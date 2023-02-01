ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 1

Related
kjzz.com

Domestic violence advocates react to new photo of Gabby Petito

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah domestic violence advocates are reacting to a new photo of Gabby Petito, which was released Tuesday by her family’s attorney. “Knowing that she was in that position where she decided to take a picture of herself, she was brave enough to do that in the moment, which is great,” said Ashley Daniels, a victim advocate at the YCC Family Crisis Center in Ogden. “But she never had time to actually escape that relationship before it met the ultimate fate.”
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah's recent air quality 'some of the worst in the nation'

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah State University professor said Utah's recent air quality has been "some of the worst air in the nation." Sunday's snow storm helped clear some of the nasty winter inversion present in the valley this past week. Associate Research Professor Randy Martin with...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy