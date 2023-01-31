Read full article on original website
physiciansweekly.com
Defining the Limits and Value of the Ross Procedure in Neonates & Infants
The following is the summary of “Ross procedure in neonates and infants: A valuable operation with defined limits” published in the January 2023 issue of Thoracic and cardiovascular surgery by Cleveland, et al. When autologous tissue restoration for severe left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) disease is needed, the...
Here's Exactly What a Blood Clot Feels Like, According to Doctors
Plus, what to do if you think you have one.
msn.com
Ask an expert: Walnuts vs pecans: which is healthier?
Bachelor of Science - BS - Human Nutritional Science · 3 years of experience · Canada. Both nuts contains healthy (unsaturated) fats are therefore a good source of energy. Pecans tend to have more vitamins, whereas, walnuts tend to have more minerals. Overall, the nutritional profile of pecans and walnuts are quite similar. Both nuts can serve as a great snack.
Medical News Today
Types of medication for COPD
While there is no cure for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), several available treatment options can help manage symptoms, including short and long-acting bronchodilators and steroids. COPD refers to long-term progressive lung diseases that cause breathing issues, such as emphysema and chronic bronchitis. Currently, there is no cure for COPD....
Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.
Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
MedicalXpress
Multiple artery blockage patients fare better and live longer with coronary artery bypass surgery than with stenting
A study of more than 100,000 patients has revealed that, for patients with blockages in multiple arteries, those who opt for coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) are less likely to die from their condition, less likely to need additional surgery, and less likely to have a heart attack than patients who choose to undergo a stent procedure.
hcplive.com
Voluntary Recall Announced for Levothyroxine Sodium Oral Solution for Hypothyroidism
This week, the FDA announced that 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium oral solution, used for hypothyroidism, were being recalled due to potentially being subpotent. The FDA announced that pharmaceutical company IBSA Pharma recalled 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium (TIROSINT-SOL) oral solution due to sub-potency.1. According to FDA officials, IBSA Pharma’s...
Healthline
Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips
Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
msn.com
Cabbage: A Positive Impact on Blood Sugar Control
Master of Science in Exercise Physiology & Sports Nutrition · 6 years of experience · USA. Cabbage, if consumed alone, is a low carbohydrate, high fiber food that would provide benefits to stabilizing blood sugar. Cabbage is a recommended non-starchy vegetable to be consumed by those who struggle with blood sugar management.
MedicalXpress
Nanofiber-hydrogel loaded with stem cells shows success treating severe complication of Crohn's disease
In a new study using a rat model of Crohn's disease, a biodegradable hydrogel composite loaded with stem cells, developed by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers, in a collaborative effort with the Whiting School of Engineering, has shown significant success in treating perianal fistulas (PAF)—one of the many complications of Crohn's disease.
Woman vomiting for two years diagnosed with cannabis-related syndrome
A 23-year-old woman who had been continuously vomiting for two years finally got some respite after her doctors accurately diagnosed the culprit - cannabis. For nearly two years, the woman showed up at the emergency department every month with the same set of systems: nausea, abdominal pain, and throwing up uncontrollably, Business Insider reported.
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Best Treatment for Carotid Artery Stenosis?
The best treatment of carotid artery stenosis usually involves a combination of medications, lifestyle changes, and surgery (if needed) to halt or delay the progression of the disease. The treatment of carotid artery disease aims to prevent stroke. Depending on the extent of blockage in the carotid arteries, specific treatment...
Current Publishing
Column: The cause of varicose veins
Dr. Jeff Schoonover, chief medical officer of Indiana Vein Specialists, shares some information about causes and treatment of varicose veins and chronic venous insufficiency. What are varicose veins and chronic venous insufficiency?. “This condition typically affects the legs in which large ‘ropey’-type veins develop because of a sequential failure of...
Chances of recovering from a stroke boosted by drug made from celery seeds: study
Chinese researchers found that a naturally occurring chemical found in celery seeds could be a key ingredient in a drug that helps a person fully recover from stroke symptoms.
aao.org
Greater risk of cystoid macular edema may exist after DMEK compared to DSAEK
Review of: Factors predictive of cystoid macular edema following endothelial keratoplasty: A single-center review of 2233 cases. Myerscough J, Roberts H, Yu A, et al. British Journal of Ophthalmology, January 2023. Descemet membrane endothelial keratoplasty (DMEK) independently correlates with a greater risk of cystoid macular edema compared to Descemet stripping...
Blood Clots in the Lungs: Consider Surgery Earlier to Help Save Lives
When a blood clot travels to the lungs, a condition known as pulmonary embolism, it can be deadly. A new American Heart Association scientific statement urges doctors to consider surgical treatment sooner for high-risk patients. New definitions of risk levels may make it easier to tell which patients would benefit...
MedicalXpress
Expert explains why reflux disease isn't 'just' heartburn
Gastroesophageal reflux disease is one of the most common digestive disorders in the world. It happens when acid comes up from the stomach into the esophagus: The stomach can resist acid but the esophagus is less acid-resistant. James East, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, says reflux disease may be common, but there can be severe complications if it is ongoing and left untreated.
Healthline
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injections for Neck, Shoulder, and Arm Pain
A cervical epidural steroid injection goes into a space near the spine and has anti-inflammatory effects. But it’s not recommended for everyone with chronic pain. A cervical epidural steroid injection is a shot to relieve chronic pain. The shot goes into a space near the spine and has anti-inflammatory effects. It’s best for pain that’s the result of nerve injury or damage.
ajmc.com
CPAP Improves Lung Function in Patients With Sleep Apnea and COPD
Compared with patients with poor continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) compliance, patients with good CPAP compliance saw improvements in lung function after 12 months. Patients with good compliance to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment had a lower number of acute exacerbations related to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (AECOPD) and showed improved lung function and COPD-related symptoms, compared to those with poor compliance, according to a study on patients with overlap syndrome (OS) for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and COPD.
Medical News Today
What medications are beneficial for treating macular degeneration?
Macular degeneration is a condition that affects the retina in the eye and causes central vision loss. Treatment options will depend on the type of macular degeneration but can include medications such as anti-VEGF drugs. Macular degeneration causes central vision loss and is typically. . It affects the retina, which...
