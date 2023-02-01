Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Murder of Kent teacher calls attention to mental health crisis in Washington
A Tacoma mom stabbed and killed on Wednesday has been identified as 66-year-old Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in Kent. Investigators say the suspect is her son, 31-year-old Michael Gese, who was reportedly having a mental health crisis. Gail Gese’s death is once again highlighting the...
Former King County drainage district commissioner sentenced in scheme to steal taxpayer money
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — A former elected commissioner of King County Drainage District No. 5 found guilty of stealing district taxpayer money was sentenced Friday. Allan “Benny” Thomas, 70, received a sentence of 2.5 years in federal prison and three years of supervised release. Thomas and his wife...
SeaTac Police assist DEA in ‘violent, prolific’ drug trafficking ring case
The leader of a violent, prolific drug trafficking ring was sentenced this week in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 15 years in prison, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. SeaTac Police along with other area agencies assisted the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in this case. Cesar Valdez-Sanudo, 36, pleaded guilty...
Marysville woman sentenced after using son to traffic drugs outside restaurant
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A Marysville woman was sentenced to prison Thursday, three years after an investigation unveiled a drug trafficking operation involving her Lake Stevens restaurant of which she and her husband are former co-owners. Laura Rodriguez-Moreno, 46, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine,...
q13fox.com
Deputies arrest drug dealer, seize 100 pounds of drugs stored in Tacoma hotel rooms
TACOMA, Wash. - Deputies arrested a drug dealer in Tacoma on Thursday, and found nearly 100 pounds of drugs that he had been storing inside of hotel rooms. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), multiple law enforcement agencies began searching for the 43-year-old suspect after learning that he had been violating the conditions of his parole.
Tri-City Herald
Tuberculosis patient in WA has violated health orders for a year. Could jail be next?
On Monday, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced it was monitoring a patient with active tuberculosis who had declined treatment. Court records reveal the woman has not abided by multiple court orders to remain isolated and has declined treatment for more than a year. The News Tribune discovered the case...
Deputies seize nearly 100 pounds of drugs during Tacoma arrest
Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department seized nearly 100 pounds of drugs while arresting a man with a felony warrant in Tacoma, according to a media release. On Thursday, Pierce County investigators assisted the FBI and Department of Corrections with the arrest of a man who was wanted for violating the conditions of his community custody. Investigators had received a tip the man was not only staying in a motel in the 6800 block of Tacoma Mall Boulevard but was heavily armed and selling a large number of drugs. After the man was spotted in a car in the motel parking lot, he was pinned in by the arrest team’s cars and arrested. Inside his car, they found a stolen handgun.
kentreporter.com
Renton man sentenced to prison on federal drug distribution charges
A Renton man, the mid-level leader of what federal prosecutors consider one of the most violent drug distribution cells seen in Western Washington, was sentenced on Jan. 31 to 10 years in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jose Daniel Espinoza, 35, was indicted and arrested in July...
orangeandbluepress.com
57-Year-Old Drug-Dealing Seattle Pastor Busted with Cache of Illicit Substances
A Seattle-area pastor was recently arrested by the police for drug trafficking. Pastor Steve Parker Leads Double Life as Drug-Dealer. Steve Parker who is a 57-year-old pastor in Seattle, Washington was arrested after he was pulled over in Mount Vernon. Detectives with the Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit had received a tip that Parker was dealing drugs in Skagit, Snohomish, and Whatcom counties. The officials found several dangerous drugs including meth, fentanyl powder, fentanyl pills, cocaine, and heroin.
Everett man who stole SPD rifle during downtown Seattle protest sentenced to 16 months in prison
The man later sold the gun online via social media. Police were able to seize the gun before it could be used in a crime.
MyNorthwest.com
Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant
A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant, will now spend 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno also got her teen son involved in the drug trafficking ring. In her plea agreement, Rodriguez-Moreno admitted to distributing over two pounds of fentanyl pills. Her husband...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Shocking ignorance as Seattle Public Health blames drug ODs on racism, drug laws
Seattle-King County Public Health is breathtakingly out of touch with the local drug crisis. It’s no wonder more addicts keep dying on our streets. Last year, the Seattle Fire Department responded to a record-high number of overdose calls. The area’s fentanyl overdose crisis is so bad that the King County Medical Examiner is running low on storage for dead bodies. A key reason for the rise in deaths and overdoses is the Democrat-passed drug decriminalization bill. But Seattle Public Health has different culprits.
Tacoma Library installs Narcan vending machine
The Tacoma Needle Exchange and the Dave Purchase Project are setting up three vending machines with free naloxone, known as NARCAN, in the Tacoma Moore Library this February. “The pandemic increased overdose deaths significantly, and public services like the library see patrons struggling with addiction every day,” the library said in their announcement.
Arlington pastor living 'double life' arrested for drug trafficking
ARLINGTON, Wash. — An Arlington man who was known as a pastor who provided resources to those dealing with addiction was arrested in January on drug trafficking charges. Steve Parker, 57, was arrested on Jan. 19 in Mount Vernon on three charges of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a counterfeit substance, maintaining a premise for drug trafficking, money laundering and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
Seattle woman paralyzed by car crash from alleged police chase denied new trial
Judge Michael J. Scott denied a new trial for Channary Har during a hearing at the King County Courthouse on Friday.
Lake Stevens restaurant owner sentenced to 10 years in prison for running drug trafficking ring
Laura Rodriguez-Moreno, 46, sold methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl out of her restaurant, officials said.
q13fox.com
Bail set at $500k for man accused of causing deadly crash in Pierce County
TACOMA, Wash. - A judge set bail at $500,000 for a man who was allegedly driving under the influence and crashed his car on Wednesday, killing one of his passengers. Witnesses told investigators that they saw a vehicle speeding, driving erratically and passing other vehicles shortly before it crashed into a barrier on SR-509 at I-705 in Tacoma.
KATU.com
Man who hid kilos of drugs in Arlington, laundered $1M through casinos sentenced
SEATTLE — The leader of a prolific drug trafficking ring was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 15 years in prison. In June 2022, Cesar Valdez-Sanudo, 36, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute controlled substances and commit money laundering. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said Valdez-Sanudo buried...
q13fox.com
Deputies hunt for suspects who pointed guns at children while using racial slurs
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two teens they say pulled a gun on two separate groups of kids, and in one of the incidents, called the child the n-word. One of the incidents happened on Jan. 31 around 2 p.m. in a neighborhood that...
Washington resident dies from infection linked to retail eye drops
A person from Washington state has died from an infection linked to a brand of over-the-counter eye drops contaminated with bacteria. UW Associate Professor and practicing ophthalmologist Courtney Francis, M.D., told KIRO Newsradio the person who died lived in King County, according to the Washington State Department of Health. Additional details about the person have not been released.
