling Pogues and Kooks. "From the very beginning, it was always Kooks and Pogues," John B -- played by Chase Stokes -- says via voiceover as the trailer...
Rita Ora Debuts Unique Green Engagement Ring From Husband Taika Waititi

Rita Ora pulled off a smooth engagement ring reveal during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 32-year-old revealed her emerald-and-gold band for what she said was the first time on Wednesday. "I haven't actually shown anyone my ring, it's my first time showing my ring and...
Dave Bautista on Becoming a Leading Man With 'Knock at the Cabin' (Exclusive)

Ever since Dave Bautista joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, the performer has become a formidable force onscreen. And with each new role, most notably in projects like Army of the Dead, Dune, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, he's proven himself as a scene-stealer. Now, by taking the lead as a zealot named Leonard in Knock at the Cabin, Bautista is showing that he's ready to take on more.
How Jamie Lee Curtis Helped Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin (Exclusive)

Prepare to see Jennifer Grey like you've never seen her before. The actress, famous for her roles in Dirty Dancing and Prime Video's Red Oaks, is unrecognizable in Lifetime's original movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. Grey takes on the titular role of Gwen Shamblin Lara, a religious leader and Christian diet guru who was known for her controversial practices as much as her distinct style and hair before she was killed in a tragic accident in 2021.
Phil McGraw Reveals Why 'Dr. Phil' Is Ending -- and What's Next (Exclusive)

Phil McGraw is saying goodbye to Dr. Phil. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the 72-year-old TV personality on the heels of the announcement that his long-running daytime series will end at the conclusion of its 21st season later this year. "I've been doing this for 21 years and I love...
Frankie Jonas on His Solo Music Career and Support From Jonas Brothers (Exclusive)

Striking out on his own musical journey! Frankie Jonas, the youngest of the Jonas siblings, is gearing up to drop some of his own new music. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Frankie on the carpet at Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Thursday, and he opened up about his exciting forthcoming projects -- and getting to bask in the spotlight at star-studded gala parties.
See Inside David Harbour and Lily Allen's Quirky and Colorful Brooklyn Townhouse

David Harbour has a hilarious way of welcoming Architectural Digest into his home, and the venerable magazine's latest visit was no exception. The Hellboy star and his wife, singer-actress Lily Allen, welcomed Architectural Digest for its Inside series. And, when he opened the front door to his and Allen's Brooklyn townhome, Harbour just couldn't help himself.
Lizzo Transforms Into a Superhero in Powerful 'Special' Music Video

Lizzo is kicking off Black History Month with an extra "Special" dose of Black Girl Magic! The singer dropped the music video for her latest album's title track on Wednesday, flawlessly delivering superhero energy in the inspiring visual. Directed by award-winning cinematographer Christian Breslauer, the music video shows an average...
How Rita Moreno's Grandson Helped Her Land 'Fast X' Role (Exclusive)

The Fast & Furious franchise is all about family, so it's only fitting that. got some help from her own familia in landing her a role in the upcoming Fast X!. "Is this a crazy time in my life or what?" Moreno said with a laugh at the premiere of her new film, 80 For Brady, in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
