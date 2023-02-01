The fourth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team had little trouble with No. 3 Auburn on Saturday, beating the Tigers 13-5 at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. A&M’s Devon Thomas, Maggie Nealon, Rylee Shufelt and Devan Thomas scored points in flat with Devan Thomas earning the most outstanding performer. Lauren Hanson and Keesa Luers won in reining for A&M (6-3, 2-2 SEC), while Haley Redifer, Devon Thomas and Brooke Brombach won in fences, and Hanna Oluassen, Ellie Gerbrandt, Cori Cansdale and Ella Petak scored points in horsemanship. Redifer was named most outstanding rider in fences, and Oluassen earned the honor in horsemanship.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO