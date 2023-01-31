Read full article on original website
Evaluating Pediatric Patients with MEN2B Fracture Risk
The following is a summary of “Fracture Risk in Pediatric Patients With MEN2B,” published in the December 2022 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Li, et al. Although the skeletal profile of MEN2B patients had been reported, the patients’ fracture risk had not yet been assessed. Therefore, for a study, researchers sought to better define the fracture risk in individuals with multiple endocrine neoplasia type 2B (MEN2B).
RIT1-associated Noonan Syndrome in a 2-month-old with Dilated Coronary Arteries
The following is the summary of “Dilated coronary arteries in a 2-month-old with RIT1-associated Noonan syndrome: a case report” published in the January 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Aniol, et al. Several genes in the Right Coronary Artery/Mitogen-activated protein kinase (RAS/MAPK) pathway are responsible for the etiology of...
Concordance of diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder made by pediatricians vs multidisciplinary specialist teams
1. High accuracy of concordance of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) diagnosis between general pediatricians and expert multidisciplinary teams when pediatricians felt confident about autism assessment. 2. Lower accuracy was seen when ruling out ASD. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by challenges...
Efanesoctocog alfa is efficacious in treating severe hemophilia A
1. Efanesoctocog alfa was superior to prestudy factor VIII prophylaxis in preventing bleeding in patients with severe hemophilia A. 2. The treatment also resulted in improvement in physical health, pain level, and joint health. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hemophilia A is a hereditary bleeding disorder due to...
Neurodevelopmental Disabilities: Comparing Abilities and Norm-referenced Scores
The following is a summary of “Comparing ability and norm-referenced scores as clinical trial outcomes for neurodevelopmental disabilities: a simulation study,” published in the January 2023 issue of Neurodevelopmental Disorders by Farmer, et al. Interventions for genetic conditions associated with neurodevelopmental disorder (GCAND) could focus on improving motor...
Impact of COVID-19 on pediatric asthma-related healthcare utilization in New York City
1. Children with asthma with private insurance disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of indoor asthma triggers, reduced income and housing insecurity. 2. Families with public insurance also more likely to test positive for SARS-CoV-2 Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on...
Usual Clinical Indicators and Renal Resistive Index in Predicting Persistent AKI
The following is the summary of “Performance of the renal resistive index and usual clinical indicators in predicting persistent AKI” published in the November 2022 issue of Renal failure by Fu, et al. It would be ideal for maximizing treatment and preventing further decline in kidney function if...
Prediction of ILD Related to Rheumatoid Arthritis by Autoantibodies against Citrullinated and Native Proteins
The following is a summary of “Autoantibodies against citrullinated and native proteins and prediction of rheumatoid arthritis-associated interstitial lung disease: a nested case–control study,” published in the February 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Kronzer, et al. Interstitial lung disease (ILD) is a common complication of rheumatoid arthritis...
URTI Symptoms Increased With Low Physical Activity in Preschoolers
FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) — For preschoolers, physical activity (PA) is associated with fewer days of upper respiratory tract infection (URTI) symptoms, according to a study published online Jan. 24 in Pediatric Research. Katarzyna Ostrzyżek-Przeździecka, from the Medical University of Warsaw in Poland, and colleagues monitored URTI...
Haploinsufficiency of FOXI3 Contributes to Low TCR Excision Circles and TCL
The following is a summary of “FOXI3 haploinsufficiency contributes to low T-cell receptor excision circles and T-cell lymphopenia,” published in the December 2022 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Ghosh, et al. By discovering a small number of copies of T-cell receptor excision circles in dried blood spots...
DAH Following Transcatheter or SAVR in High-risk Patients
The following is the summary of “Days at home after transcatheter or surgical aortic valve replacement in high-risk patients” published in the January 2023 issue of Heart by Chung, et al. Time spent at home following a medical procedure or emergency has been quantified by days at home...
Neurobehavioral Profiles in PTEN Hamartoma Syndrome
The following is a summary of “Longitudinal neurobehavioral profiles in children and young adults with PTEN hamartoma tumor syndrome and reliable methods for assessing neurobehavioral change,” published in the January 2023 issue of Neurodevelopmental Disorders by M. Busch, et al. PTEN hamartoma tumor syndrome (PHTS) is characterized by...
Dual antiplatelet therapy discontinued 9 months after percutaneous coronary intervention associated with improved morbidity and mortality
1. For patients with second-generation drug-eluting stents, discontinuation of dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) 9 months post-percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) was associated with lower all-cause mortality, cardiovascular mortality, myocardial infarction (MI), and major bleeding events, compared to patients who continued DAPT after 9 months. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown:...
Characteristics of Patients with High Need and High Cost
The following is the summary of “Characteristics of High-Need, High-Cost Patients” published in the December 2022 issue of Internal medicine by Berkman, et al. It is a priority and a problem for U.S. policymakers, healthcare delivery systems, and payers to accurately identify high-need, high-cost (HNHC) individuals to reduce their healthcare usage for chronic illnesses that are preventable or controllable. The goal here is to establish parameters by which HNHC patients can be distinguished from the general population. Data was gathered by searching various online databases and reviewing unpublished research papers published between January 1, 2000, and January 22, 2022. HNHC adult patients are those who have high utilization (emergency department, inpatient, or total services) or high expense; hence the research selected must be written in English. Independent, double-reviewed data extraction and quality check.
Influenza-stimulated PBMC from Adults with Obesity after Bariatric Surgery: Metabolic Changes and Inflammation
The following is a summary of “Inflammation and Metabolism of Influenza-Stimulated Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells From Adults With Obesity Following Bariatric Surgery,” published in the January 2023 issue of Infectious Diseases by Green, et al. The immune system’s response to the flu is dysregulated by obesity. Determining treatment...
High-dose exercise therapy is not superior to low-dose exercise therapy for knee osteoarthritis
1. In this randomized control trial of knee osteoarthritis patients, there was no significant difference between high-dose and low-dose exercise therapy for Knee injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Scores (KOOS). 2. No significant difference between groups was found in patient experience of pain intensity or quality of life. Evidence Rating Level:...
Risk of Severe COVID-19 Infection and Other SARIs in Preexisting Neuropsychiatric Conditions
The following is a summary of “Preexisting Neuropsychiatric Conditions and Associated Risk of Severe COVID-19 Infection and Other Acute Respiratory Infections,” published in the November 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Ranger, et al. Evidence suggested that preexisting neuropsychiatric disorders enhanced the chance of serious COVID-19 infection outcomes. Uncertainty...
Opioid Use and Patient Reported Outcomes after Urologic Procedures
The following is the summary of “Real-Time Measurement of Patient Reported Outcomes and Opioid Use Following Urologic Procedures using Automated Text Messaging” published in the December 2022 issue of Urology by Lee, et al. The purpose of this study is to assess the relationship between opioid use and...
