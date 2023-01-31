The following is the summary of “Characteristics of High-Need, High-Cost Patients” published in the December 2022 issue of Internal medicine by Berkman, et al. It is a priority and a problem for U.S. policymakers, healthcare delivery systems, and payers to accurately identify high-need, high-cost (HNHC) individuals to reduce their healthcare usage for chronic illnesses that are preventable or controllable. The goal here is to establish parameters by which HNHC patients can be distinguished from the general population. Data was gathered by searching various online databases and reviewing unpublished research papers published between January 1, 2000, and January 22, 2022. HNHC adult patients are those who have high utilization (emergency department, inpatient, or total services) or high expense; hence the research selected must be written in English. Independent, double-reviewed data extraction and quality check.

