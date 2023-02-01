Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Gen. Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a bloodless coup and later led a reluctant Pakistan into aiding the U.S. war in Afghanistan against the Taliban, has died, officials said Sunday. He was 79. Musharraf, a former special forces commando, became president through the last of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dutch ministry won't appeal unlawful Afghan airstrike ruling
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government said Friday that it will not appeal a court ruling that Dutch forces unlawfully bombed a residential complex in Afghanistan in 2007, killing some 20 civilians, in a civil case brought by four survivors. The District Court of The Hague found...
Comments / 0