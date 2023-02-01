Read full article on original website
After 25 Years in Business, Central Maine Store Owners Will Close Their Iconic Store For One Final Time Today
We are so fortunate in this wonderful little (actually massive) state of ours to be surrounded by so many incredible mom & pop businesses. And when those moms and pops decide it's time to hang up the keys to the store, it can be awfully sad for the community. Take...
foxbangor.com
Some Mainers head to warming centers as temperatures drop
BANGOR -- As temperatures drop, people have flocked to warming centers around the state. At the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center in Bangor, people have been coming in off of the street to get warm, eat food, and drink hot coffee. The center is not normally open on Saturdays,...
Fire Damages Central Maine Ice Cream Factory
Second only to those shoes from New Balance, the most well known product to come out of Central Maine is the ice cream from Gifford's Famous Ice Cream. According to the KJ, there was a fire at the company's Hathaway Street, Skowhegan facility on Thursday. The article explains that the...
truecountry935.com
Fire at Skowhegan’s Gifford’s Ice Cream
Fire crews are fighting a blaze at the Gifford’s Ice Cream plant in Skowhegan on Hathaway Street. According to WGME, the fire began in the processing room and everyone was able to get out safely.
Familiar Face Taking Over As Bangor’s Development Director
The City of Bangor has a new Director of Development, and it's someone who is very familiar with the City and its inner workings. Anne Krieg joined the City of Bangor in 2019 and became the City's Planning Officer. But she transitioned into her new role as Director of Development officially on January 2nd. Krieg is no stranger to municipal service, spending a good deal of her career helping cities like Bar Harbor, Bridgton, and Bangor grow.
foxbangor.com
Gifford's ice cream plant fire
SKOWHEGAN- Firefighters made a quick response to a fire at the Gifford's ice cream plant in Skowhegan this morning. The call came in at 9:31 a.m. and the first firefighters arrived at the Hathaway Street plant 3 minutes later. Officials say the fire was in a cooler. When crews arrived...
wabi.tv
Bangor organization buying hotel rooms for area’s unhoused population ahead of freezing temps
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dangerously cold conditions will be moving into Maine by the end of the week. A local organization is working to make sure some of the area’s most vulnerable residents will be safe. Needlepoint Sanctuary of Maine has been working with the unhoused population in Bangor and beyond since 2018.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
A Bangor Group is Renting Rooms to Keep Homeless Out of the Cold
Needlepoint Sanctuary in Bangor is renting hotel rooms for the area's un-housed to protect them from the expected arctic blast. While most of us will be inconvenienced by the extreme cold that's being forecast for the rest of the week, it will be dangerous and potentially deadly for the area's homeless population. This is not the kind of weather you can wait out in a tent with a sleeping bag. So Maine communities are opening warming centers and extending the hours of existing centers and shelters. Find information about facilities in your area at 211 Maine.
Chris Stapleton and Marty Stuart Coming to Bangor for a Huge Concert
Chris Stapleton is coming to Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor for a huge summer concert on Thursday, July 6. The show features the legendary Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives + Allen Stone. -See how to win tickets and ticket sales below- Chris Stapleton Coming to Bangor in July. It’s...
Extremely Popular Waterville, Maine Restaurant Reopens at Brand New Location
The wait is finally over for fans of a wicked-popular Waterville, Maine restaurant. You may remember that just under a month ago, we told you that two Waterville businesses were looking to get out of their current locations, with one business taking over the other's spot. Well, it's finally happened!...
wabi.tv
Experts share home safety tips for extreme cold weather
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill values only seen about once in a decade are moving into Maine starting Friday. Keeping yourself safe includes keeping your home safe, too. With nearly two decades of experience, John Freiwald of Nichols Plumbing & Drain Cleaning in Brewer has...
wabi.tv
Hamlin’s Marina complains about runoff from Bangor snow dump
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”Who wants to see their major investments sitting in mud? It’s pretty hard to look at...” Dan Higgins, President of Hamlin’s Marina and Puffin Boat Company Dan Higgins says there’s a stream of silt, salt and road grime coming from a nearby snow dump.
Owner of Alton Towing Company is Accused of Illegally Towing Cars
The owner of an Alton towing company is facing charges after allegedly towing vehicles without any prior notice. How Were Police First Alerted That There Was An Issue?. Police first heard of the alleged illegal activity in December of 2022, when several Bangor area residents expressed concerns over why their vehicles had been towed. They told authorities that the 'All Towed Up' towing company out of Alton had taken their vehicles due to various parking violations but without any known prior request by police or property owners. The victims told authorities that they were forced to pay the owner of the company a large impound fee in order to regain possession of their vehicles.
Enough Fentanyl to Kill a Quarter Million People Was Just Seized in Maine
On the heels of a major announcement indicating that Maine had more deadly fentanyl overdoses in 2021 than any other year on record, the Maine Department of Drug Enforcement has made another major bust. Seizing enough fentanyl to kill more than a quarter of a million people, the Maine State...
wabi.tv
Owner of Maine towing company arrested on theft charges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The owner of an Alton towing company was arrested Thursday night on theft charges. Bruce LiCausi, 19, of Bangor was taken into custody by state police Thursday night. Bangor Police say they’ve been investigating reports of suspicious activity by LiCausi’s company, All Towed Up, since December....
Sub-zero temps, high winds creating scattered power outages
MAINE, USA — As temperatures plunge to well below zero, some Mainers are left without power due to high winds and severe cold. According to a Tweet from Central Maine Power, "Sub-zero temps and winds are impacting electrical equipment, causing scattered outages." The power company predicts the outages could...
wabi.tv
Bangor man to serve 10 years in prison for stabbing woman
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for stabbing his ex-wife in the neck with a kitchen knife at their home in 2020. The incident happened in September 2020 while the couple’s two children were in the home. Joshua McAuliffe, 42,...
foxbangor.com
Towing company owner charged
BANGOR- The owner of a towing company is facing charges for allegedly towing vehicles illegally. Bruce Licausi Jr.,19, of Bangor was arrested in Alton last night . Bangor Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu says the department received several reports of the " All Towed Up " company in Alton towing vehicles without parking violations or requests from property owners.
