Wichita, Kan. - Fugate Gymnasium. Fort Hays State Men's Basketball begins the February portion of its schedule on Thursday night (Feb. 2) at Newman University. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m., which follows the women's contest. The Tigers enter at 14-7 overall, 9-6 in the MIAA, while the Jets are 6-14 overall, 2-12 in the MIAA.

HAYS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO