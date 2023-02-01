Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Father who lost two sons to suicide calls for mental health screenings in Utah schools
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In 2013, Troy Slaymaker lost his 14-year-old son, Chance, to suicide. Three years later, his world was shattered once again when his oldest son, Travis, also took his own life. "You don't heal from this, you just try to learn to cope," Slaymaker said.
kjzz.com
Domestic violence funding top priority for Henderson, lawmakers as session moves ahead
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The issue of domestic violence took center stage Tuesday morning at the Utah Legislature. Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, lawmakers, and advocates for domestic violence victims held an emotional news conference to outline their efforts to get more money for victim services as demand increases.
kjzz.com
Advocates push for $25 million in funding for homeless teen centers across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A group of advocates is pushing for the state legislature to find $25 million in funding for more than 100 homeless teen centers at schools across Utah. The request will be reviewed by the Appropriations Committee at the capitol tomorrow. The centers will provide...
kjzz.com
Domestic violence advocates react to new photo of Gabby Petito
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah domestic violence advocates are reacting to a new photo of Gabby Petito, which was released Tuesday by her family’s attorney. “Knowing that she was in that position where she decided to take a picture of herself, she was brave enough to do that in the moment, which is great,” said Ashley Daniels, a victim advocate at the YCC Family Crisis Center in Ogden. “But she never had time to actually escape that relationship before it met the ultimate fate.”
kjzz.com
Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Gov. Spencer Cox comment following State of the Union address
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Sen. Mike Lee attended his thirteenth State of the Union address Tuesday night, with Utah Gov. Spencer Cox as his invited guest. Gov. Cox said it was just exciting to be in the room for a moment he has watched on television since he was kid.
kjzz.com
Utah's recent air quality 'some of the worst in the nation'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah State University professor said Utah's recent air quality has been "some of the worst air in the nation." Sunday's snow storm helped clear some of the nasty winter inversion present in the valley this past week. Associate Research Professor Randy Martin with...
kjzz.com
Snow accumulating on some roads as winter storm rolls through Utah
Sunday 5 p.m. - Storm to improve air quality. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Air quality will get better as a storm is moving through the state right now. We will be in the green, meaning good air by tomorrow. The Wasatch Front is seeing the snow wind down...
kjzz.com
Weekend winter storm expected to diminish heavy inversion in most of northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Heavy inversion that has been sitting along the Wasatch valleys is expected to diminish in most of northern Utah following a winter storm. Officials with the National Weather Service said almost all inversion will be eliminated Sunday afternoon, with the exception of Cache Valley.
kjzz.com
Concerns remain over unstable roofs, awnings pushed to brink with heavy snowfall
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Utah’s record-setting winter season shows no signs of letting up. In higher elevations, the abundant snowfall is causing problems not always seen in mountain communities. “It’s been hectic,” said Sam Hicken, co-owner of Frog Bottom Irrigation and Landscaping. “I think it kind of...
