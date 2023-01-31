ATCX Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC is Investigating Whether the Sale of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
CNBC
Silvergate Capital shares jump after BlackRock reports increased stake in the crypto bank
BlackRock raised its holding in Silvergate Capital, a crypto-focused bank, according to a Jan. 31 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Silvergate shares jumped on Tuesday afternoon. Crypto has enjoyed a solid rebound in January, but shares of Silvergate have had a rocky start to the year. Silvergate Capital...
Disney Board Urges Shareholders to Ignore Activist Investor Nelson Peltz’s Proposals
Disney’s board of directors is firing back against activist investor Nelson Peltz’s proposals to shareholders, issuing a statement to urge investors to reject the Trian Group candidate in the ongoing proxy battle he’s waging against the company and instead vote for their nominated candidate, Michael Froman. Disney’s board said in a statement Thursday that the company expects to mail its proxy materials, including its white proxy card to shareholders in the “near future,” and is urging shareholders “to take no action at the moment and to simply discard any materials or blue proxy card they may receive from Trian Group.”...
NASDAQ
Invesco Updates Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.21MM shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT). This represents 5.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.07MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
dailyhodl.com
New Cardano-Based Stablecoin DJED Quickly Attracts Over 27,000,000 ADA in Reserves
A new decentralized stablecoin based on smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) is quickly gathering millions of ADA in its reserves. According to data from Djed (DJED), the new stablecoin has seen a parabolic rise in its reserve assets, leaving it overcollateralized as intended. The data shows that DJED has a...
decrypt.co
Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors
Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin? Over 60% Choose...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Who is behind Hindenburg, the company that is shorting Adani?
NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 25 story has been refiled to fix the spelling of Markopolos in the eighth paragraph) Short-seller Hindenburg Research disclosed on Wednesday short positions in India's Adani Group, citing potential stock manipulation and accounting fraud in a report. The allegations sent bonds and shares in the conglomerate's companies down.
Investors beware — the Great Fraud Reckoning is upon us
The shaky economy and falling stock market has started to expose some charlatans — but history shows that the biggest scams are yet to come.
Ark's Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Is Going To $1M, Jim Cramer Says Yeah, And I 'Walked On Water' In The Sea Of Galilee
Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin BTC/USD will reach $500,000 and Jim Cramer can't help but laugh. Wood Sees Exponential Rise: In Ark Invest's Big Ideas release for 2023, Wood noted that "the price of one bitcoin could exceed $1 million in the next decade."
Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement
The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
Bill Ackman says banks involved in the Adani Group's $2.5 billion share sale face 'too much liability exposure' and should do more due diligence
Bill Ackman says bankers involved in the Adani Group's $2.5 billion share sale, saying they should do more due diligence on the Indian conglomerate.
3 Dividend Kings to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023
These Dividend Kings have increased dividends consecutively for 55 years or more and look hugely compelling right now.
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Tells Why Bitcoin, Gold, Silver Are Rising: 'Please Don't Get Poorer'
‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author Robert Kiyosaki has once again presented the case for buying gold and silver. Kiyosaki, who is known to be bullish on the commodities, has asked retail investors to buy at least a silver coin. ‘Why are gold, silver, Bitcoin going higher? A: Because US...
2 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023
You can count on them for passive income and growth over time.
Forget Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, This Crypto Named After Elon Musk's Pet Surged 200% In January
Floki FLOKI/USD rallied over 205% in January, leaving behind the top five meme coins by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.000028. The rally in FLOKI price came as holders voted for a proposal for burning millions of FLOKI tokens. The proposal has been approved, with over 4.97 trillion tokens, worth over $55 million removed permanently from circulation.
The New York Times, Stanford University, Coinbase and Netflix are among FTX's laundry list of creditors, court filing shows
A wide range of companies made it on the 116-page list of creditors that Sam Bankman-Fried's failed crypto exchange owes money to.
Cameron Winklevoss says legal action is being prepped 'imminently' against crypto titan DCG and boss Barry Silbert amid Genesis bankruptcy
Gemini cofounder Cameron Winklevoss is threatening legal action against Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its chief executive officer and founder Barry Silbert over the repayment of a $900 million loan. "We have been preparing to take direct legal action against Barry, DCG, and others who share responsibility for the fraud...
How Medicare Advantage Insurers Will Be Affected By Proposed 2024 Payment Cut
Medicare Advantage insurers might see an average 2.27% reduction in baseline payments in 2024, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Wednesday. If the idea is approved, according to StatNews, the industry will see a net loss of more than $3 billion. What Happened: Medicare authorities are seeking to...
