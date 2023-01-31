ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meredith, NH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

manchesterinklink.com

Bill proposes removing bail commissioners

CONCORD, N.H. – Personal recognizance bail has been a hot topic recently in Manchester, but would removing bail commissioners from the process necessarily make it better? One piece of legislation currently before the New Hampshire House of Representatives believes it would. Introduced by Bob Lynn (R-Windham) and Joe Alexander...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Firefighters reach out to homeless residents in Manchester ahead of dangerous cold

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With bitter cold on the way, first responders are working to protect the most vulnerable in New Hampshire. In Manchester, the fire department is conducting what's known as fatality prevention outreach. Firefighters said it's critical as frigid weather approaches that could bring dangerous wind chills of minus 30 to minus 50 across much of the state.
MANCHESTER, NH
WPFO

New Hampshire bakery sues town in attempt to keep mural

CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A bakery in New Hampshire is suing the town of Conway, after the town demanded the bakery get rid of its own mural. Town officials say the mural at Leavitt's Country Bakery violates Conway's sign code. The mural is a painting of doughnuts with the White...
CONWAY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

The end of an era — local hospital auxiliary dissolves

LACONIA — For more than 128 years, the Lakes Region General Hospital Auxiliary supported Lakes Region General Hospital and Concord Hospital-Laconia through its volunteer activities and fundraising efforts to benefit patients, staff, and the community. Sadly, like many auxiliary organizations across the country, the Auxiliary’s long history of service has ended.
LACONIA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Beech Street emergency shelter to open Feb. 2

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Emergency Operations Center (EOC) announced Tuesday that the City of Manchester will open a 24/7 Winter Emergency Shelter located at 39 Beech Street at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. The shelter will remain open until April 30, 2023. The announcement follows a phone poll...
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Robert T. Tanner, 81

MOULTONBOROUGH — Robert “Bob” Tanner, 81, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness at his home in Moultonborough. Robert was born in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on July 15, 1941, the son of Ralph E. Tanner and Virginia (Cammon) Tanner of Wakefield, Massachusetts. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Marguerite, of 55 years; his stepbrother, Roger Tanner of New Mexico; and Rosie, his sweet golden retriever who was always by his side.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Waypoint issues urgent need for warm-weather survival gear for homeless youth

MANCHESTER, NH – With bitter cold in the New Hampshire weather forecast this week, and limited capacity to shelter youth experiencing homelessness, Waypoint is putting out this urgent request to the community for donations of survival gear including the following: sleeping bags, winter jackets, tents, hand and foot warmers, gloves, hats, and blankets.
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Heidi L. Edgar

MEREDITH — Heidi Louise Edgar (Swartzwelder) passed away Jan. 26, following a brief illness. Born in Salem, Massachusetts, to parents Priscilla (Elder) and William "Bill" Swartzwelder, Heidi was a member of the Laconia High School class of 1966. She spent her youth skiing both the slopes at Gunstock and the waves of Winnipesaukee. With artistic talents that blossomed at an early age, Heidi went on to study at both the Ringling School of Art and Design and the Art Institute of Boston. Despite her mother telling her she should go to secretarial school, Heidi pursued her passion for art while waiting tables at Hart's Turkey Farm to earn money for school.
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Mary M. Divers, 72

LACONIA — Mary M. Divers, 72, departed this earth on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, to the great sadness of her friends and family. We are certain that she continues waving her baton and blowing her trumpet with the many musicians who have preceded her. Mary’s life began in Havre-de-Grace,...
LACONIA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Ward 6 Alderman Sharonov resigns, cites stress over war in Ukraine

MANCHESTER, NH – On Monday, Ward 6 Alderman Sebastian Sharonov announced his resignation from the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen. In the letter (see below), Sharonov cited the war in Ukraine and his personal connection to that conflict as a cause of stress that impacted his aldermanic duties.
MANCHESTER, NH
NHPR

How to prepare for extreme cold: NH emergency shelter info, safety tips and more

As dangerously cold temperatures settle in, organizations across New Hampshire are making plans for emergency shelters and soliciting donations to help those experiencing homelessness. The National Weather Service warns of “dangerously cold wind chills” across New Hampshire in the days ahead, with readings dropping to 30 or 50 degrees below...
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 61 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. Five people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Marie A. Brezosky, 84

PEMBROKE — Mrs. Marie A. (Griffin) Brezosky, 84, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and two close friends on Jan. 29, after a period of declining health. Born in Wolfeboro, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Anna (Valley) Griffin. She was...
PEMBROKE, NH
WMUR.com

Bullet casings found at school in Sanbornville

SANBORNTON, N.H. — An investigation is underway into spent gun shell casings found in a New Hampshire elementary school lobby. The incident happened Wednesday at the Paul School in Sanbornville. A letter to parents said surveillance footage shows which student dropped the shells. State police and K-9s did a...
SANBORNVILLE, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Robert M. Rooney, 75

BELMONT — Robert "Bob" Michael Rooney, 75, of Vineyard Way, passed away to God at his home, with his loving family at his side, on Jan. 30. Born May 10, 1947, in Lynn, Massachusetts. He was the devoted son of the late Frederick J. and Evelyn E. (Collins) Rooney.
BELMONT, NH

