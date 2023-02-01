Read full article on original website
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont girls soccer loses close one to Bishop O’Dowd
Piedmont High School’s girls soccer team fell at home to Bishop O’Dowd on Jan. 31, 2-1. The teams ended up splitting their regular season matches, with the Highlanders having won earlier this season at Bishop O’Dowd, 1-0. Piedmont is now 6-5-1 on the season, and 4-4-1 in...
piedmontexedra.com
Twenty-two and oh sounds oh so sweet
A record of 22-0 is a pretty good start to a season for a high school basketball team. The Piedmont girls team is trying to find a happy balance between enjoying the accomplishment and keeping it out of mind. “Definitely not bad,” Natalia Martinez said. “We’re enjoying it. We try...
piedmontexedra.com
1054 Harvard Road, Piedmont
$1,985,000 | 4 Beds | 3 Bath | 2,018 SqFt | Now Showing | Julie Gardner and Sarah Abel, Compass. On a lovely tree-lined street, filled with children playing, this supremely inviting Stucco Traditional features 3 bedrooms up, including a primary ensuite, 4th bedroom or home office on the main level, updated kitchen with adjoining family room, formal living and dining rooms, and a lovely rear yard.
piedmontexedra.com
YPSO Winter Concert Feb. 25 in Berkeley
The Young People’s Symphony Orchestra (YPSO) Winter 2023 Concert will feature young musicians performing Rainbow Body by Theofanidis, Selections from Suites 1 & 2 of Romeo and Juliet by Prokofiev. Also, violin soloist Richard O’Donnell, who is one of YPSO’s concertmasters this season, will be playing the first movement of the Violin Concerto by Khachaturian.
piedmontexedra.com
Best Bets: Xerox art, a road trip musical, concerts, and more
The Bay Area is a hub of artistic expression, attracting artists, writers and musicians from around the globe to live, work and create. We highlight some of the offerings here. Freebie of the week: The 1960s gave us more than psychedelic rock, tie-dye shirts and lava lamps. It also gave...
piedmontexedra.com
Updated Piedmont ‘reach codes’ approved by California Energy Commission
The California Energy Commission approved Piedmont’s updated “reach codes” at their January 25, 2023 meeting, formalizing this set of local energy efficiency requirements for building projects that reach beyond statewide standards. Piedmont’s reach codes require that all new single-family homes and detached accessory dwelling units (ADUs) be...
piedmontexedra.com
Wellness Center, PMS to screen ‘Like’ social media documentary on Feb. 16
On Thursday, Feb. 16, the Wellness Center Support Committee, Piedmont Middle School and the Wellness Center will be co-hosting a screening of “Like” for PUSD students and their families at the Alan Harvey Theater in Piedmont starting at 7:00 p.m. The 50-minute documentary is focused on educating families about the impacts of social media and is accompanied by a toolkit they can use to navigate this complex digital landscape.
piedmontexedra.com
Education Speaker Series: Transforming anxiety into courage, confidence, and resilience
The Piedmont Education Speaker Series dives into the weighty topics of stress and anxiety and how to raise resilient children with the lunchtime Zoom appearance of Renee Jain on Feb. 9. (If you aren’t already a subscriber to the ESS Series, tickets to individual presentations are $30 per person. To learn more or purchase your ticket, visit PiedmontStore.org.)
