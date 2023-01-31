Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
More Protests Are Happening Against NYC Council Members Who Support Drag Story HourAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
In a shift, City Hall will consider hybrid work, union says
Mayor Eric Adams at a rally in City Hall for federal support to help serve asylum-seekers. Mayor Eric Adams has previously drawn a line in the sand against allowing city employees the option of working remotely for part of the week. [ more › ]
fox5ny.com
Long Island leaders ask 'Where is Santos?'
NEW YORK - Some Long Island leaders in Rep. George Santos’ district feel like they’re in limbo. East Hills Mayor Michael Koblenz says Santos and his office have been silent since he was sworn in last month. "We have no representation," he said. "I’ve been mayor for more...
Over 60 organizations and leaders gather to support reintroduction of curriculum focused on religious diversity
The resolution calls on the New York City Department of Education to provide all grade levels with a curriculum focused on religious diversity.
Opinion: If NYC Hosts the Democratic Convention, It Must Do Better Than ’04—At Protecting Free Speech
“In 2004, the Republican National Convention came to New York City. Outside, the NYPD perpetrated some of the worst offenses against civil liberties in the city’s history. Cops rounded up 1,800 protesters in a single day, most of whom were demonstrating peacefully.”. New York City’s union leaders have thrown...
cityandstateny.com
New migrant shelter is heated, local pol says, but privacy and other concerns remain
The New York City Council member who represents Red Hook got her first look on Wednesday at the neighborhood’s new temporary shelter that has been housing asylum seekers since this past weekend. Council Member Alexa Avilés told City & State that the 1,000-bed shelter for single, adult male asylum-seekers...
Officials visit Brooklyn Cruise Terminal migrant housing facility as Watson Hotel standoff comes to a close
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and other elected officials toured the facility to see for themselves if it was fit for those seeking asylum.
The African American exodus from New York City
Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
NY Gov. Hochul’s budget would grant Mayor Eric Adams’ request on hiring requirements
Governor of New York Kathy Hochul delivers remarks on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law at the Long Island Railroad West Side Train Yard in New York. Hochul is backing Adams’ plan to require NYC contractors to hire local and “economically disadvantaged” candidates. [ more › ]
WUHF
Fact Check Team: More COVID-19 vaccine mandates being repealed for workers
WASHINGTON (TND) — In New York City, public and private sector employees had to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face termination from their jobs but in November, the city lifted that mandate for the private sector. Now, it's up to private employers to decide whether or not they require...
NYC civil service: Here are the promotion exams open in February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you work for New York City and are looking to rise in the ranks, the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its February application schedule of civil service exams available for promotion. Competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each...
NYC spent $121M on lawsuit payouts for claims of police misconduct in 2022
A New York City police officer stands at a busy street corner in New York. The total is the highest in recent years, driven in part by multimillion-dollar settlements. [ more › ]
NYC swaps co-op for Big Internet providers at Bronx NYCHA complex, citing 'legal dispute'
Outside of the Melrose Houses in the Bronx, NY, on April 19, 2020. City Hall said a “legal dispute” is to blame for the changeover. [ more › ]
Developer revives One45 project in Harlem after killing it over opposition
Lot on West 145th Street in Harlem, between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Lenox Avenue, where a builder plans a truck depot after first proposing new housing, including affordable units. Local Councilmember Kristin Richardson Jordan said the first project was not affordable enough. [ more › ]
ehn.org
Op-ed: Public lands are not neutral. We must grapple with their racist roots
As the sun rose on a summer day in the Bronx during the 1960s, my father boarded a bus with his friends for their annual summer school trip to Bear Mountain State Park up north in the Appalachians. As a first generation Nuyorican (of the New York Puerto Rican diaspora)...
NYPD responds to report of NYC's $121 million payout for police misconduct suits
The NYPD responded with statistics to Legal Aid Society's claim that New York City over $120 million in police misconduct lawsuits.
Eric Adams Let Brooklyn Cruise Terminal Operator Depart With $15 Million
Mayor Eric Adams put the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in the spotlight this week with confrontational efforts to relocate hundreds of migrant men there from a Manhattan hotel.But it’s not the first time Adams has focused on the Red Hook facility. In 2017, as Brooklyn borough president, he pledged $2.2 million for upgrades to help better serve cruise passengers —...
NYC Housing Calendar, Feb. 2-9
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
waste360.com
NYC Department of Sanitation Announces New First Deputy Commissioner and New Chief of Department
New York City Department of Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced the promotion of two longtime public servants to senior roles in the upper echelons of leadership of the nation’s largest municipal waste agency, swearing them into office in a ceremony at Sanitation’s Lower Manhattan headquarters earlier today. Javier...
Hochul to propose law that will let New Yorkers recoup stolen public assistance benefits
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Hochul is ready to help vulnerable New Yorkers recover funds if they’re been victimized by fraudsters targeting public benefits. A section of Hochul’s budget proposal due Wednesday would let the state reimburse public assistance recipients whose benefits are stolen by card skimming, cloning, or other fraudulent acts.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery closes soon for 122 apartments in Forest Hills, Queens
Housing lottery applications close shortly for 122 newly constructed apartments at Apex Place, 108-60 Horace Harding Expressway, in Forest Hills, Queens. Eligible applicants must earn from $28,252 to $231,700 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $738 for a studio. The available apartments include studios, one, two,...
