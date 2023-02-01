Read full article on original website
Related
Navy Times
Navy ships face growing maintenance delays, costs, watchdog reports
Navy ships are getting fewer steaming hours because of growing maintenance delays and costs, a troubling trend that comes as at time when the U.S. is struggling to keep pace with China’s growing fleet. Operating and support costs grew by about $2.5 billion across 10 ship classes while the...
Navy Times
Vets unemployment improves, national jobless rate lowest since 1969
The veterans unemployment rate in January fell below 3% for the 10th time in the last 11 months amid more positive jobs news for workers across America. According to estimates released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate last month among all veterans across the nation was 2.8%. That’s down from 3.2% in December, and continues a yearlong streak of positive employment news for former military members.
Navy Times
Undisclosed number of Ospreys grounded until clutch-related part fixed
WASHINGTON — An undisclosed number of V-22 Ospreys across three services will halt operations until a component tied to the engine is replaced, a defense official said Saturday, as part of an ongoing effort to address a hard clutch engagement issue that first alarmed the Air Force in summer 2022.
Navy Times
‘The Covenant’ trailer promises an agonizing Afghan translator story
The trailer for “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” dropped today — and it’s a doozy. The film, set in Afghanistan, centers on an Army Joint Terminal Attack Controller, or JTAC, named Sgt. John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal). While deployed, Kinley is introduced to an interpreter named Ahmed (Dal Salim), who says he enlisted because he needs the money. It’s later revealed, however, that Ahmed’s motive is more personal: His son was killed by Taliban forces.
Navy Times
US downs Chinese balloon, a flashpoint in US-China tensions
WASHINGTON — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on orders from President Joe Biden, after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America, becoming the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing. Biden said he wanted the balloon...
Navy Times
US pledges longer-range ‘small-diameter bomb’ for Ukraine
WASHINGTON ― The U.S. announced Friday it will send Ukraine the ground-launched small-diameter bomb, a weapon that can double Kyiv’s strike range, as part of its latest military aid package, worth $2.17 billion. The package’s GPS-guided GLSDB from Boeing has a range of 93 miles and can be...
Navy Times
Chinese surveillance balloon detected over Montana
The North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking a high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon floating over the U.S., the Pentagon confirmed Thursday, but there are no plans to shoot it down. The balloon is floating above commercial air traffic and doesn’t present a threat to anything on the ground currently, Air...
Navy Times
VA secretary aids in D.C. census count of homeless veterans
On a cold, dreary night last month in Washington, D.C., rain pelted the walkway of a local park in the city’s Brookland neighborhood, quickly turning the ground to mud. Despite the stormy conditions, Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough found himself walking through the slippery sludge, searching for anyone in the area who was unhoused.
Navy Times
New House Vets chair plans focus on PACT Act oversight, medical access
The House Veterans’ Affairs Committee has 13 new members and a new chairman this session, but the leader of the panel says he hopes veterans see from the group the same focus on improving veterans benefits that they have in recent years. “There are going to be contentious issues,”...
Navy Times
Taiwan’s Tsai welcomes retired US admiral for China talks
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday welcomed the former head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, who had warned the island could face an invasion from China this decade, as the mainland ramps up pressure on the self-governing island. Retired Adm. Phil Davidson, along with a group...
Comments / 0