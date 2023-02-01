Read full article on original website
Kan. felon charged after found with 13-year-old at motel
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man with a history of crime is facing child sex crime charges. On Jan. 27, Lorenzo Gary, 37 of Wichita, was charged with 2 counts of rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, contributing to a child’s misconduct or deprivation, and incest, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Police ID Kan. woman who died after car strikes, vaults concrete wall
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend crash have identified the woman who died as 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Just after 7:30a.m. Sunday, a 2012 Honda Accord driven by Harris was westbound on Kellogg near Washington Street, according to Ditch. The...
Kansas commits $304M to chip plant to lure federal funds
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to give $304 million in taxpayer-funded incentives to a semiconductor company in its largest city to build a huge new factory, but the project won't go forward without funds the U.S. government has promised for rebuilding the nation's chip-making capacity. Gov. Laura Kelly...
Governor: 2nd largest economic development project in Kan. history
TOPEKA – On Thursday evening, Governor Laura Kelly announced Kansas-based Integra Technologies plans to invest $1.8 billion in a large-scale semiconductor facility in Wichita. This is the second-largest private investment in Kansas history. The facility will establish Wichita as integral to a national effort to reshore semiconductor manufacturing capacity and strengthen national security.
Ness City credit union merges with Heartland Credit Union
HUTCHINSON — Following approval by the National Credit Union Administration and the Kansas Department of Credit Unions, United Credit Union is now part of Heartland Credit Union. The effective date of the merger was Feb. 1. “As a credit union that supports the same values and dedication to excellent...
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - FHSU men face Jets Thursday in Wichita
Wichita, Kan. - Fugate Gymnasium. Fort Hays State Men's Basketball begins the February portion of its schedule on Thursday night (Feb. 2) at Newman University. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m., which follows the women's contest. The Tigers enter at 14-7 overall, 9-6 in the MIAA, while the Jets are 6-14 overall, 2-12 in the MIAA.
🏀 Ruddle’s career night, Wagner’s milestone lift Tiger women past Jets
WICHITA, Kan. - Emma Ruddle scored a career-high 21 points and tied a career-high with six rebounds and Katie Wagner scored her 1,000th point and the Fort Hays State women's basketball team held off a pesky Newman team 84-77 Thursday at Fugate Gymnasium. The started at a frantic pace with...
