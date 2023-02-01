On Thursday, Feb. 16, the Wellness Center Support Committee, Piedmont Middle School and the Wellness Center will be co-hosting a screening of “Like” for PUSD students and their families at the Alan Harvey Theater in Piedmont starting at 7:00 p.m. The 50-minute documentary is focused on educating families about the impacts of social media and is accompanied by a toolkit they can use to navigate this complex digital landscape.

