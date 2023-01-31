Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
manchesterinklink.com
Bill proposes removing bail commissioners
CONCORD, N.H. – Personal recognizance bail has been a hot topic recently in Manchester, but would removing bail commissioners from the process necessarily make it better? One piece of legislation currently before the New Hampshire House of Representatives believes it would. Introduced by Bob Lynn (R-Windham) and Joe Alexander...
WMUR.com
Firefighters reach out to homeless residents in Manchester ahead of dangerous cold
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With bitter cold on the way, first responders are working to protect the most vulnerable in New Hampshire. In Manchester, the fire department is conducting what's known as fatality prevention outreach. Firefighters said it's critical as frigid weather approaches that could bring dangerous wind chills of minus 30 to minus 50 across much of the state.
WMUR.com
New Hampton School searched by NH Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
NEW HAMPTON, N.H. — The New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was executing a search warrant on Tuesday at the New Hampton School. The school released a statement saying the investigation involves a spouse who is not employed by the school but lives in campus housing. The...
WPFO
New Hampshire bakery sues town in attempt to keep mural
CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A bakery in New Hampshire is suing the town of Conway, after the town demanded the bakery get rid of its own mural. Town officials say the mural at Leavitt's Country Bakery violates Conway's sign code. The mural is a painting of doughnuts with the White...
laconiadailysun.com
The end of an era — local hospital auxiliary dissolves
LACONIA — For more than 128 years, the Lakes Region General Hospital Auxiliary supported Lakes Region General Hospital and Concord Hospital-Laconia through its volunteer activities and fundraising efforts to benefit patients, staff, and the community. Sadly, like many auxiliary organizations across the country, the Auxiliary’s long history of service has ended.
manchesterinklink.com
Beech Street emergency shelter to open Feb. 2
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Emergency Operations Center (EOC) announced Tuesday that the City of Manchester will open a 24/7 Winter Emergency Shelter located at 39 Beech Street at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. The shelter will remain open until April 30, 2023. The announcement follows a phone poll...
laconiadailysun.com
Robert T. Tanner, 81
MOULTONBOROUGH — Robert “Bob” Tanner, 81, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness at his home in Moultonborough. Robert was born in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on July 15, 1941, the son of Ralph E. Tanner and Virginia (Cammon) Tanner of Wakefield, Massachusetts. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Marguerite, of 55 years; his stepbrother, Roger Tanner of New Mexico; and Rosie, his sweet golden retriever who was always by his side.
manchesterinklink.com
Waypoint issues urgent need for warm-weather survival gear for homeless youth
MANCHESTER, NH – With bitter cold in the New Hampshire weather forecast this week, and limited capacity to shelter youth experiencing homelessness, Waypoint is putting out this urgent request to the community for donations of survival gear including the following: sleeping bags, winter jackets, tents, hand and foot warmers, gloves, hats, and blankets.
laconiadailysun.com
Heidi L. Edgar
MEREDITH — Heidi Louise Edgar (Swartzwelder) passed away Jan. 26, following a brief illness. Born in Salem, Massachusetts, to parents Priscilla (Elder) and William "Bill" Swartzwelder, Heidi was a member of the Laconia High School class of 1966. She spent her youth skiing both the slopes at Gunstock and the waves of Winnipesaukee. With artistic talents that blossomed at an early age, Heidi went on to study at both the Ringling School of Art and Design and the Art Institute of Boston. Despite her mother telling her she should go to secretarial school, Heidi pursued her passion for art while waiting tables at Hart's Turkey Farm to earn money for school.
laconiadailysun.com
Mary M. Divers, 72
LACONIA — Mary M. Divers, 72, departed this earth on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, to the great sadness of her friends and family. We are certain that she continues waving her baton and blowing her trumpet with the many musicians who have preceded her. Mary’s life began in Havre-de-Grace,...
WMUR.com
Urgent request made for donated items to help homeless young people in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The non-profit organization Waypoint has an urgent request for donations to help homeless young people through this dangerously cold stretch. Waypoint is asking for sleeping bags, tents, blankets, hand and foot warmers, jackets, hats and gloves. >> Wind chills as cold as -40 or -50 possible.
manchesterinklink.com
Ward 6 Alderman Sharonov resigns, cites stress over war in Ukraine
MANCHESTER, NH – On Monday, Ward 6 Alderman Sebastian Sharonov announced his resignation from the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen. In the letter (see below), Sharonov cited the war in Ukraine and his personal connection to that conflict as a cause of stress that impacted his aldermanic duties.
NHPR
How to prepare for extreme cold: NH emergency shelter info, safety tips and more
As dangerously cold temperatures settle in, organizations across New Hampshire are making plans for emergency shelters and soliciting donations to help those experiencing homelessness. The National Weather Service warns of “dangerously cold wind chills” across New Hampshire in the days ahead, with readings dropping to 30 or 50 degrees below...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 61 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. Five people were arrested.
WMUR.com
Substance that prompted evacuation of federal building in Concord not hazardous, FBI says
CONCORD, N.H. — The federal building and courthouse in Concord was evacuated about 8 a.m. Tuesday because of a possible hazardous substance. The incident involved an unattended item with an unknown substance that warranted a hazardous materials response "in an abundance of caution," according to the FBI. Multiple agencies,...
laconiadailysun.com
Marie A. Brezosky, 84
PEMBROKE — Mrs. Marie A. (Griffin) Brezosky, 84, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and two close friends on Jan. 29, after a period of declining health. Born in Wolfeboro, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Anna (Valley) Griffin. She was...
WMUR.com
Bullet casings found at school in Sanbornville
SANBORNTON, N.H. — An investigation is underway into spent gun shell casings found in a New Hampshire elementary school lobby. The incident happened Wednesday at the Paul School in Sanbornville. A letter to parents said surveillance footage shows which student dropped the shells. State police and K-9s did a...
wgbh.org
‘It’s kind of Russian Roulette’: How an animal tranquilizer is adding new risks to street drugs in New Hampshire
Nate Weddle has struggled with heroin addiction for years. He first came to Manchester about four years ago to live in a sober house, and did well there. But moving out on his own was harder than he thought. Since then, he’s gone back and forth between relapse and recovery.
laconiadailysun.com
Robert M. Rooney, 75
BELMONT — Robert "Bob" Michael Rooney, 75, of Vineyard Way, passed away to God at his home, with his loving family at his side, on Jan. 30. Born May 10, 1947, in Lynn, Massachusetts. He was the devoted son of the late Frederick J. and Evelyn E. (Collins) Rooney.
