Read full article on original website
Related
NYLON
Your February 2023 Horoscope Is A Breath Of Fresh Air
Could it be? Dare we say it? Here goes: For the first time in what feels like ages, we’re starting a month with no retrogrades and few planetary blowouts. That’s not to declare everything suddenly chilled out, as if ongoing global armed conflicts and human suffering are off the table for a month, but February does promise some semblance of recovery and reboot. January’s astrology got the year off to a rocky start with Mercury, Mars, and Uranus in retrograde. Now that everything’s a bit more clear, where do you want to go? Who do you want to be?
Your weekly horoscope, Feb. 1-7
The post Your weekly horoscope, Feb. 1-7 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Today’s daily horoscope for Feb. 3, 2023
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Bundled in with praise and admiration will be requests and expectations. If appreciation obligates you, it’s not appreciation so much as manipulation. You shouldn’t have to agree to anything to be liked. PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The toll to the future is paid with...
What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers
Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
suggest.com
January 29-February 4 Horoscope: Watch For Changes Ahead
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, the cosmos...
Allure
Your February 2023 Monthly Horoscope Predictions Are Here
Pisces season is going to be even more romantic than usual, especially on the 19th. Welcome to February 2023, star children. You made it through January, which is no small feat, as the first month of a year is just about always a hectic and stressful one. On top of the typical post-holiday season exhaustion — an emotional hangover, if you will — there is often a lot of pressure to change old habits, make new pledges, and jumpstart your way into the new year.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week—Here’s Why They’re Feeling So Emotional
It may be the beginning of a brand-new astrological season, but the aftermath of this month’s brutally frank Venus-Saturn conjunction continues to linger over our heads. This could’ve felt like an unexpected wake-up call, especially with disruptive Uranus stationing direct on the same day. But it’s time to get your ducks in a row, which is why three zodiac signs will have the worst week of January 23 to 29. Although this isn’t necessarily a reason to fret, you’re being encouraged to prioritize logic over emotion at this time. Restless, much? If you’re feeling dazed and confused at the start of...
graziamagazine.com
Horoscopes January 30 – February 5: Hard Truths + Unexpected Romantic Gestures
The build-up to next weekend’s full moon (Sunday GMT, early hours of Monday morning AEST) should be as dramatic as it is diverse. There are some hard truths (Monday/Tuesday), left field romantic gestures (Thursday GMT and AEST) and surprising consequences (Saturday). But it’s the weekend that should deliver the most interesting revelation. Pop some corn and get comfortable, things are about to get interesting.
msn.com
A Guide To Your Financial Horoscope Based On The 2023 Zodiac
The money horoscope for 2023 will help you prepare and plan for the expenses that will be incurred during this year. If one has a basic idea of money gains, debts, crisis, expenses and abundance relating to money, one can plan the finances well in advance. You can stay alert if your financial situation for 2023 isn’t quite promising and on the other hand, you may invest, spend and splurge if the stars foretell otherwise. Let’s check what your financial horoscope will look like in 2023.
What 2023 has in store for your love life according to astrology
Whether you’re currently coupled up or looking for love, we all want to know what the future holds in terms of romance.Will this be the year you meet the love of your life and settle down for good? Is it time to rethink your relationship status or dive back into dating after a much-needed break?While you may be waiting for the universe to answer your burning questions, it’s important to remember that ultimately, you’re in control of your own destiny, which is why making the right choices in your love life is key.We asked astrologists for their predictions on how...
StyleCaster
Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Expect the Unexpected, Especially in Your Relationships
If you feel like things haven’t been going your way lately, there’s a lot of cosmic evidence that your luck will turn around this week. Your horoscope for the week of January 9 to 15 starts with Monday’s charismatic, friendly and determined Leo moon (representing our emotional support structure) that can magically open doors that were once completely shut to you. People might get jealous or resentful of you now, but don’t let that stop you from becoming the star you were meant to be.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have a Magical Week From Start to Finish, Thanks to Aquarius Season
One retrograde down, two more to go! It’s been an interesting start to the new year, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 16 to 22. Can you feel the shift in momentum? After spending about three months back-spinning through curious Gemini, go-getter Mars *finally* stationed direct last week. The best part? Savvy Mercury—planet of communication, miscellanies and immediate exchanges, which just so happens to be Gemini’s planetary ruler—will follow Mars’ footsteps in the week ahead, as will change-maker Uranus! It’s time to get back to business as usual. Whether it be with regards to your professional...
msn.com
Horoscope for Friday, 2/03/23 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 19): Today's Sun/Uranus square shows that a certain financial plan has outlived its usefulness. Retrenching or refinancing is key to staying ahead of the game. Slide 1 of 13: Star-crossed lovers? PlentyOfFish sorted through 150,000 users to find trends in matches between certain astrological signs....
Your February 2023 Horoscope Wants You to Follow Your Heart
After a sluggish start to the year, your desire for a fun change of pace and scenery is at an all-time high. Luckily for you, February's cosmic forecast delivers the creative vision and forward movement you need to take the next steps on your journey. With no planets retrograde for the first time since April 2022 and the sun continuing its innovative expedition through future-oriented Aquarius until Feb. 18, expect your youthful passion and purpose for life to slowly reemerge. This is especially true around Feb. 5 when the liberating Leo full moon blazes through the sky.
The Dispatch
What’s Your Sign? – February 3, 2023
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Guess what, Lamb? You’re about to experience a new perspective on a situation you long regarded quite differently. What you learn could open up more opportunities later. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): The Bold Bovine is tempted to charge into a new...
collective.world
What Every Zodiac Can Expect From 2023’s Venus In Pisces
Venus will enter the sign of Pisces on January 26th, 2023. Testing the waters can feel quite overwhelming when Venus is in this sign. Pisces tends to consume and we can become obsessed with romance and falling in love. However, Venus is exalted when in Pisces because loving becomes a selfless instead of a selfish habit. When Venus is in this sign, there is a great focus on creativity as well as healing. Romantic relationships formed now can have a dreamlike quality while current relationships will experience a more profound bond.
Bustle
Your February 2023 Monthly Tarot Reading
February begins with a five-card tarot spread asking, “What do we need to know this month?” In this tarot reading for February 2023, the message is to follow your ambitions, collaborate with others, and keep your passion burning. What Is Tarot?. Tarot cards originated in Italy as playing...
collective.world
Your Best/Luckiest Day of 2023, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
The astrological forecast for 2023 is characterized by a theme of change due to the fact that several significant planets affecting collective consciousness will enter new signs — including Pluto leaning into Aquarius, Saturn heading into Pisces, and Jupiter molding into Taurus. Despite the potential for some chaos, this shift also presents opportunities for positive alignments and deeper partnerships when it comes to our careers, our friendships, and everything else that we pour our passion into.
Here’s the Best Day of 2023 for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer
From a zoomed-out perspective, the only real constant in the 2023 astrological forecast is change: Several generational planets—planets with influence over our collective consciousness—will move into new signs this year, including Pluto into Aquarius, Saturn into Pisces, and Jupiter into Taurus. While that might sound chaotic, there’s certainly room for some chaotic good to come out of it. Indeed, the shakeup creates ample opportunities for lucky alignments, which underscore the best day of the year for folks of every zodiac sign.
Comments / 0